Winter Haven, FL

Local volunteer opportunities for MLK Day

By Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto
 4 days ago
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was born on Jan. 15, 1929. | Photo by Mark Stebnicki from Pexels

Each year, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is observed as a federal holiday on the third Monday of January — Jan . 16 this year . The theme for this year is “ Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset to Transform Unjust Systems
,” according to The King Center a nonprofit founded by MLK’s wife, Coretta Scott King, to continue Dr. King’s legacy.

If you have time to dedicate to our community, here are three local volunteer opportunities :



