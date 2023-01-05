Read full article on original website
Bill Gates considers W.Va. to expand nuclear energy efforts
GLASGOW, W.Va. (AP) — Bill Gates is looking to West Virginia as he plans for the next phase of his effort to reboot U.S. nuclear energy technology: powering the east coast. Microsoft co-founder Gates, who visited a closed down coal-fired plant in Glasgow, West Virginia on Monday, said he needs to see how his Natrium nuclear reactor demonstration in Wyoming performs before making any announcements about new sites. The Kemmerer, Wyoming sodium-cooled nuclear reactor is taking over the site of a current coal-powered plant and was scheduled to be online by 2028, but is facing delays because its only source of fuel was uranium from Russia, now at war with Ukraine.
West Virginians must submit challenges to FCC broadband map before Friday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginians must submit challenges to the Federal Communications Commission’s draft broadband coverage map before Friday. Residents can search the FCC’s draft map for a specific location, such as a home or business address, to view details on available broadband services.
West Virginia Revenue officials: Tax collections no fluke
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials with the West Virginia Department of Revenue pushed back Monday against criticisms that record-breaking tax revenue surpluses are due to lowballing the revenue estimates that determine the annual state budget. Dave Hardy, cabinet secretary for the Department of Revenue, briefed members of the Joint Committee...
COVID death rate among senior citizens is alarming
As expected, COVID cases are on the rise in West Virginia following the holidays. Many counties in the North Central region, including Harrison, Marion, Taylor, Lewis, Upshur and Doddridge, are at high community levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There is a new variant, XBB.1.5, and...
GOP Gov. Mike DeWine starts 2nd term with Ohio inauguration
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday that he enters his second term with more optimism than ever for Ohio and a host of ambitions that could have lasting impact, including to make it the nation's best state for mental health treatment and research. In the...
ND considers legal sports betting outside of tribal casinos
Amid ongoing efforts to legalize sports betting in North Dakota — and expand it beyond the tribal casinos, where it's already allowed — a House panel heard arguments Monday over a measure to let voters decide the issue next year. “Passage of this resolution does not legalize sports...
