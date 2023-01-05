ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear baiting, other sport hunting practices, may be banned for Alaska national preserves

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Park Service announced Friday a proposal to amend regulations for hunting and trapping on national preserves in Alaska. These proposed regulations would eliminate several controversial sport hunting practices, including bear baiting. Bear baiting is the practice of leaving food or other items to attract bears to allow hunters to harvest bears. Prior to 2020, the practice was banned in Alaska’s National Preserves, but the recently proposed regulations want to reverse that 2020 rule.
Cook Inlet sale points to larger industry trends, analysts say

As the clock ticked down on 2022, the federal government held a controversial oil and gas lease sale in Cook Inlet, auctioning off nearly 1 million acres of federal offshore leases to the highest bidder. The Dec. 30 sale drew a lot of attention, both from local and national groups.
Alaska Botanical Garden Ice Sculpture competition voting closes

Old NASA satellite burns up over Alaska after more than 38 years in orbit. After almost 40 years circling Earth, a retired NASA science satellite plunged harmlessly through the atmosphere off the coast of Alaska, NASA reported Monday. Updated: 2 hours ago. FastCast digital headlines for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
New director of Alaska Wildlife Troopers Division named

Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell has appointed Bernard Chastain as the director of the Alaska Wildlife Troopers Division. Colonel Chastain has been with the Department of Public Safety since September 1998 and has worked across the state in multiple locations as an Alaska Wildlife Trooper. . “I have...
The Alaska Railroad celebrates a century of service

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Since the days of the Klondike Gold Rush, Alaska has worked to improve and increase transportation infrastructure in the last frontier. The Alaska Railroad has played a huge role in that pursuit and it now celebrates a century of service. Completed on July 15, 1923, the...
The Green Connection hosts a class for winter house plant care

Dunleavy appoints former aide to Alaska oil, gas commission

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed a former aide as chair of a commission that oversees oil and gas drilling in the state. Dunleavy’s office on Monday announced the appointment of Brett Huber Sr. to the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. The appointment is subject to legislative confirmation.
Old NASA satellite burns up over Alaska after more than 38 years in orbit

Bear baiting, other sport hunting practices, may be banned for Alaska national preserves. Bear baiting, other sport hunting practices, may be banned for Alaska national preserves. Nominations open for Governor's Arts and Humanities Awards.
GCI outage shuts down Alaska calls

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A GCI network outage temporarily shut down service in numerous communities across Alaska on Sunday, including 911 calls, according to the network. In a Facebook post shortly before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, GCI wrote that the service failure began around 10 a.m. and applied to “wireless voice, data, text, and internet service in multiple communities across the state.”
Slow warming to build across southern Alaska this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following a cold weekend across Southcentral Alaska, the thermometer is set to rise back into warmer territory. Much of Southcentral is already warmer than the previous 24 hours, thanks to a band of snow and clouds that built into the region through the overnight hours. For areas that did see snow, it only brought up to an inch of snow. With the snow coming to an end and skies clearing once more, we’ll set up the day for sunshine to make a return to the region.
Alaska USA Appoints New Executive Leaders

Alaska USA Federal Credit Union added two new vice presidents to its executive leadership team and promoted a current executive. Jeff Gregg, previously Vice President, Business and Commercial Lending, received a promotion to Executive Director, Business and Commercial Services. In his new role, Gregg is responsible for planning, implementation, direction, and control of all business and commercial lending and deposit activities, including coordination of operations, sales, and administration functions. Gregg has more than thirty-five years of commercial lending experience and has been with Alaska USA since 2016.
Nuclear microreactors are a solution for Alaska, not a joke

In response to Lawrence D. Weiss’ commentary published by the Alaska Beacon on Nov. 30 I will first say, “What a waste of energy and print space.”  I’m sure all his friends found humor in his musing. Equating nuclear reactors to nuclear bombs is not a reasonable consideration under any circumstance.  Right now we have […] The post Nuclear microreactors are a solution for Alaska, not a joke appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Alaska’s permit for road to major oil project leads to ConocoPhillips lawsuit

A road to Alaska’s next big oil development is now the subject of a lawsuit in state court. ConocoPhillips is, of course, well-established on the North Slope and maintains roads and other infrastructure it uses to produce oil. But for a competing, less-established company, Santos, to reach its Pikka Project, it needs to truck equipment down a road Conoco built and maintains.
The Sunday Minefield – January 8, 2023

The start of the 33rd Alaska Legislature is nine days away! Legislators and staff are already making their way to Juneau. The Alaska House remains unorganized but negotiations are ongoing, though no one has gotten to that magic number 21 yet for a speaker. Unless something extraordinary happens, look for the House to again not have a speaker on the first day of session. The new Senate majority coalition met in Girdwood in the lead-up to session, and they were even joined by Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska). And the Anchorage Assembly chose a temporary replacement for Forrest Dunbar, who resigned from the Assembly to serve in the Alaska Senate.
Holland America Line Heading to the Arctic Circle Offering Longer Alaska Cruises In 2024

To celebrate Alaska and to celebrate the region that is at the heart of summer cruising Holland America Line is sharing details of its 2024 Alaska season. The premium cruise line is debuting a new 28-day Arctic Circle itinerary that includes 12 Alaska ports, longer 14-day voyages and 117 weeklong journeys, enhancing its position as the leader in Alaska cruising.
