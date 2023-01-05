The San Francisco 49ers’ electric offense and dominant defense helped them overcome quarterback injuries to make the playoffs. Here’s who they’ll play and when, updated. The San Francisco 49ers have had quite the season, where they had to start multiple quarterbacks due to injury. Trey Lance, their 2021 third-overall pick, suffered a fractured ankle in Week 2. Jimmy Garoppolo, who led the team to seven wins in 10 starts, broke his foot in Week 13. That left the 49ers with Brock Purdy, the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, as their starter. Sure enough, Purdy has played well enough to help lead the teams to wins and a playoff berth.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO