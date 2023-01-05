ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho Killings: Who is Bryan Kohberger?

(NewsNation) — After weeks of investigation, detectives arrested 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger on a warrant for the murders of college students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger, a criminology student at Washington State University, is now one of America’s most notorious inmates. He grew up...
Idaho investigation details loom large ahead of trial

(NewsNation) — The goal for law enforcement in Moscow, Idaho at this point is a simple one: investigation perfection and experts tell NewsNation that police, prosecutors and the courts will need to bring their A-game to the case of four slain University of Idaho students. Kohberger — a 28-year-old...
‘There’s so much intrigue’: Analyst on Idaho timeline

(NewsNation) — According to a Boise, Idaho NBC news station, Steve Goncalves said one of the surviving roommates of the slain University of Idaho students passed out after seeing the crime scene, and the other was hyperventilating while on the phone with 911, which may explain why the call was made about an “unconscious person.”
