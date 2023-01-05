ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Public Schools expands ‘language justice’

By Elizabeth Troutman | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OYgAS_0k4qW09h00

(The Center Square) – Indianapolis Public Schools changed its language justice policy to address an increase in English-learner students over the past five years.

IPS will establish a language justice taskforce this month after board proposal 2713 is approved, according to a recent board presentation. The task force will build a team of translators and interpreters, organize translation services, educate staff on language justice, work with human resources to hire bilingual staff and provide students with classroom support.

IPS has seen a 20% increase in English as a new language, or ENL, students since 2018, enrolling more than 6,000 ENL students this school year. More than 33% of Indianapolis students are non-English speakers, according to district language data.

The district defined language justice as “the practice of ensuring people can communicate effectively, understand information, and be understood using the language in which they feel most comfortable.”

IPS aims to respect the cultural experiences of students and ensure students who are not native English speakers can fully participate in the school system, according to the board proposal .

Language justice “actively challenges the idea that there is a dominant language because multiple languages can coexist within our society,” according to the board’s definition.

The majority of Indianapolis ENL students are native Spanish speakers. More than 90% of ENL students speak Spanish, while 2.3% are fluent in Creole, 1.2% speak Swahili, and 0.7% speak Arabic. Other languages include French, Burmese, Portuguese, Yoruba and several others.

The taskforce, composed of classified staff, school leaders, teachers, families, students and community partners, will establish administrative guidelines regarding language justice. The guidelines will “provide detailed descriptions of procedures” and “direct specific actions to achieve stated objectives.”

The policy requires the IPS superintendent regularly update the board on progress toward expanding language justice.

“The Board of School Commissioners (Board) is committed to creating an IPS community where student outcomes cannot be predicted by race, ethnicity, or language diversity,” the board’s general policy statement said.

The district currently employs ENL community liaisons, more than 50 bilingual assistants, more than 90 ENL teachers and ENL college and career coordinators.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
warricknews.com

Governor, chief justice to deliver annual addresses to Hoosiers

The annual addresses by the leaders of Indiana’s executive and judicial branches of government are scheduled for this week. Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his 2023 State of the State speech Tuesday to a joint meeting of the Indiana House and Senate at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. The Republican...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Black librarian discusses why convention was pulled from Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A member of the National Conference of African American Librarians is blaming the Indianapolis Public Library’s Board of Trustees for its decision to cancel a conference scheduled for this summer in Indianapolis. “They’re supposed to be serving in the public interest, and it doesn’t seem...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
munciejournal.com

Forbes Names Indiana as the ‘Best State to Start a Business’ in 2023

MUNCIE, IN—Any small business owner can vouch for the difficulty of launching a new venture, but Hoosier entrepreneurs may have an advantage. According to a recent article by Forbes, Indiana is the number one state for starting a new business in 2023. The article gathered data and evaluated 18...
MUNCIE, IN
WOWO News

New contract for Medicaid operator

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – The operator of Indiana’s Medicaid program will continue to run the healthcare insurance system for the state. The Family and Social Services Administration has awarded MDwise a four-year contract to provide risk-based managed care services statewide. MDWise has managed healthcare benefits to low-income...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

First curling-only facility in Anderson set to open Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Curling, a sport called “chess on ice” by some, has a new home in Madison County. The Circle City Curling Club, a nonprofit founded in 2007, is opening the first curling-only facility in Anderson. Over the past year, 40 volunteers worked together to build...
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

New downtown hospital’s price tag rises above $4B, IU Health says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The cost of IU Health’s new downtown Indianapolis hospital complex now exceeds $4 billion, the health and hospital group announced Monday. The price is a 60% increase from the original estimate. IU Health said the higher price tag is due to rising construction costs and a major increase in patient rooms, from 672 to 864.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
News Now Warsaw

Daniels taking a ‘serious’ look at run for U.S. Senate

LAFAYETTE — Political posturing among Republicans ahead of two key 2024 races in Indiana took another twist over the weekend. Former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels, who recently retired as president of Purdue University after ten years, has apparently ruled out a run for governor in 2024, according to a report from a longtime Lafayette reporter.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Big warm up after major freeze

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. High School Basketball: January 6. Alexa Ross has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 GOP Indiana governor hopefuls all have millions in bank

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The three Republicans who have launched campaigns for the 2024 Indiana governor’s election all say they ended December with about $3 million in the bank. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch’s campaign said Friday that it had $3.1 million in cash for her bid to replace current Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who can’t seek […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Hope firefighter honored for 50 years

HOPE, Ind. – The members of the Hope Fire Volunteer (HVFD) Department gathered Thursday night to congratulate and honor firefighter Bruce Neal for his 50 years of service to the agency and the community. Presented to Neal was an award from Indiana State Fire Marshal Stephen Jones and IVFA...
HOPE, IN
KISS 106

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Shaffer compares Carmel & Fishers

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
FISHERS, IN
cityoflawrence.org

Public Meeting for the upcoming Pendleton Pike Project

A public meeting is scheduled for the upcoming Pendleton Pike Project. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a public information meeting to receive an update on the Pendleton Pike Progress intersection improvement project and speak with project team members. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for public meeting presentation beginning...
LAWRENCE, IN
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy