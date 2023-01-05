ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX West Texas

Comments / 0

Related
FOX West Texas

SAPD: Arrest made in trailer, equipment theft

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A stolen trailer has been recovered by San Angelo Police and multiple pieces of equipment stolen with the trailer has been seized. The SAPD said in a release, officers were dispatched Dec. 28 to the 1800 block of Overhill Drive in reference to a theft of a trailer with multiple pieces of equipment on the trailer prior to it being stolen. Officers documented the incident and asked for the public's help to find the trailer in a social media post.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas Weekend events, Jan. 6-8

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 9:30 a.m. - Tot Spot - creative classes for preschoolers and families,...
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo Police investigating death of 16-year-old

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. According to the SAPD, at around 9:50 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a call for a shooting victim at a home on Tres Rios Drive. Officers found the 16-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound near the middle of their torso.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

TGCSO asks the public for help locating suspect

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding Stephen Allen Smith, 37, of Ballinger. According to a release from the TGCSO, on Dec. 09, 2022, deputies responded to the 5900 block of US Hwy 87N for a report about the location of two stolen motorcycles.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

Maintaining mental health after the holidays

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The holidays have finally come to an end, temperatures are decreasing and the sun begins to set around 6 p.m. or earlier. For some individuals, a combination of these factors and more might lead to seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. According to clevelandclinic, approximately 5%...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Elks Lodge to host Veterans Stand Down Jan. 20

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A Veterans Stand Down event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the VFW Hall, 125 S. Browning St. The San Angelo Elks Lodge 1880 is partnering with Military Veteran Peer Network and the West Texas VA Healthcare System to host the event that is funded in part from an Elks National Foundation Spotlight Grant.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Bus fares temporarily suspended on fixed route service

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley Transit said it is suspending bus fares for its fixed route service during the upcoming winter weather, effective Wednesday, Dec. 21 through Sunday, Dec. 25. CVT said it recognizes the importance of safe, reliable and friendly transportation, especially during anticipated winter weather. The...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

More than $85,000 awarded to San Angelo teachers

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Funding is a helpful way to create more educational experiences in the classroom. For San Angelo teachers, helping their students just became easier thanks to the "Grants to Teachers" program that recently awarded SAISD educators more than $85,000. The funding was made possible by the...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Abilene and San Angelo local news

 https://www.myfoxzone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy