Apple to drop key Broadcom chip in 2025 for in-house design – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Apple Inc plans to drop a Broadcom Inc chip used in its devices in 2025 and use an in-house design instead, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, according to people familiar with the matter. The iPhone-maker is also swapping out Qualcomm Inc for homegrown modems, according to the...
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Moderna considers pricing COVID vaccine at $110-$130 – WSJ
(Reuters) – Moderna Inc is considering pricing its COVID-19 shot at $110 to $130 per dose in the United States when it shifts from government contracting to commercial distribution of the shots, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel told the Wall Street Journal on Monday. (Reporting by...
Goldman Sachs to cut about 3,200 jobs this week after cost review – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc will start its biggest round of job cuts ever, as it locks in on a plan to eliminate about 3,200 positions this week, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. The financial services major is expected to begin the process mid-week and the total number...
AstraZeneca to buy U.S.-based CinCor Pharma in $1.8 billion deal
(Reuters) – AstraZeneca said on Monday it will buy U.S.-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm CinCor Pharma Inc in a deal valued at about $1.8 billion to strengthen its pipeline of heart and kidney drugs. AstraZeneca said it will pay $26 per CinCor share in cash, a premium of nearly 121%...
Shares of Ant-controlled companies, Alibaba rise after Jack Ma gives up control
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Shares of listed Chinese companies that count Ant Group as a major shareholder rose on Monday, after announcing that Ant founder Jack Ma is no longer their controller following an overhaul at the fintech giant. Hong Kong-listed shares of Ma’s Alibaba jumped more than 5%.
Ocugen-Bharat Biotech COVID vaccine meets main goals in U.S. trial
(Reuters) -Ocugen Inc said on Monday the COVID-19 vaccine developed by its Indian partner Bharat Biotech International Ltd met the main goals of a trial in the United States, sending shares of the U.S. biotech firm 20% higher in premarket trade. The vaccine, sold under brand name Covaxin, showed an...
Southwest Airlines reshuffles senior management roles
(Reuters) – Southwest Airlines Co said on Monday it made leadership changes across several departments in a bid to strengthen operations amid a recent technology meltdown that forced the carrier to cancel more than 16,700 flights. The Texas-based carrier promoted vice president of network planning, Adam Decaire, to senior...
Rolls-Royce rides ongoing luxury demand to sales record in 2022
LONDON (Reuters) – Rolls-Royce on Monday reported record sales last year despite an average price tag of around $534,000 for its luxury cars and a drop in Chinese demand, with orders stretching into 2023. The British carmaker, which began as Rolls-Royce in Manchester, England nearly 120 years ago and...
Cryptoverse: Bitcoin digs in for a bumpy new year
(Reuters) – Bitcoin’s looking steady in 2023. But it’s only been a week. Cryptocurrencies have crept into the new year, licking their wounds after the carnage of 2022. The overall global crypto market cap has risen 5% to $871 billion since Jan. 1, but it’s still down over 57% from this time last year.
Pfizer working to send COVID pill Paxlovid to China – CNBC
(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc is working with Chinese authorities to send its COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, to the country that is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in an interview with CNBC on Monday. In February last year, China approved Paxlovid to treat...
GE HealthCare expects organic revenue growth of 5%-7% in 2023
Jan 10 (Reuters) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC.O) expects 2023 organic revenue growth to be in the range of 5% to 7%, the company said on Tuesday, citing robust customer demand, fulfillment of older orders, and improved pricing.
