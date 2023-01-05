Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Shooting in Santee leaves teen victim dead
SANTEE, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Santee left a 16-year-old dead over the weekend. Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano said Dre’Morean Smalls,18, turned himself in on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Officers were called to Cecelia St. at around 3:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting. The victim was...
WIS-TV
Detention center officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a jail officer for misconduct at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia. According to RCSD, an October 2022 investigation by ASGDC staff revealed that former jail officer China Gregg was involved in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.
WIS-TV
Civil lawsuit trial begins for former Richland Co. Deputy and Sheriff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Richland County Sheriff’s deputy and the county’s top law enforcer are being sued in federal court after the former deputy tasered a woman in bed. Shelia Webb is suing former Deputy Cameron Duecker and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott over the Feb....
WIS-TV
Deputies investigating shooting incident at Richland County apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that happened Saturday night according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Officials said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on January 7, at an apartment complex on the 2000 block of Faraway Drive. Deputies arrived after reports of a person shot and found a man lying in a hallway of the complex who had been shot in the lower body.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Managing the house, planning and organizing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If your house feels like a tornado has gone through it, dishes in the sink, laundry has taken over your house, and you are completely overwhelmed, it may be time to come up with a plan. Owner of My Other Mother, Professional Organizer Kinsley Turnipseed shares...
WIS-TV
SLED charge two in human trafficking case in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have announced that two people are being charged with human trafficking in Orangeburg County. According to SLED, both of the suspects knowingly placed the victim in harm that could have impacted the child’s life. Alana Ann...
WIS-TV
Wet Willie’s closes Columbia location
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wet Willie’s, a chain of bars and restaurants specializing in serving the “world’s greatest daiquiris frozen drinks,” is shutting down its Columbia location. According to the Wet Willie’s Columbia Facebook page, the company decided not to renew its lease. The last night...
WIS-TV
Five people displaced after County of Lexington house fire
COUNTY OF LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Five people are without a home Sunday morning after a fire destroyed their house in the County of Lexington. Officials said the Lexington County Fire Service responded to a house fire just before 8 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, on the 100 block of Huggins Street in Red Bank.
WIS-TV
Officers searching for stolen jewelry in connection with Town of Lexington homicide investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is further investigating a homicide incident that happened at a Town of Lexington apartment complex. Officials said on July 9, 2022, around 2:00 a.m., Tyler “T-Rob/T-Rob Smooth” Robinson, a music promoter in Columbia, had been shot multiple times outside of the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road. Officers provided aid to Robinson until Lexington County EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital where he later was pronounced dead.
coladaily.com
RCSD investigating shooting that left one man injured
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured. According to officials, deputies responded to an apartment complex at 2012 Faraway Drive in northeast Columbia on Saturday at 11 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When officials arrived, they found a man lying in a hallway, shot in the lower body. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
live5news.com
VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Update in ongoing Lauren Ridge Apartments homicide Investigation
Chief Terrence Green is providing additional information on an ongoing homicide investigation from July 9, 2022, at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road in the Town of Lexington. At approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the complex and found a man in the outside stairway...
WIS-TV
Lexington man accused of assaulting deputy while trying to resist arrest
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County deputies have arrested a man accused of assaulting a deputy on Tuesday night. Allen Michael Rish, 33, is charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer while resisting arrest, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, and a gun possession charge. “A deputy made...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: MLK service week with South Carolina First Steps
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was not only a monumental part of the civil rights movement but he believed in service and community. Next week in observance of his birthday and to celebrate his contributions, the South Carolina First Steps program will be “sharing the gift of reading with our state’s youngest learners” all week long for their 2023 MLK Service Week.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Taking control of your life in the new year as a caregiver
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The sandwich generation takes care of parents and children, but what time does that leave for self-care?. Synergy Homecare Gerontologist, Dr. Macie Smith shares ways to take control of your life in the New Year and what steps to take after assessing aging loved ones over the holidays.
WIS-TV
Several people displaced after apartment fire in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple people were displaced from their homes after an apartment fire in Columbia. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reports the fire happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, at an apartment building on Howell Court. Officials said several units were damaged but there were no injuries.
wach.com
Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
WLTX.com
Authorities searching for Dec. 30 murder suspect in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg authorities are on the lookout for a murder suspect and are telling the community to be vigilant. According to a bulletin from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 35-year-old Cristyon L. Evans. Evans is described as being about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and roughly 216 pounds.
AOL Corp
SC woman charged with abusing vulnerable adult at Midlands facility for disabled
A West Columbia woman has been arrested and accused of abusing a vulnerable adult living in a center operated by the state Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. Carrol Moore Hall, 58, was charged Wednesday with abuse of a vulnerable adult by the State Law Enforcement Division. Hall was working at the Midlands Regional Center on Farrow Road north of Columbia, when she allegedly placed a resident of the facility in a chokehold on three occasions on Dec. 9, according to the arrest warrant.
WIS-TV
Columbia man arrested in connection to Lorick Circle shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department announces an arrest of a 49-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred last month. According to Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook, Duyon R. Wilson is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
