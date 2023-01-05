Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Shoot Down War HawksHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Bankhead Named Men’s Soccer Head CoachHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
"Dunk the Presidents" at ACU, HSU or McMurry!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
MLK Prayer Breakfast: Keeping the Dream Alive!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Graduate Spotlight: Karson GopffarthHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
brady-today.com
Savio Martinez Promoted to General Manager of Four Heritage Funeral Home Locations
Heritage Funeral Homes has recently announced the promotion of Savio Martinez to be the General Manager over the Brady, Brownwood, Menard and San Saba locations. A Marine veteran, Martinez became involved in the funeral industry after he graduated with an Associate degree in Mortuary Science from Amarillo College in 2007.
nomadlawyer.org
13 Best Restaurants in Abilene, TX to Relish a Delectable Meal
Best Restaurants in Abilene: Abilene is a bustling city with a rich western heritage, authentic cultural experiences, and a vibrant food scene. If you’re especially interested in the food scene, you’ll find a plethora of options here to satiate your taste buds. From Texas classics such as BBQ,...
Texas artists highlighted in new San Angelo exhibit
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Colorful paintings made from recycled materials hang from the walls of Coop Gallery in San Angelo, 427 S. Oakes St. Meanwhile, bright wooden pieces are seen in an exhibit nearby at 417 S. Oakes St. Both of these showcases are part of the first-ever art...
Disregarding a red light sends two people to hospital
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Disregarding a red light causes a three-vehicle crash and sends two people to the hospital. According to police, a Hyundai Santa Fe was eastbound on Caddo Street while a white Kia Forte was heading southbound on N Jefferson Street and a Ford pickup was heading northbound on Jefferson. Witnesses at the […]
Wreck caused by failure to yield blocks traffic
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two lanes have been temporarily closed on 2288 because of a motor vehicle accident caused by a failure to yield. According to an officer on the scene, a silver passenger car was northbound on 2288 and a Silver caravan was southbound on 288 attempting a left turn into the private drive […]
San Angelo seniors pick their favorite businesses, restaurants and activities in the community
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Favorite grocery store for San Angelo seniors 62 years and older? H-E-B. Favorite museum, coffee shop, place to spend time with grandchildren?. In July 2022, 164 senior citizens at Baptist Retirement Community voted on these categories and more. Residents of the faith community responded to...
San Angelo LIVE!
BREAKING: Crash Closes San Angelo Dog Park
SAN ANGELO – The section of the San Angelo Dog Park on Millbrook Dr. near College Hills Blvd. has been closed Friday indefinitely after a vehicle crashed into the fence at the facility. According to the City of San Angelo, The large dog park, 3215 Millbrook Drive, will be...
City of Abilene pushes recycling with hit parody song
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene has stepped outside of the box while trying to bring public awareness to recycling by creating three parody songs and music videos. It started with a parody from the Jackson Five’s hit ‘ABC,’ then on to Garth Brooks ‘Friends in Low Places’ and lastly, the 90s hit […]
2nd Abilene brewery announces permanent closure due to ‘unsustainable market’
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 2nd Abilene brewery is permanently closing due to what they call an ‘unsustainable market’. Sockdolager Brewing Company announced their impending closure in Spring 2023 Thursday, saying “with heaviness of heart, we must announce that our taps will stop flowing in the spring of 2023. We have decided not to renew […]
Jaws of life deployed after crash on Chadbourne
One driver was reportedly trapped in their vehicle following a crash on North Chadbourne Street.
City of Abilene works towards becoming more pedestrian friendly, major improvements on the way at ABI & more
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In Abilene City Council’s new year meeting, new sidewalks, pedestrian and bicyclist safety, as well as airport renovations topped the list of major improvements coming to Abilene in 2023. Safety improvements for Abilene pedestrians Street improvements were a priority during the first City Council meeting of 2023, beginning with the reconstruction […]
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Tom Green County jail logs: January 9, 2022
Over the past 72 hours, 37 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
Former Permian star Boobie Miles arrested in Abilene
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Former Permian runningback chronicled in the book and film Friday Night Lights, James ‘Boobie’ Miles, was arrested in Taylor County on an outstanding warrant for violation of bond/protective order and failing to register as a sex offender, according to Taylor County jail records. He faced a $20,000 combined bond. Miles […]
Raising awareness against human trafficking, understanding common signs predators use
ABILENE, Texas — January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month, a time to raise awareness against a crime that’s sometimes difficult to see. Although the signs can sometimes be difficult to recognize, human trafficking is a real issue affecting many people around the country. “It happens a lot more...
Fire causes $30K in damages to garage apartment in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Mulberry Street late Wednesday night. Crews arrived to find a two-story garage apartment in the backyard of the home fully-involved with fire. They attacked the fire from a defensive position because of the heavy fire involvement.
Crime Reports: Thousands of dollars worth of cosmetics, cologne stolen from multiple Abilene stores
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Unauthorized Use of Motor VehicleA victim reported […]
Report: Victim shot in abdomen in Abilene New Year’s Day
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A victim was shot in the abdomen during an incident in Abilene New Year’s Day. The shooting happened at a home on the 1700 block of Briarwood Lane just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday. An incident report states a 29-year-old male victim was shot in the abdomen by a 24-year-old male suspect. […]
Popular children's series, Dino Ranch, headed to Abilene Zoo
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Zoo announced a New Year’s Eve event for families - popular children’s animated series, Dino Ranch, will be at the zoo Dec. 31 during the Zoo Lights event. Attendees will be able to meet Jon, the fast-talking, wide-eyed young cowboy, and his...
Cyclist hit after driver failed to yield to right of way
During an investigation, SAPD found that a 16-year-old driver had failed to yield to the right of way, striking a bicyclist.
SAPD recovers stolen trailer and equipment from backyard
SAPD thanks the public for their assistance in located the stolen trailer and equipment.
