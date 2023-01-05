Read full article on original website
Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With CancerOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Two Longstanding U.S. Denny’s Locations Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergElgin, IL
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIllinois State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NapervilleTed RiversNaperville, IL
Iowa Is In 2023’s Top 10 Best States To Raise A Family
If you or someone you know is looking for a great place to raise children and establish roots for your growing family, one of the states that make up the Quad Cities is one of the best in America. If you couldn't tell by the headline, that state is Iowa but Illinois isn't too far behind. That means the Quad Cities is a great place to raise a family and to call home.
Why It’s Better To Win The $1.1 Billion Dollar Lottery In Illinois vs. Iowa
On Tuesday (January 10) somebody in Iowa or Illinois could win $1.1 Billion dollars in the Mega Millions lottery. When you get to that kind of cash prize it might seem like a few extra dollars here or there might not be a big deal. But nobody wants to give more money to the government. So as you can see below, you should surprisingly buy your lottery tickets in Illinois.
Can A Teen Legally Carry Pepper Spray In Iowa?
It's a widely used form of self-defense but Iowa has specific regulations on pepper spray. Girls always have to pay attention to our surroundings, in daylight or at night. We carry our keys like claws because we have to. I'm a city girl for sure but because I walk through alleys and dark parking lots, I have to be ready to jump to my own defense. I have a loud flashing alarm on my keychain and I've walked around with pepper spray since I was a teenager.
The Birth Of Evil: These Infamous Killers Were Born In Iowa
Many movies, documentaries, and other forms of media cover the life and history of infamous serial killers. Many cities and Towns are tied to these serial killers. Iowa has some history tied to different serial killers, the most notorious is John Wayne Gacy, but Gacy was not born in Iowa. We will be looking at criminals born in the state of Iowa.
Lynn Allen, North of 40, Levi Craft Rock the QCA
Live music great way to discover new music that can’t be replicated by listening to a recording. Time to celebrate the weekend with some great music in the Quad Cities area. Here is a big ole list of some great live local bands to go support!. Thursday. Dead Horse...
You Named The Child What? Iowa’s Most Popular Baby Names Of 2022
A lot of bundles of joy came into the world in Iowa and local hospitals rounded up some of the most common names that parents had for their new kiddos. I think we can agree that modern naming conventions can get really out of hand. There are so many unnecessary y's and consonants and people that try too hard to be unique. The worst offender I've seen on Facebook lately was this gem:
Why Illinois is The Top Outbound State For 9 Years In A Row
The 2022 Moving Migration report looks very similar to those in the state of Illinois. Because for the 9th straight year, more people are leaving Illinois than any other state in the country. While 4 of the 5 top states on the list are all in the north/northeast there are...
These Are The Funniest Towns In Iowa
Does a funny name of a town make you laugh? If the answer is yes, then you came to the right place. Today we are looking at the funniest town names in Iowa. Now I'm not sure how funny the people are in these towns, but I'm sure a few readers are from the listed towns, and they can let us know.
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Wisconsin
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Illinois. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets. Because circumstances have changed since 1990 some of the targets in many of the maps should be removed and possibly there are others that should be added.
Illinois, You Need To Make Valentine’s Day Reservations Right Now
It's hard to believe that Valentine's Day will be here before we know it. The holiday where singles in their late 20s and early 30s snark in real life and on social media pretending like they're better than everyone for not finding love because they "don't want to" while suppressing their jealousy, and the same holiday where people in relationships are jealous of those loveless singles because they don't have to spend the only money they could save over the past 45 days since being broke from Christmas on decapitated flowers and a crowded dinner.
Iowa Man Drove 120 MPH After ‘A Good Song Came On His Stereo’
There is a reason cruise control was invented, but this man felt the need for speed. A 19-year-old man was driving down an Iowa interstate when all of a sudden, a GREAT song came on his stereo. Blood was pumping, the car was bumping, and his right foot was pumping on the gas pedal a little too much because when the driver saw red and blue lights in his rearview mirror, he looked down at the speedometer and saw he was flying at 120 MPH.
10 Commandments Of Air Travel Etiquette For All Iowans In 2023
Before any of us take to the skies this year, let's discuss how you should and should not act when you're flying. I did a lot of flying in 2022 and I love air travel. The airport is a uniquely, socially lawless place. I never want a shoe shine and a drink at 8:15 a.m. like I do when I'm at an airport. $17 for a tamale? Only at an airport bar.
An Iowa Teen is Competing on a Food Network Show
If you're a fan of shows on the Food Network, keep an eye out for a talented Iowan! According to a recent article from the Des Moines Register, a 13-year-old kid named Nash Roe is making a name for himself on the competition series 'Kids Baking Championship.'. 'Kids Baking Championship'...
Brew Lovers Rejoice: Twisted Paddle Brewery Set to Open in DeWitt, IA
Great news for the new year, a new brewery is coming to the QCA and it's called Twisted Paddle. They're located in DeWitt, IA and I'm really excited to check them out! Unfortunately, we don't have an exact date for when they'll be open yet, but I'm keeping my fingers crossed that they open up soon.
Drunk Illinois Woman Busted After Hitting Pole And Spitting In Cop’s Face
Spitting in someone's face is one of the most disrespectful and vile acts that a person can commit. It is a clear indication of a complete lack of regard for the other person's feelings and well-being. The recent incident in Lakemoor, Illinois, where a woman allegedly spat on two sheriff's...
