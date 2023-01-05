Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tyshawn Gilmore guilty; Milwaukee fatal shooting in June 2021
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Tyshawn Gilmore guilty on Friday, Jan. 6 of charges associated with a fatal shooting near 21st and National in June 2021. Prosecutors allege Tyshawn Gilmore was involved in a series of crimes that left a man dead. He was charged with felony murder and false imprisonment – and found guilty on both counts.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pursuit, crash near 50th and Clarke, man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A man was arrested and injured when a police pursuit ended in a crash Monday evening, Jan. 9 near 50th and Clarke. Police said the pursuit started near 44th and Hope around 6 p.m. It came to an end when the fleeing driver hit a fence. Suspected drugs...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine Rerun's Lounge homicide, man wanted for questioning
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police and US Marshals are looking for Abdullah Rashada, wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting at Rerun's Lounge on New Year's Day. Avery Stewart, 66, owner of Rerun's Lounge and Billy Petty, 56, were killed in the shooting. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Woman killed near 3rd and Mineral, Milwaukee's 3rd homicide of 2023
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 20, was killed in a domestic violence homicide Sunday night, Jan. 8 near 3rd and Mineral. Police said shots were fired shortly before midnight. The woman died at the scene. A Milwaukee man, 22, was arrested. This was Milwaukee's third homicide of 2023. The first...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Parade attacker Darrell Brooks' competency could be grounds for appeal: expert
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks represented himself during his trial in fall of 2022. As of Jan. 6, Brooks has an attorney for a potential appeal. FOX6 News had a telephone conversation with Attorney Michael Covey, based in Madison, on Monday, Jan. 9. He said he...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine female shot, boy arrested
RACINE, Wis. - A "female" was shot in Racine Sunday morning, Jan. 8, and police said a "juvenile" was arrested. The shooting happened shortly before noon. The female victim was airlifted to Milwaukee for medical treatment after being shot multiple times. Police said she was in serious condition. They did not provide the victim's age.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mark Jensen case: Retrial begins Monday; accused of killing wife with antifreeze
KENOSHA, Wis. - The retrial for the Kenosha man accused of killing his wife with antifreeze begins Monday, Jan. 9. The Wisconsin Supreme Court concluded last year that Mark Jensen deserves a new trial in the 1998 death of his wife Julie Jensen. At trial, prosecutors used a letter and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run; pedestrian injured near 27th and Layton
MILWAUKEE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 27th and Layton on Sunday night, Jan. 8. Milwaukee police said the hit-and-run happened around 7:30 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are looking for the driver. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting; girl shot, boy arrested
RACINE, Wis. - A girl was shot in Racine Sunday morning, Jan. 8, and police said a boy was arrested and held in juvenile detention for attempted homicide. The shooting happened shortly before noon in the area of 21st Street and S. Memorial Drive. The 14-year-old victim was airlifted to Milwaukee for medical treatment after being shot multiple times. Police said she is conscious and in stable but serious condition.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chases, 7 in 6 days to start 2023
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has reported seven separate chases in the first week of 2023 over a span of six days. Three of the pursuits involved stolen vehicles, and guns and drugs were recovered from several incidents. Eight people have been arrested, and others are wanted. Anyone with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac pursuit; Milwaukee stolen vehicle involved, 100 mph speeds
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Three people were taken into custody Monday, Jan. 9 following a police pursuit in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was reported stolen from Milwaukee. A 15-year-old girl, entered as a runaway out of Milwaukee, was located in the vehicle. The pursuit began around 12:18 a.m....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, crash; driver injured
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Sunday night, Jan. 8, following a police chase in Milwaukee. The chase began around 9:30 p.m. after Milwaukee police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a reckless vehicle near 19th and Mineral. The driver refused to stop and fled the area.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield theft leads to police chase; 3 arrested
GREENFIELD, Wis. - Three people were taken into custody Sunday morning, Jan. 8, after stealing from a store and leading Greenfield police on a chase. Greenfield police said three individuals stole from a store near 76th and Forest Home around 5 a.m. Police said two individuals fled the area in a car, leaving the person responsible for the retail theft behind at the store.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 4-day New Year's crime spree, 3 charged
MILWAUKEE - Two men and a woman from Milwaukee are accused of a four-day crime spree that included several robberies, stolen cars and a kidnapping over the New Year's holiday weekend. The accused are Joshua Franklin, 27, Kortez Hogan, 33 and Madisyn Brakke, 20. It started with the theft of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis rollover crash near 76th and Oklahoma
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police responded to a rollover crash between two vehicles at 76th and Oklahoma on Sunday morning, Jan. 8. Police arrived at the rollover crash around 3:30 a.m. Officials said the people in the vehicles were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
12th and Wright shooting; Milwaukee man wounded, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 61-year-old man was shot and wounded near 12th and Wright on the city's north side Friday evening, Jan. 6. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman's body found in burned car, family grieves a year later
MILWAUKEE - Monday, Jan. 9 marked one year since Jenna Reichartz, 21, was found dead inside a car after a crash near 76th and Green Tree. Reichartz's car caught on fire after the crash. Her body wasn't found until hours later by a worker at the tow lot. She was in the backseat.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha man sentenced, threw brick at officer during 2020 unrest
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, convicted of obstructing an officer during 2020 unrest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Ashton Howard, 29, pleaded guilty to the offense in 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Department...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman Park police chase, crash; 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old man was taken into custody Friday night, Jan. 6 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood. Police said they began a pursuit of a stolen vehicle driving recklessly near Sherman and Locust around 8:30 p.m. Authorities said the pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle...
Comments / 0