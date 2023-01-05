ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

wshu.org

First retail cannabis sales begin today in Connecticut

Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales begin today. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over, and seven will be open for adult-use customers Tuesday. Benjamin Zachs, COO of Fine Fettle, which was...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Connecticut's COVID-19 “hero payments” to be sent out starting in February

Connecticut private sector employees who put themselves at risk in public-facing jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic will be receiving “hero payments” starting in February. As the pandemic began to diminish last August, Connecticut created a Premium Pay Program that would provide up to $1,000 to frontline employees. The program is targeted at those who worked directly with the public during pandemic lockdowns or distancing periods in fields, such as schools, customer service, emergency response services and medical services.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

New omicron subvariant fuels COVID surge throughout the Northeast

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a new COVID-19 omicron subvariant called XBB.1.5 is the dominant variant in the Northeast and accounts for nearly one-third of new COVID cases nationwide. Three factors are at play in the quick spread of XBB.1.5, said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Hartford HealthCare's chief...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers

Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in Albany to highlight mental health funding

New York Congressman Paul Tonko welcomed U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to Albany this morning for a panel discussion about mental health investments. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was signed into law in June. It extends enhanced federal funding for children and family and other mental health services, providing millions of dollars to address mental health issues nationwide. Secretary Becerra noted it also invests $150 million to support implementation of the 24/7, 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
ALBANY, NY
wshu.org

Listen tonight: Frederick Delius’ Florida escape

When he was a young man Frederick Delius ran away from his home in northern England to his uncle’s citrus plantation in Florida. He shares his experiences during our music this evening with his Florida Suite. Tune in a 8pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
FLORIDA STATE

