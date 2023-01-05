Read full article on original website
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Bear baiting, other sport hunting practices, may be banned for Alaska national preserves
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Park Service announced Friday a proposal to amend regulations for hunting and trapping on national preserves in Alaska. These proposed regulations would eliminate several controversial sport hunting practices, including bear baiting. Bear baiting is the practice of leaving food or other items to attract bears to allow hunters to harvest bears. Prior to 2020, the practice was banned in Alaska’s National Preserves, but the recently proposed regulations want to reverse that 2020 rule.
kdll.org
Cook Inlet sale points to larger industry trends, analysts say
As the clock ticked down on 2022, the federal government held a controversial oil and gas lease sale in Cook Inlet, auctioning off nearly 1 million acres of federal offshore leases to the highest bidder. The Dec. 30 sale drew a lot of attention, both from local and national groups.
Dunleavy appoints Brett Huber to chair of Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the appointment of Brett Huber as the Chair of the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. Huber has nearly 30 years of public policy and oil and gas industry experience and will occupy the public seat. “With Mr. Huber’s vast knowledge and background in resource...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Botanical Garden Ice Sculpture competition voting closes
Old NASA satellite burns up over Alaska after more than 38 years in orbit. After almost 40 years circling Earth, a retired NASA science satellite plunged harmlessly through the atmosphere off the coast of Alaska, NASA reported Monday. Updated: 2 hours ago. FastCast digital headlines for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
New director of Alaska Wildlife Troopers Division named
Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell has appointed Bernard Chastain as the director of the Alaska Wildlife Troopers Division. Colonel Chastain has been with the Department of Public Safety since September 1998 and has worked across the state in multiple locations as an Alaska Wildlife Trooper. . “I have...
webcenterfairbanks.com
The Alaska Railroad celebrates a century of service
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Since the days of the Klondike Gold Rush, Alaska has worked to improve and increase transportation infrastructure in the last frontier. The Alaska Railroad has played a huge role in that pursuit and it now celebrates a century of service. Completed on July 15, 1923, the...
alaskasnewssource.com
The Green Connection hosts a class for winter house plant care
Old NASA satellite burns up over Alaska after more than 38 years in orbit. After almost 40 years circling Earth, a retired NASA science satellite plunged harmlessly through the atmosphere off the coast of Alaska, NASA reported Monday. Updated: 2 hours ago. FastCast digital headlines for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
alaskasnewssource.com
Dunleavy appoints former aide to Alaska oil, gas commission
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed a former aide as chair of a commission that oversees oil and gas drilling in the state. Dunleavy’s office on Monday announced the appointment of Brett Huber Sr. to the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. The appointment is subject to legislative confirmation.
alaskasnewssource.com
Old NASA satellite burns up over Alaska after more than 38 years in orbit
Bear baiting, other sport hunting practices, may be banned for Alaska national preserves. Bear baiting, other sport hunting practices, may be banned for Alaska national preserves. Nominations open for Governor’s Arts and Humanities Awards. Updated: 22 hours ago. Alaskans may now make submissions for the annual Governor’s Arts and...
alaskasnewssource.com
GCI outage shuts down Alaska calls
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A GCI network outage temporarily shut down service in numerous communities across Alaska on Sunday, including 911 calls, according to the network. In a Facebook post shortly before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, GCI wrote that the service failure began around 10 a.m. and applied to “wireless voice, data, text, and internet service in multiple communities across the state.”
kinyradio.com
Welcome reception for legislators and staff of the Alaska State Legislature
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The 39th Annual Community Welcome Reception for legislators and staff of the 2023 Alaska State Legislature will be held on Tuesday, January 17, from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. For the first time, the reception will be held at the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall. The public is...
alaskasnewssource.com
Slow warming to build across southern Alaska this week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following a cold weekend across Southcentral Alaska, the thermometer is set to rise back into warmer territory. Much of Southcentral is already warmer than the previous 24 hours, thanks to a band of snow and clouds that built into the region through the overnight hours. For areas that did see snow, it only brought up to an inch of snow. With the snow coming to an end and skies clearing once more, we’ll set up the day for sunshine to make a return to the region.
akbizmag.com
Alaska USA Appoints New Executive Leaders
Alaska USA Federal Credit Union added two new vice presidents to its executive leadership team and promoted a current executive. Jeff Gregg, previously Vice President, Business and Commercial Lending, received a promotion to Executive Director, Business and Commercial Services. In his new role, Gregg is responsible for planning, implementation, direction, and control of all business and commercial lending and deposit activities, including coordination of operations, sales, and administration functions. Gregg has more than thirty-five years of commercial lending experience and has been with Alaska USA since 2016.
What Exactly Does The First Number Mean On A Montana License Plate?
Living in Montana my whole life, I've gotten pretty good at telling where someone is from in the state by looking at their rig. You can generally tell by the first number on the plate you can tell they live in a certain county. There is a method to this...
Nuclear microreactors are a solution for Alaska, not a joke
In response to Lawrence D. Weiss’ commentary published by the Alaska Beacon on Nov. 30 I will first say, “What a waste of energy and print space.” I’m sure all his friends found humor in his musing. Equating nuclear reactors to nuclear bombs is not a reasonable consideration under any circumstance. Right now we have […] The post Nuclear microreactors are a solution for Alaska, not a joke appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kdll.org
Starting next week, borough residents can text 911 in an emergency
People in the Kenai Peninsula Borough can soon text 911 in an emergency. The Soldotna Public Safety Communications Center is rolling out Text-to-911 service Jan. 16 for any emergency caller in the borough that is unable to place a voice call for help. Tammy Goggia-Cockrell is 911 emergency communications coordinator...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s permit for road to major oil project leads to ConocoPhillips lawsuit
A road to Alaska’s next big oil development is now the subject of a lawsuit in state court. ConocoPhillips is, of course, well-established on the North Slope and maintains roads and other infrastructure it uses to produce oil. But for a competing, less-established company, Santos, to reach its Pikka Project, it needs to truck equipment down a road Conoco built and maintains.
alaskalandmine.com
The Sunday Minefield – January 8, 2023
The start of the 33rd Alaska Legislature is nine days away! Legislators and staff are already making their way to Juneau. The Alaska House remains unorganized but negotiations are ongoing, though no one has gotten to that magic number 21 yet for a speaker. Unless something extraordinary happens, look for the House to again not have a speaker on the first day of session. The new Senate majority coalition met in Girdwood in the lead-up to session, and they were even joined by Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska). And the Anchorage Assembly chose a temporary replacement for Forrest Dunbar, who resigned from the Assembly to serve in the Alaska Senate.
cruiseaddicts.com
Holland America Line Heading to the Arctic Circle Offering Longer Alaska Cruises In 2024
To celebrate Alaska and to celebrate the region that is at the heart of summer cruising Holland America Line is sharing details of its 2024 Alaska season. The premium cruise line is debuting a new 28-day Arctic Circle itinerary that includes 12 Alaska ports, longer 14-day voyages and 117 weeklong journeys, enhancing its position as the leader in Alaska cruising.
Dirty Money And Lies. That’s How This Montana Mansion Was Built
Montana is known for some of the most beautiful homes. Some are bigger than one could ever imagine. Numerous bathrooms, movie theaters, multiple kitchens, and at least one game room are just a few of the "extras" in some of these homes. Where do people get the money to build such extravagant homes?
Comments / 1