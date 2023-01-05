ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Report: Mississippi has under 1 million residents enrolled in Medicaid

By By Brent Addleman | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eX45J_0k4qW12Q00

(The Center Square) – As Medicaid enrollment is expected to top 100 million in the next couple months, Mississippi has yet to reach the 1 million threshold.

The Foundation for Government Accountability has released a new study that illustrates that more than 98 million Americans are enrolled in the program. Medicaid provides health care coverage to low-income residents, including adults, children, pregnant women, elderly adults and people with disabilities.

Mississippi, as of Nov. 30, 2022, according to the study, had 834,617 individuals receiving Medicaid. Overall, the most recent data shows Medicaid enrollment nationwide stands at 96,216,146. Projections estimate that as of this month there are 98,987,931 enrolled.

“For years, FGA has been warning about the rising number of people on government welfare programs,” Hayden Dublois, data and analytics for the policy group, said in a release. “Now, we’re nearing a grim milestone – nearly one-third of the country will be on Medicaid.”

The group’s research shows that as welfare enrollment increases workforce participation decreases and is urging the federal government to take action.

“We’re in the midst of a nationwide workforce crisis, yet the Biden administration is pushing policies to entice people into government dependency at record levels while limiting opportunities to achieve the American Dream,” Dublois said in a release.

According to the release, the organization points to rising enrollment in the program is primarily due to the federal government extending the public health emergency related to COVID-19.

The group said that while those emergency measures are in place states will receive additional funding for the program with the caveat that those enrolled remain in the program.

Under the emergency, the group said, 21 million Americans are enrolled in the program who would not have qualified under nonpandemic conditions due to earning too much income or are ineligible.

“The pandemic-era policy keeping more than 21 million ineligible enrollees on Medicaid is costing taxpayers more than $16 billion per month,” Dublois said in the release. “Despite the recently enacted legislation allowing states to redetermine eligibility beginning in April, the Biden administration is slow walking the process and hoping states will be sluggish to act.”

Neighboring Louisiana had 2,014,452 enrolled on Medicaid as of Nov. 30, and Alabama had 1,309,592 enrolled as of Oct. 31. Tennessee had 1,728,825 participating in the program as of Nov. 30, while Arkansas had 1,130,949 as of Sept. 30, and Missouri had 1,407,961 as of Oct. 30.

Comments / 5

Jackie Rozell
4d ago

Since Mississippi is the poorest state in the nation, there needs to be an investigation into the reason so few, relatively speaking, people have qualified for Medicaid. Something doesn’t add up.

Reply(3)
2
Related
mississippifreepress.org

With No Burn Center Left In Mississippi, UMMC Faces Questions About Past Efforts

JACKSON, Miss.—Moments after a patient arrived at his burn center, Dr. William Lineaweaver was on the clock. “They come in on a helicopter, and we settle them into an ICU bed,” he said. “We start by going through the airway, checking the cardiovascular status, ensuring the intubation tube is in the right place.”
JACKSON, MS
The Center Square

Indiana governor’s 2023 agenda calls for $5 billion in spending

(The Center Square) – Indiana will increase its public health and education investments as part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2023 Next Level Agenda, which includes $5 billion of spending. “By making lasting investments in our health, education and workforce, we are building a stronger tomorrow for all Hoosiers,” Holcomb said in a news release. The agenda includes implementation of the governor’s Public Health Commission recommendations, including a budget request for...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Report: Connecticut legal aid saved state millions

(The Center Square) — Connecticut saved taxpayers millions of dollars through a pandemic-related program that provided legal representation to low-income tenants facing eviction, according to a new report. The report on the state's right-to-counsel program, prepared by the independent consulting firm Stout, found that by preventing evictions or helping...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves makes his case for reelection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is talking about job creation and better schools in the Magnolia state as he runs for a second term in the governor’s mansion. Less than a week after filing for reelection, Gov. Reeves is making his case on why he believes he deserves four more years in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read to return over $10 million in 'Checks Without Claims' initiative

(The Center Square) - Oregon’s state treasurer announced plans to return over $10 million in unclaimed funds to Oregonians. Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read revealed in a statement that the amount is the most ever disbursed in the history of Oregon’s Unclaimed Property Program. The state currently holds more than $1billion in unclaimed assets that Read hopes to address through the initiative. These funds originate from various organizations which were unable to return uncashed checks, refunds, credit balances, investment account balances, payroll checks, and other forms...
OREGON STATE
The Center Square

Two bills would begin court fines, fees reform in Tennessee

(The Center Square) – The Tennessee court fines and fees system that has been questioned more in recent years is facing a few reforms already in the state’s upcoming legislative session. Two bills have already been filed to change the rules, including a 180-day moratorium on fines and fee collections after an individual is released following imprisonment for a felony offense. Companion bills House Bill 26 and Senate Bill 13...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Center Square

Changes, including photo ID, come to Ohio’s voting system

(The Center Squares) – Ohio’s new law requiring voters to show a photo ID at the polls is already being challenged in court. Gov. Mike DeWine, when signing the bill into law, said the General Assembly did not include more restrictive measures and he does not expect more voting changes in the next four years. "Elections integrity is a significant concern to Americans on both sides of the aisle across...
OHIO STATE
WJTV 12

Family moves into Mississippi’s first Zero Net home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first Zero Net home in Mississippi is now ready for move in. The Zero Net Energy home was made possible by Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity. When Atmos Energy approached Habitat for Humanity about the creation of the home, everyone was on board. “Atmos approached us about a year […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

Mass transit could be expanding in Georgia, but critics say costs aren't justified

(The Center Square) — Atlanta once had a robust transportation network, with streetcars rumbling along the city’s streets and interurban lines connecting suburbs like Marietta and Stone Mountain. But 75 years ago, the lines shuttered, replaced by new forms of transportation: Automobiles. Transportation is an ever-present topic of conversation in the Atlanta region. Talk of commuter rail lines has made headlines for years, but progress hasn’t matched the promises, even...
ATLANTA, GA
The Center Square

Illinois legislators to get raises after Pritzker signs $1.7 billion spending bill

(The Center Square) – Hours after the Illinois Senate approved a bill to spend $1.7 billion of taxpayer resources and give themselves raises, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure into law. Alongside giving pay raises to state legislators, constitutional officers including the governor and lieutenant governor and executive agency directors, the measure puts $850 million into the state’s Budget Stabilization Fund. Comptroller Susana Mendoza praised the rainy day fund allocation. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Mississippi You Need to Visit

It’s a state with a bit of a romance to it, from the soft repetition of its name to the iconic music to the wide, open panoramas of sunsets falling, fading over the river. And while the cities have their fun, it’s the small towns in Mississippi that really carry the soul of this charming corner of the country.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy