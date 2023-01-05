Read full article on original website
Related
SAPD: Arrest made in trailer, equipment theft
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A stolen trailer has been recovered by San Angelo Police and multiple pieces of equipment stolen with the trailer has been seized. The SAPD said in a release, officers were dispatched Dec. 28 to the 1800 block of Overhill Drive in reference to a theft of a trailer with multiple pieces of equipment on the trailer prior to it being stolen. Officers documented the incident and asked for the public's help to find the trailer in a social media post.
Two suspects arrested in relation to November shooting in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — At approximately 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to a residence located in the 300 block of East 13th Street for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and learned that a 30-year-old male...
Motor vehicle collision on S. Chadbourne and W. Beauregard leaves one injured
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The driver of a white dodge pickup truck was taken to the hospital with undetermined injuries after colliding into three separate vehicles on W. Beauregard Avenue and S. Chadbourne Street in San Angelo, according to the San Angelo Police Department. The Dodge driver was heading...
San Angelo Police asking for public's help IDing seized property
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying property seized that was tied to recent mail and package thefts. Anyone who believes they were a victim of a mail or package theft between the months of October and December is asked to take the following steps:
Off-duty San Angelo Police sergeant arrested on DWI charge
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo Police Department sergeant was arrested early Monday and charged with DWI. The SAPD said Cory Moore, 48, was off duty at the time of his arrest. According to the SAPD, at 2:47 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, officers were dispatched to the 4200...
New judges, incumbents sworn in at Tom Green County Courthouse
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Family members, friends and supporters shuffled down the hallway of the Tom Green County Courthouse in San Angelo as men and women in long black robes entered the historic Woodward chambers. On Jan. 1, judges and incumbents were officially sworn into their new positions as...
Tom Green Co. man arrested after assaulting family members, barricading himself in bedroom
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A Tom Green County man was arrested early Thursday after assaulting two family members, then barricading himself in a bedroom, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office said. At approximately 1:09 a.m., sheriff's office dispatch received a 911 call about a domestic issue in the...
West Texas Weekend events, Jan. 6-8
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 9:30 a.m. - Tot Spot - creative classes for preschoolers and families,...
San Angelo Police investigating death of 16-year-old
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. According to the SAPD, at around 9:50 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a call for a shooting victim at a home on Tres Rios Drive. Officers found the 16-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound near the middle of their torso.
Texas artists highlighted in new San Angelo exhibit
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Colorful paintings made from recycled materials hang from the walls of Coop Gallery in San Angelo, 427 S. Oakes St. Meanwhile, bright wooden pieces are seen in an exhibit nearby at 417 S. Oakes St. Both of these showcases are part of the first-ever art...
San Angelo seniors pick their favorite businesses, restaurants and activities in the community
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Favorite grocery store for San Angelo seniors 62 years and older? H-E-B. Favorite museum, coffee shop, place to spend time with grandchildren?. In July 2022, 164 senior citizens at Baptist Retirement Community voted on these categories and more. Residents of the faith community responded to...
San Angelo restaurant employee goes viral on social media
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A social media post went viral after a photo was taken at Texas Roadhouse in San Angelo. It's a Facebook post with more than 42,000 shares, all because of what was printed on a laminated piece of paper. The first two lines read, “Howdy, my...
TGCSO asks the public for help locating suspect
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding Stephen Allen Smith, 37, of Ballinger. According to a release from the TGCSO, on Dec. 09, 2022, deputies responded to the 5900 block of US Hwy 87N for a report about the location of two stolen motorcycles.
Maintaining mental health after the holidays
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The holidays have finally come to an end, temperatures are decreasing and the sun begins to set around 6 p.m. or earlier. For some individuals, a combination of these factors and more might lead to seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. According to clevelandclinic, approximately 5%...
Elks Lodge to host Veterans Stand Down Jan. 20
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A Veterans Stand Down event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the VFW Hall, 125 S. Browning St. The San Angelo Elks Lodge 1880 is partnering with Military Veteran Peer Network and the West Texas VA Healthcare System to host the event that is funded in part from an Elks National Foundation Spotlight Grant.
Bus fares temporarily suspended on fixed route service
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley Transit said it is suspending bus fares for its fixed route service during the upcoming winter weather, effective Wednesday, Dec. 21 through Sunday, Dec. 25. CVT said it recognizes the importance of safe, reliable and friendly transportation, especially during anticipated winter weather. The...
Spherion San Angelo donates funds to two San Angelo nonprofits
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two nonprofit organizations that serve Concho Valley residents received donations last week from Spherion San Angelo. Perla Garza and the team at the San Angelo staffing and recruiting firm donated $500 to the Boys & Girls Club of San Angelo and $500 to Meals For The Elderly.
Abilene, San Angelo open warming centers for those seeking shelter from the cold
TEXAS, USA — As a cold front moves through West Texas early Thursday, it will send an arctic blast into the area, forecasters say. With that bitter cold, many worry about shelter for those who need to get out of the cold. The National Weather Service Abilene San Angelo...
More than $85,000 awarded to San Angelo teachers
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Funding is a helpful way to create more educational experiences in the classroom. For San Angelo teachers, helping their students just became easier thanks to the "Grants to Teachers" program that recently awarded SAISD educators more than $85,000. The funding was made possible by the...
Lightning strikes leave some City of San Angelo departments without network/phone service
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Several City of San Angelo departments are without network or phone service Monday because of lighting strikes over the weekend. According to an email from the City, there is no ETA for when service will be restored. COSA will share updates as new information becomes...
FOX West Texas
Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Abilene and San Angelo local newshttps://www.myfoxzone.com/
Comments / 0