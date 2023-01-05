BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a fatal crash on US-12 in Berrien County on Monday afternoon. (Update 10:11 p.m.) According to the Michigan State Police, a preliminary investigation reveals that a driver of a liquid-propane hauler was traveling eastbound on US-12 when the driver crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on around 3:35 p.m. Some liquid propane did leak from the truck but was quickly contained.

