Hiker dies in reported avalanche on Mt. Charleston outside Las Vegas
A hiker died Monday afternoon in a reported avalanche on a trail at Mount Charleston, Las Vegas Metro police said.
8newsnow.com
8 great free programs offered by the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two of my elder children visited our neighborhood library this week. They were fascinated by all it had to offer. Books. Movies. And a host of programs for all ages. Our library is Centennial Hills, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive, one of several Las Vegas-Clark County...
gotodestinations.com
The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Henderson, Nevada – 2023
Wake up and smell the coffee! Henderson, Nevada is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From cozy cafés serving up fluffy pancakes to trendy brunch spots offering Instagram-worthy avocado toast, there’s something for everyone in this city. So grab your coffee mug and let’s dig in to the top breakfast spots in Henderson.
No-cost community market opens at Las Vegas school
"The Just One Project" is helping to tackle food insecurity by distributing groceries through a mobile food pantry.
240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year
Policy, politics and progressive commentary While attending last month’s vigil in Southern Nevada remembering unhoused people who died in 2022, Clark County Human Services Administrator Tim Burch took note of many of the stories circling in the background. An estimated 240 unhoused people died in Southern Nevada between Nov. 1 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022, which was around the same […] The post 240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year appeared first on Nevada Current.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas volunteers deliver winter clothes, sleeping bags to people on streets or in camps
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As temperatures dip close to or below freezing in the Las Vegas Valley, a group of volunteers are going out to people on the streets or in camps to make sure they have winter clothes and supplies. The Promise has a crucial mission: to deliver...
8newsnow.com
Cause of death revealed for Las Vegas teen who died during athletic event
The cause of death has been revealed for the teen who died during an athletic event in south Las Vegas Thursday. Cause of death revealed for Las Vegas teen who died …. The cause of death has been revealed for the teen who died during an athletic event in south Las Vegas Thursday.
963kklz.com
Can’t Adopt In Las Vegas? Then Borrow A Dog For A Day
Okay, this has to be one of the coolest initiatives we’ve seen recently for our local rescue animals. If you’re someone who loves dogs but can’t adopt one, this is right up your alley. Many rental properties here in Las Vegas don’t allow pets, and other people just can’t afford an adoption. Or they work too much to give a dog proper care during the day. Whatever the reason, there’s someone amazing you can do for yourself, and a local rescue dog, if you’re in this boat.
KTNV
Mt. Charleston at capacity, closures and detours in effect
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with Mt. Charleston posted on Go Mt. Charleston's Twitter page that highways and parking are at capacity Sunday afternoon. "Once again, highways and parking are at capacity so closures and detours are in effect," said officials in a tweet. "We have noticed lots of folks taking the 'get here early' message seriously which really seems to be helping spread out the traffic - keep it up!"
Fox5 KVVU
Shaq’s Big Chicken to open in southwest Las Vegas with drive-thru
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal is expanding his Big Chicken fast casual restaurant with a new Las Vegas location. According to a news release, the new Big Chicken location will be located at 9595 W. Tropicana Avenue, adjacent to the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley.
Puppy abandoned at airport finds a new home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For a local family this week it’s a happy tale to tell about how Penny came into their lives. The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas shared the news that Penny, a three-pound nine-week-old puppy, found abandoned at the airport has found a new home. Penny was found alone in a carrier […]
Caesars Palace casino on Las Vegas Strip robbed, suspect in custody
A man was in custody Monday for a reported casino robbery at Caesars Palace, the 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed.
Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The hour or longer wait for what millions of TikTok users call “the best mac and cheese in the world” is getting cut in half after becoming an online sensation and allowing the owners to open their first brick-and-mortar restaurant. The TasteBudz Creole Kitchen food truck has been parking behind the Buffalo […]
Coroner reveals Las Vegas student's cause of death
Medical examiners in Clark County revealed what caused the death of 16-year-old Ashari Hughes, who experienced a medical emergency during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School last week.
jammin1057.com
One Las Vegas High School’s Bathrooms Has ‘Toxic Sewer Gasses’
It stinks to go to one Las Vegas high school lately. No, it’s not the classes or the teachers, it’s the bathrooms. Clark County School District is undergoing a nearly $5 million dollar overhaul of the sewer and plumbing at the 50 year old Chaparral High School. No, someone didn’t flush something suspect (that we know of). It’s far more serious than that.
dallasexpress.com
Terror Incident at Las Vegas Power Station
Across the country, there’s been a series of mysterious incidents plaguing power stations, and around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday another incident took place at a solar power plant in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metro Police responded to a call at a solar plant on U.S. 93 north of the Las...
newtolasvegas.com
Not far from Las Vegas: Nothing
On a recent car trip back to Las Vegas, I actually saw Nothing. The faded billboard sign pictured with this post, along with an abandoned falling-apart convenience store nearby, is all that’s physically left of Nothing, Arizona. Nothing is about 180 miles southeast of the New To Las Vegas...
Metro police: Woman in Jan. 2 crash in west valley dies
A Las Vegas woman hurt in a two-vehicle crash in the west valley on Jan. 2 has died from her injuries, Metro police said Sunday.
Las Vegas Strip Leader Suffers 'Terrorist' Attack
The Las Vegas Strip has long been one of the most recognizable places in the world. It's a glitzy land of excess filled with giant representations of some of the best-known pieces of architecture in the world. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report has the Luxor, which looks...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local hits $18K jackpot at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One Las Vegas local had some help beating the post-holiday blues after hitting a massive jackpot at an off-Strip property. According to the South Point, the lucky winner, identified only as Jason, hit a progressive jackpot worth $18,462 while playing at the casino. No additional...
