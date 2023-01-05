Wizards star Bradley Beal out at least 3 games with hamstring strain

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will be out at least a week after being diagnosed with a low-grade left hamstring strain, the team announced Thursday.

Beal had made his return to the lineup Tuesday after missing three games with what was described as a sore hamstring. But he didn't play in the second half after scoring eight points in 13 minutes during a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks .

An MRI confirmed the hamstring strain. The Wizards said Beal would miss the next three games, starting Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder , and be reevaluated in a week.

Beal leads the Wizards in scoring at 22.9 points per game. Washington (17-22) sits in 11th place in the Eastern Conference entering Thursday's games.