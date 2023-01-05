Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking Victim
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The Truth
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His Disappearance
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
4 Detroit Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books and though the Detroit Lions came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs, they did win eight of their final ten games, and they are clearly one of the top 10 teams in the league. That being said, the goal for the 2023 season will be to win the NFC North and make a run in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Let’s take a look at 4 current Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason.
Former Detroit Lions HC Jim Caldwell lands interview
According to a report from Jay Glazer, former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell has landed an interview. Glazer reported on Sunday that Caldwell will interview with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach opening. Glazer added that former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich is also scheduled to interview for the Panthers opening.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Detroit Pistons land 1st Round pick in proposed trade with Pacers
If you are a fan of the Detroit Pistons, it has been a rough go this season as the team is currently sitting dead last in the entire NBA. But, not only are the Pistons struggling in a big way but they have been forced to do so without their best player Cade Cunningham, who is out for the entire season with an injury. In a fictional trade proposed by Fansided, the Pistons would land a first-round pick by making a trade with the Indiana Pacers.
Jamaal Williams put NFL on notice after knocking Packers out of playoffs
On Sunday Night Football, Jamaal Williams and his Detroit Lions teammates were on a mission to knock Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers out of playoff contention. Williams and the Lions took care of business as they were able to hold on for a 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field. During the game, Williams had a pair of rushing touchdowns, giving him 17 on the season, which moved him past Barry Sanders for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season. Following the game, Williams spoke to reporters and he put the NFL on notice.
Detroit Lions land ELITE DL and ELITE OL in 2023 NFL Mock Draft
As Detroit Lions fans, we are currently focused on getting into the NFL Playoffs, but that does not eliminate the fact that the 2023 NFL Mock Draft season is upon us. As it stands, if the 2023 NFL Draft were to take place today, the Lions would hold the No. 6 overall pick (Via Los Angeles Rams), and the No. 17 overall pick. In the latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft published by Brian Bosarge of NFL Countdown, the Lions solidify their trenches.
Detroit Lions: quickfire takeaways in win against the Packers after playoff elimination
The Detroit Lions season ended tonight in Green Bay. While about an hour before the game, their playoff hopes were still alive, Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams made sure that died. And, so, the Lions had to play spoiler against the Packers. Quick Takeaways from Detroit Lions win...
Detroit Lions fans go nuts at Lambeau Field as Seahawks miss FG
Heading into Sunday’s Week 18 games, the Detroit Lions‘ path to the NFL Playoffs was very simple. First, they needed the Seattle Seahawks to lose to the Los Angeles Rams, and second, they had to beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Well, just moments ago, the Seahawks had a chance to beat the Rams on a last-second field goal but Seahawks K Jason Meyers choked.
Detroit Lions outlast Packers, despite missing playoffs
Well, this wasn’t a Detroit Lions win-and-in game, because the Rams suck. But that doesn’t mean that they didn’t have something to play for. The Green Bay Packers still needed to win, so playing spoiler was on the table. Detroit Lions made a statement in Green Bay.
Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers fight for final NFC playoff spot in crucial matchup
The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will face off on Sunday night to secure the final playoff spot in the NFC. The Packers have had a surprising surge, winning four straight games, including victories against the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins. On the other hand, the Lions have had a rocky start to the season, beginning 1-6 before turning things around to have a chance at the playoffs. The Lions will need to win and hope the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams to make it into the postseason. The Lions have already defeated the Packers this season, winning 15-9 back in November.
Colts submit requests to interview 2 Detroit Lions coordinators
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books and the Detroit Lions finished off on a high note by defeating the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. With the win, the Lions finished their season with a 9-8 record, which is triple their win total from 2021 when they finished with a record of 3-13-1. Now, according to reports, the Indianapolis Colts want to interview a pair of Lions coordinators.
Detroit Lions Report Card: Gritty win to end the season, 2023 bright
For one final time this season, we get to grade the Detroit Lions after a victory. They finished the season 9-8, missing the playoffs due to a tie-breaker with the Seattle Seahawks. Not to mention, they knocked the Green Bay Packers out of the playoffs, essentially saying, “If we can’t go, neither can you!”
Jamaal Williams’ Sunday Night Football intro goes viral
Leading up to Sunday night’s game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, Lions’ players were reportedly very excited about recording their Sunday Night Football intros. One player we knew would have an interesting intro video is running back, Jamaal Williams. Well, Williams did not disappoint as his intro video, which is tough to understand, has everybody on Twitter talking.
Quay Walker apologizes for pushing Detroit Lions medical staffer
If you happened to tune in for Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, you likely saw the incident that took place in the fourth quarter involving Packers LB Quay Walker and a Lions medical staffer. The Lions’ medical staffer was on the field to help RB D’Andre Swift, who was down on the field after taking a big hit when Walker inexplicably shoved him. Walker was given an unsportsmanlike penalty and he was ejected from the game. On Monday, he apologized for his actions.
Detroit Lions sign 10 players following win over Packers
Though they will not be playing playoff football, Sunday night was special for the Detroit Lions as they were able to defeat the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. With the win, the Lions finished their 2022 season with a 9-8 record, which is pretty impressive considering they only had three wins last season. A day after their win, the Lions announced they have signed 10 players to Reserve/Future contracts.
D’Andre Swift reveals he played through multiple injuries in 2022
Leading up to the 2022 season, Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift was challenged by Lions assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley to be able to play through pain. Well, now that the 2022 season is in the books, Swift has revealed that he played through multiple injuries that probably would have kept him on the bench in previous seasons.
Detroit Lions 2023 home/away opponents finalized
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books and though our Detroit Lions won eight of their last ten games to finish with a 9-7 record, they came up one game short of making the playoffs. Now, it is time to start looking ahead at the Detroit Lions 2023 schedule. Of course, we will not know what the Lions’ week-by-week schedule will look like until next spring sometime (it came out on May 12th this year), but we now know the Lions’ home/away opponents for next season.
Detroit Lions way-too-early 2023 game-by-game predictions [Vol. 1.0]
The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books, and following their impressive 20-16 win at Lambeau Field over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, they finished with an overall record of 9-8. The fact that the Lions had a winning season after winning just three games in 2021 is pretty darn impressive. That being said, things are just getting started in the Motor City, and you can bank on it that the Lions will have an even better team in 2023.
