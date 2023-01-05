Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Miami man arrested after fatal stabbing at Orange Park hotelZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Gucci Mane Brings the Heat to Miami: Rapper's Epic Concert on January 14thDylan BarketMiami, FL
The Miami Dolphins: From Expansion Team to Super Bowl ChampionsDylan BarketMiami, FL
The Magic of Miami: A Fascinating Look at the History of the Sun and Fun CapitalDylan BarketMiami, FL
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Just days after waking up, Damar Hamlin is already raising money for a new cause
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is raising money for an awesome cause as he continues to recover after suffering cardiac arrest back on Monday. The NFL world was waiting for updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrested during the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. As those in the NFL awaited for updates, there was a huge show of support for Hamlin’s charity toy drive that he started back in college in late 2020. The GoFundMe page has raised over $8.5 million as of this writing, where it had a goal of just $2,500.
3 Cleveland Browns who won’t be back in 2023 and why
Given the preseason aspirations, it wasn’t necessarily a down season from the Cleveland Browns perspective. Still, there will be plenty of turnover. It was an up-and-down season for the Browns, one which ended with a loss to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Kevin Stefanski spoke to his team’s fight postgame, but would not commit to any changes to the coaching staff — though some will certainly come in time.
Every NFL firing that happened on Sunday and ‘Black Monday’ [UPDATED]
Black Monday is here, and teams are making decisions on their future. Here are all the coaches that have been let go so far. This season wasn’t the smoothest in the NFL. Look no further than the fact that the defending Super Bowl champions fell to 5-12 this year and missed the postseason.
Russell Wilson hinted at brand new name into the coaching discussion
Russell Wilson has tossed in a new name to the pool of candidates the Denver Broncos are likely to consider for head coach. The Denver Broncos got ahead of Black Monday this season and fired Nathaniel Hackett well before the 2022 season ended. Whether or not Hackett was the true crux of the Broncos’ issues, we’ll find out soon enough. He lasted less than a full season.
49ers playoff schedule 2023: Game days, start times, opponents [UPDATED]
The San Francisco 49ers’ electric offense and dominant defense helped them overcome quarterback injuries to make the playoffs. Here’s who they’ll play and when, updated. The San Francisco 49ers have had quite the season, where they had to start multiple quarterbacks due to injury. Trey Lance, their 2021 third-overall pick, suffered a fractured ankle in Week 2. Jimmy Garoppolo, who led the team to seven wins in 10 starts, broke his foot in Week 13. That left the 49ers with Brock Purdy, the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, as their starter. Sure enough, Purdy has played well enough to help lead the teams to wins and a playoff berth.
Cardinals seem to have already made a decision on Kliff Kingsbury’s future
The Arizona Cardinals are doing their homework before potentially moving on from head coach Kliff Kingsbury. While Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill is keeping this very close to the vest, it seems to be a very strong possibility that he may move on from head coach Kliff Kingsbury after the season.
Any hope for coaching change has been crushed for Saints already
Dennis Allen’s recent comments indicate Saints fans shouldn’t hold their breath on a coaching change. Black Monday is here, and there have already been a few coaching terminations around the league to tack onto the carousel that started moving midseason. New Orleans Saints fans might have hoped to see some changes at the top after the disappointment that was the 2022 season, but early indications are that there won’t be a change… At least for now.
Cowboys sign three-time Pro Bowler to boost secondary
The Dallas Cowboys secondary depth issues have been well-documented, but they may now have a potential solution in veteran CB Xavier Rhodes. While Xavier Rhodes is far from the player he once was, the former Minnesota Vikings standout made the Pro Bowl as recently as 2019. Since then, he’s taken a rather major step back in journeyman stints with the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills.
Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital
The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Glowing reviews for Matt Canada not a good sign for the Steelers
The Steelers have a tough decision on their hands with Matt Canada. If it were up to the fans, Pittsburgh would already be looking for a new offensive coordinator. Matt Canada led one of the league’s worst offenses for the second straight year. Yet, it’s not so simple this time around, as Canada’s unit improved with a rookie quarterback at the helm in the tail end of the 2022-23 campaign.
Updated AFC Playoff Picture after Chiefs Week 18 win
The Chiefs made it look easy beating the Raiders to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Here’s what the AFC Playoff Picture looks like now. The AFC playoff picture has gotten complicated by the cancelation of Monday Night Football between the Bills and Bengals, but the Chiefs took the field against the Raiders on Sunday knowing they controlled one simple thing. A win would clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
595K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0