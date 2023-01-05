ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Tyshawn Gilmore guilty; Milwaukee fatal shooting in June 2021

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Tyshawn Gilmore guilty on Friday, Jan. 6 of charges associated with a fatal shooting near 21st and National in June 2021. Prosecutors allege Tyshawn Gilmore was involved in a series of crimes that left a man dead. He was charged with felony murder and false imprisonment – and found guilty on both counts.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pursuit, crash near 50th and Clarke, man arrested

MILWAUKEE - A man was arrested and injured when a police pursuit ended in a crash Monday evening, Jan. 9 near 50th and Clarke. Police said the pursuit started near 44th and Hope around 6 p.m. It came to an end when the fleeing driver hit a fence. Suspected drugs...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine Rerun's Lounge homicide, man wanted for questioning

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police and US Marshals are looking for Abdullah Rashada, wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting at Rerun's Lounge on New Year's Day. Avery Stewart, 66, owner of Rerun's Lounge and Billy Petty, 56, were killed in the shooting. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Woman killed near 3rd and Mineral, Milwaukee's 3rd homicide of 2023

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 20, was killed in a domestic violence homicide Sunday night, Jan. 8 near 3rd and Mineral. Police said shots were fired shortly before midnight. The woman died at the scene. A Milwaukee man, 22, was arrested. This was Milwaukee's third homicide of 2023. The first...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine female shot, boy arrested

RACINE, Wis. - A "female" was shot in Racine Sunday morning, Jan. 8, and police said a "juvenile" was arrested. The shooting happened shortly before noon. The female victim was airlifted to Milwaukee for medical treatment after being shot multiple times. Police said she was in serious condition. They did not provide the victim's age.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hit-and-run; pedestrian injured near 27th and Layton

MILWAUKEE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 27th and Layton on Sunday night, Jan. 8. Milwaukee police said the hit-and-run happened around 7:30 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are looking for the driver. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting; girl shot, boy arrested

RACINE, Wis. - A girl was shot in Racine Sunday morning, Jan. 8, and police said a boy was arrested and held in juvenile detention for attempted homicide. The shooting happened shortly before noon in the area of 21st Street and S. Memorial Drive. The 14-year-old victim was airlifted to Milwaukee for medical treatment after being shot multiple times. Police said she is conscious and in stable but serious condition.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chases, 7 in 6 days to start 2023

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has reported seven separate chases in the first week of 2023 over a span of six days. Three of the pursuits involved stolen vehicles, and guns and drugs were recovered from several incidents. Eight people have been arrested, and others are wanted. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase, crash; driver injured

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Sunday night, Jan. 8, following a police chase in Milwaukee. The chase began around 9:30 p.m. after Milwaukee police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a reckless vehicle near 19th and Mineral. The driver refused to stop and fled the area.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Greenfield theft leads to police chase; 3 arrested

GREENFIELD, Wis. - Three people were taken into custody Sunday morning, Jan. 8, after stealing from a store and leading Greenfield police on a chase. Greenfield police said three individuals stole from a store near 76th and Forest Home around 5 a.m. Police said two individuals fled the area in a car, leaving the person responsible for the retail theft behind at the store.
GREENFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 4-day New Year's crime spree, 3 charged

MILWAUKEE - Two men and a woman from Milwaukee are accused of a four-day crime spree that included several robberies, stolen cars and a kidnapping over the New Year's holiday weekend. The accused are Joshua Franklin, 27, Kortez Hogan, 33 and Madisyn Brakke, 20. It started with the theft of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis rollover crash near 76th and Oklahoma

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police responded to a rollover crash between two vehicles at 76th and Oklahoma on Sunday morning, Jan. 8. Police arrived at the rollover crash around 3:30 a.m. Officials said the people in the vehicles were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. The...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

12th and Wright shooting; Milwaukee man wounded, shooter sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 61-year-old man was shot and wounded near 12th and Wright on the city's north side Friday evening, Jan. 6. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha man sentenced, threw brick at officer during 2020 unrest

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, convicted of obstructing an officer during 2020 unrest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Ashton Howard, 29, pleaded guilty to the offense in 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Department...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sherman Park police chase, crash; 1 arrested

MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old man was taken into custody Friday night, Jan. 6 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood. Police said they began a pursuit of a stolen vehicle driving recklessly near Sherman and Locust around 8:30 p.m. Authorities said the pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy