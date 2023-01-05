High school notebook: Basketball court at Maumee named for legendary coach Robinson

Legendary Maumee basketball coach Jim Robinson, Sr., added another significant distinction to his legacy.

The court at Maumee High School has been named in honor of Robinson, who produced 21 highly successful seasons at the school. A dedication ceremony was held earlier this season.

Robinson was hired by the Maumee district in 1983 and coached boys basketball there for more than two decades. He was a teacher, coach, and athletic director at the Northern Lakes League school.

“Unbelievable,” Robinson said after being honored. “It makes me want to break down and cry. I had a wonderful time here at Maumee High School.”

Robinson, who also coached at Lake, St. Francis de Sales, Port Clinton, and Libbey, accumulated 297 wins at Maumee (1983-97 and 1999-2007).

Maumee athletic director Cam Coutcher said Robinson had a nurturing and positive effect not only on basketball players, but many other student-athletes.

“He also was instrumental in many upgrades and positive changes as an athletic director,” Coutcher said. “When you branch out with an intent to make a positive impact on others, it makes you a special person.”

During this time at Maumee, Robinson's teams won seven NLL championships and five sectional championships, and had two district runner-up finishes. Robinson was named NLL coach of the year seven times. In 1985 and 1986, Robinson was named the district co-coach of the year by The Blade and Associated Press.

Robinson also had tremendous success as Maumee's softball coach. His teams won three NLL championships. Robinson was named NLL coach of the year each of those years. In 1986, Maumee went 28-4 and won a district championship. His team also was regional runner-up in 1987. The Panthers softball program was named the “Team of the Decade” by The Blade.

As the school's athletic director for 10 years, Robinson helped add gymnastics, golf, and soccer as girls varsity sports. Robinson also oversaw the addition of two boys’ varsity sports: hockey and soccer. He also was integral in facility improvements at the school.

“These are wonderful people, and they are unselfish people,” Robinson said.

Robinson became known for his motto “If it is to be, it is up to me.” The slogan still hangs on the wall of the Maumee gymnasium.

Robinson always stressed solid defense first with all of his teams and often offered fatherly advice.

Robinson, 79, was named The Blade's coach of the year in 1999 when he coached at Lake and in 2012 when he coached at Maumee Valley.

Nick Porter, a 2001 graduate who played for Robinson, spearheaded the court dedication campaign. He compiled letters from former players and photos that he presented to the Maumee school board.

“For generations, the name Jim Robinson, Sr., was synonymous with Maumee basketball, but the lessons that he taught us did more than help us win basketball games. They prepared us for the rest of our lives,” Porter said. “We could never repay coach Robinson for the impact he had on our lives. We try to pay it forward and make sure that his legacy lives on. Now we know it will.”

Josh Culling, another Maumee grad who played for Robinson, also helped Porter establish a scholarship in Robinson’s name. The $1,000 scholarships will be given to one male and one female student athlete every year in perpetuity. Donations can be made at robinsonscholarship.com. The group has already raised $12,600.

“He has made me a better father, husband, and man because of the four years I spent in his program,” Culling said.

A native of Elberta, Mich., Robinson moved to Toledo at age 6. He graduated from Woodward High School (1961), Ohio State University (bachelor's degree, 1966), and the University of Toledo (master's, 1970).

Robinson also guided boys basketball teams at Cincinnati Western Hills, Lima Senior, and Milan (Mich.).

His top seasons came at Maumee (22-1 in 1983-84 and 22-3 in 1993-94), and his one season at Lake (19-2, 1998-99). He also spent three seasons as an assistant at the University of Akron (1980-83).

Robinson earned more than 20 coach of the year awards and coached in 12 District All-Star Games. He was inducted into the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame in 2014 and Maumee’s Athletic Hall of Excellence and Contributions in 2015.

Coutcher said what makes Robinson such a special coach and person is the difference he has made in people's lives.

“The stories shared at the dinner by players and family were very touching. It was a great tribute to an amazing coach and person,” Coutcher said.

Robinson is also in the Northwest Ohio District 7 Basketball Hall of Fame, Toledo City League Hall of Fame, and Woodward High School Hall of Fame.

PERFECT BOWLING: Three different bowlers in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League each bowled a 300 game in December.

Delta senior Lexi Brown, Wauseon senior Ryan Marks, and Liberty Center freshman Wesley Wilhelm each rolled perfect games last month.

Brown became just the seventh female in the history of the Ohio High School Athletic Association to roll a perfect game. Brown bowled her game Dec. 2 at Swanton Sports Center. Brown had a 461 series (161-300) and carries a 168 average this season.

On Dec. 9, Marks bowled his 300 game at Napoleon River City Lanes. Ryan had a 534 series (234-300) series and carries a 211 average this season.

Wilhelm bowled his perfect game on Dec. 12 at Swanton Sports Center. Wilhelm posted a 534 series (300-234) and carries a 222 average this season.

HOCKEY HEATING UP: Bowling Green, Findlay, Perrysburg, and Anthony Wayne all played in the Holly Daze Tournament at Bowling Green State University’s Slater Family Ice Arena last week.

The host Bobcats went 3-1-0 overall, tying Cincinnati Moeller. Both teams had matching records, but the Crusaders won the championship based on points.

Findlay finished 3-1, only losing to Moeller. Perrysburg posted a 2-2 record at the tournament and Anthony Wayne was 0-4.

St. Francis de Sales won its first two games at the Scott Miller tournament in Traverse City. Mich. last week. But the Knights lost in the championship game to host Traverse City Central Central. St. John’s Jesuit posted a 1-2 record at the tournament.

At the Brother James Memorial tournament in Gates Mills, Ohio, Northview went 2-1 in pool play. The Wildcats then faced host Gilmour Academy for the trophy, falling in a shootout after a 2-2 tie in regulation and scoreless overtime.

In the Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy Christmas tournament, Whitmer went 2-1 in pool play. At the tournament in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, the defending tournament champion Panthers lost to host CVCA.

Three local teams, Anthony Wayne, Clay, and the Blue Devils club team, also competed in a “Michigan-Ohio Showcase” at Adrian College on Dec. 30. Anthony Wayne beat host Lenawee United. Clay lost to Downriver Unified, and the Blue Devils lost to Tawas.

The league races for the Northwest Hockey Conference Red and White Division titles continue to heat up.

This weekend in the Red Division on Friday, Perrysburg plays Findlay, Bowling Green takes on Northview, and St. Francis faces off against rival St. John’s.

Findlay then plays St. John’s on Saturday and Perrysburg is at Bowling Green on Sunday.

Northview, the preseason favorite to win the Red Division, has a 3-0-1 record. The Wildcats have a division-leading seven points. St. Francis (3-1-0) is second, followed by St. John's (2-0-1).

In the White Division, Lake (4-0-0) is in first place with eight points. Clay (2-1-0) is second, and Southview (1-2-0) is third.

Whitmer (0-1-1) plays at Clay on Friday, while Southview faces Whitmer on Saturday.