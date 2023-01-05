SAN ANGELO, Texas — A stolen trailer has been recovered by San Angelo Police and multiple pieces of equipment stolen with the trailer has been seized. The SAPD said in a release, officers were dispatched Dec. 28 to the 1800 block of Overhill Drive in reference to a theft of a trailer with multiple pieces of equipment on the trailer prior to it being stolen. Officers documented the incident and asked for the public's help to find the trailer in a social media post.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO