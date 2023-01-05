Local volunteer opportunities for MLK Day
Each year, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is observed as a federal holiday on the third Monday of January — Jan . 16 this year . The theme for this year is “ Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset to Transform Unjust Systems ,” according to The King Center — a nonprofit founded by MLK’s wife, Coretta Scott King, to continue Dr. King’s legacy.
If you have time to dedicate to our community, here are three local volunteer opportunities :
Looking for other ways to get involved? Check out more local volunteer opportunities .
- Meals on Wheels | Cook or deliver hot meals to homebound Lakelanders , or volunteer in the Winter Haven thrift store.
- Lighthouse Ministries | Volunteer as an individual or with a group to help Lakeland’s at-risk population.
- Lakeland Youth Alliance | Support the LGBTQ+ community through volunteering.
