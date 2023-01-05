Everything Reba McEntire Has Said About Rebooting Her Sitcom ‘Reba’ With Original Cast

Damian Dovarganes/AP/Shutterstock

For six successful seasons, Reba McEntire led her self-titled sitcom, Reba, with a colorful cast of characters. The country superstar waved goodbye to the program in 2007. Since then, fans of the series have been wondering if the show will ever be rebooted and return to television with its beloved original stars. Keep scrolling to see everything Reba has said about rebooting the popular TV show.

Is ‘Reba’ Going to Be Rebooted With the Original Cast?

The first episode of Reba aired in 2001 and dominated The WB’s Friday lineup with millions tuning in to each episode. Reba’s costars Christopher Rich, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Scarlett Pomers, Mitch Holleman and Melissa Peterman left audiences falling in love with the Hart family as they experienced an array of relatable scenarios.

Damian Dovarganes/AP/Shutterstock

Though the “Fancy” singer initially got her start in the music industry in the ‘70s, she absolutely loved stepping into the role of Reba Hart. Years later, she expressed an interest in reviving the show after its cancellation.

“I’d even like to do a reboot of the Reba TV show,” Reba told Taste of Country Nights in September 2020. “That would be a lot of fun because we had so many stories we were wanting to tell when they canceled us, so we were shocked. We had no idea why they canceled us. We were a huge success, so it was a headscratcher for us. So, to come back now … that amount of time, that time spread, we’d have a lot of stories to tell.”

That same month, the hitmaker shared a photo of her iconic character on Instagram along with quotes from the show’s theme song, “I’m a Survivor.” Fans believed this was a hint at the show’s possible return. Two years later, Reba confirmed that doing a reboot of Reba was still on her mind.

“It was fun, the cast, the crew, everybody we got to work with and play with, they were wonderful people,” she said during an interview on Bobby Bones’ radio show in July 2022. “We wanted to get back together like a reunion and have fun, so hopefully that will happen one day.”

Is the ‘Reba’ Reboot Still Happening?

While it seemed like there was a good chance the sitcom would be coming back very soon, the songstress gave another update on the future of the series.

“Unfortunately, not. I thought we were getting really close,” Reba said about the possibility of a cast reunion during a September 2022 episode of Good Morning America. “But nope. Not going to be able to do it for right now. But we’ll keep seeing if we can get in there somewhere.”

It looks like there is not currently a Reba reboot in the works, however, fans of the show were in for a treat when Reba and Melissa reunited for a new project. The pair play sisters in The Hammer, a 2023 Lifetime original movie. Her boyfriend, Rex Linn, also stars in the film.

“Everybody in the cast was wonderful. We all fell in love with the crew,” Reba told KGET in January 2023. “We fell in love with everybody that we got to work with and be around.”