(KMAland) -- The Lewis Central swim team took fourth in Johnston while Sioux City was fifth in the loaded Linn-Mar Invitational. Check out the recap from each meet below. Lewis Central had 185 points and finished fourth in Johnston. Patrick Chase led the way for the Titans with a first place finish in the 100 yard freestyle (50.62) and a third in the 200 yard freestyle.

JOHNSTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO