RACINE, Wis. - A girl was shot in Racine Sunday morning, Jan. 8, and police said a boy was arrested and held in juvenile detention for attempted homicide. The shooting happened shortly before noon in the area of 21st Street and S. Memorial Drive. The 14-year-old victim was airlifted to Milwaukee for medical treatment after being shot multiple times. Police said she is conscious and in stable but serious condition.

RACINE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO