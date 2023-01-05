ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Henderson, Nevada – 2023

Wake up and smell the coffee! Henderson, Nevada is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From cozy cafés serving up fluffy pancakes to trendy brunch spots offering Instagram-worthy avocado toast, there’s something for everyone in this city. So grab your coffee mug and let’s dig in to the top breakfast spots in Henderson.
240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year

Policy, politics and progressive commentary While attending last month’s vigil in Southern Nevada remembering unhoused people who died in 2022, Clark County Human Services Administrator Tim Burch took note of many of the stories circling in the background.  An estimated 240 unhoused people died in Southern Nevada between Nov. 1 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022, which was around the same […] The post 240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year appeared first on Nevada Current.
Can’t Adopt In Las Vegas? Then Borrow A Dog For A Day

Okay, this has to be one of the coolest initiatives we’ve seen recently for our local rescue animals. If you’re someone who loves dogs but can’t adopt one, this is right up your alley. Many rental properties here in Las Vegas don’t allow pets, and other people just can’t afford an adoption. Or they work too much to give a dog proper care during the day. Whatever the reason, there’s someone amazing you can do for yourself, and a local rescue dog, if you’re in this boat.
Mt. Charleston at capacity, closures and detours in effect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with Mt. Charleston posted on Go Mt. Charleston's Twitter page that highways and parking are at capacity Sunday afternoon. "Once again, highways and parking are at capacity so closures and detours are in effect," said officials in a tweet. "We have noticed lots of folks taking the 'get here early' message seriously which really seems to be helping spread out the traffic - keep it up!"
Shaq’s Big Chicken to open in southwest Las Vegas with drive-thru

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal is expanding his Big Chicken fast casual restaurant with a new Las Vegas location. According to a news release, the new Big Chicken location will be located at 9595 W. Tropicana Avenue, adjacent to the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley.
Puppy abandoned at airport finds a new home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For a local family this week it’s a happy tale to tell about how Penny came into their lives. The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas shared the news that Penny, a three-pound nine-week-old puppy, found abandoned at the airport has found a new home. Penny was found alone in a carrier […]
One Las Vegas High School’s Bathrooms Has ‘Toxic Sewer Gasses’

It stinks to go to one Las Vegas high school lately. No, it’s not the classes or the teachers, it’s the bathrooms. Clark County School District is undergoing a nearly $5 million dollar overhaul of the sewer and plumbing at the 50 year old Chaparral High School. No, someone didn’t flush something suspect (that we know of). It’s far more serious than that.
Terror Incident at Las Vegas Power Station

Across the country, there’s been a series of mysterious incidents plaguing power stations, and around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday another incident took place at a solar power plant in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metro Police responded to a call at a solar plant on U.S. 93 north of the Las...
Not far from Las Vegas: Nothing

On a recent car trip back to Las Vegas, I actually saw Nothing. The faded billboard sign pictured with this post, along with an abandoned falling-apart convenience store nearby, is all that’s physically left of Nothing, Arizona. Nothing is about 180 miles southeast of the New To Las Vegas...
Las Vegas Strip Leader Suffers 'Terrorist' Attack

The Las Vegas Strip has long been one of the most recognizable places in the world. It's a glitzy land of excess filled with giant representations of some of the best-known pieces of architecture in the world. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report has the Luxor, which looks...
Las Vegas local hits $18K jackpot at off-Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One Las Vegas local had some help beating the post-holiday blues after hitting a massive jackpot at an off-Strip property. According to the South Point, the lucky winner, identified only as Jason, hit a progressive jackpot worth $18,462 while playing at the casino. No additional...
