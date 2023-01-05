Read full article on original website
Wisconsinite Wins $15 Million Lottery Jackpot
Someone in Wisconsin won the $15 million Megabucks drawing. The Wisconsin Lottery announced the big winner yesterday. The lucky person has yet to claim their prize Luck, Wisconsin is a tiny village of about 11 hundred people in Polk County, in the northwestern corner of the state. The winning ticket...
$15.1 Million winning Megabucks ticket sold in Luck, Wisconsin
The luck of the draw was in the town of Luck, Wisconsin on Wednesday night. A $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Wayne's Food Plus.
Bus Transporting Wisconsin Wrestling Team Explodes
The team was returning home from a meet in Minnesota at the time.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MSOE wrestling team bus fire in Barron County
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. - A bus carrying the Milwaukee School of Engineering wrestling team caught fire Saturday night, Jan. 8. Sheriff's officials said the MSOE wrestling team was on their way home from competing at Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. The fire happened along Highway 53 in Barron...
