ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nomadlawyer.org

13 Best Restaurants in Abilene, TX to Relish a Delectable Meal

Best Restaurants in Abilene: Abilene is a bustling city with a rich western heritage, authentic cultural experiences, and a vibrant food scene. If you’re especially interested in the food scene, you’ll find a plethora of options here to satiate your taste buds. From Texas classics such as BBQ,...
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Disregarding a red light sends two people to hospital

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Disregarding a red light causes a three-vehicle crash and sends two people to the hospital. According to police, a Hyundai Santa Fe was eastbound on Caddo Street while a white Kia Forte was heading southbound on N Jefferson Street and a Ford pickup was heading northbound on Jefferson. Witnesses at the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Wreck caused by failure to yield blocks traffic

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two lanes have been temporarily closed on 2288 because of a motor vehicle accident caused by a failure to yield. According to an officer on the scene, a silver passenger car was northbound on 2288 and a Silver caravan was southbound on 288 attempting a left turn into the private drive […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Crash Closes San Angelo Dog Park

SAN ANGELO – The section of the San Angelo Dog Park on Millbrook Dr. near College Hills Blvd. has been closed Friday indefinitely after a vehicle crashed into the fence at the facility. According to the City of San Angelo, The large dog park, 3215 Millbrook Drive, will be...
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

City of Abilene pushes recycling with hit parody song

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene has stepped outside of the box while trying to bring public awareness to recycling by creating three parody songs and music videos. It started with a parody from the Jackson Five’s hit ‘ABC,’ then on to Garth Brooks ‘Friends in Low Places’ and lastly, the 90s hit […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

City of Abilene works towards becoming more pedestrian friendly, major improvements on the way at ABI & more

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In Abilene City Council’s new year meeting, new sidewalks, pedestrian and bicyclist safety, as well as airport renovations topped the list of major improvements coming to Abilene in 2023. Safety improvements for Abilene pedestrians Street improvements were a priority during the first City Council meeting of 2023, beginning with the reconstruction […]
ABILENE, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: January 9, 2022

Over the past 72 hours, 37 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Former Permian star Boobie Miles arrested in Abilene

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Former Permian runningback chronicled in the book and film Friday Night Lights, James ‘Boobie’ Miles, was arrested in Taylor County on an outstanding warrant for violation of bond/protective order and failing to register as a sex offender, according to Taylor County jail records. He faced a $20,000 combined bond. Miles […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Fire causes $30K in damages to garage apartment in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Mulberry Street late Wednesday night. Crews arrived to find a two-story garage apartment in the backyard of the home fully-involved with fire. They attacked the fire from a defensive position because of the heavy fire involvement.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Thousands of dollars worth of cosmetics, cologne stolen from multiple Abilene stores

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Unauthorized Use of Motor VehicleA victim reported […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Report: Victim shot in abdomen in Abilene New Year’s Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A victim was shot in the abdomen during an incident in Abilene New Year’s Day. The shooting happened at a home on the 1700 block of Briarwood Lane just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday. An incident report states a 29-year-old male victim was shot in the abdomen by a 24-year-old male suspect. […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Abilene and San Angelo local news

 https://www.myfoxzone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy