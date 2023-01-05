ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

KTBS

This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Louisiana

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
LOUISIANA STATE
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
HuffPost

Newly-Elected Georgia Rep Steps Down After Drug Arrest

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month,. The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election...
GEORGIA STATE
KTBS

The City in Louisiana Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

11 states will cut individual income taxes in 2023

(The Center Square) – Eleven states will reduce their individual income tax rates on Jan. 1. Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, and North Carolina will cut the individual income tax rate on New Year’s Day, according to the Tax Foundation. Over the past two years, more than 20 states have cut individual income tax rates. Three of these states – Arizona, Idaho, and...
IDAHO STATE
Westword

Ask a Stoner: What Happened to the Quality of Medical Marijuana?

Dear Stoner: Medical weed used to be the good stuff, but now I feel like it's on par with the recreational side, at best. Most of the time, the selection and quality are worse. What happened?. Brenda. Dear Brenda: Capitalism happened. Medical marijuana in Colorado isn't dead, but it almost...
COLORADO STATE
102.5 The Bone

Here are some of the major new laws that go into effect in 2023

NEW YORK — With a new year comes a host of new laws and regulations in states and cities across the country. Residents and business leaders will have to abide by some major changes to their current policies following laws passed by state legislatures and ballot measures approved by voters. These laws deal with issues like raising the minimum wage, improving workplace pay transparency and legalizing marijuana.
COLORADO STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo republican State Senator Kristin Roers introduces bill to raise THC limits for patients

(Bismarck, ND) -- A new bill introduced in the State Senate would increase the amount of THC allowed for medical marijuana patients. Fargo Republican Kristin Roers introduced Senate Bill 2068 Wednesday. The measure would increase the limit of THC allowed for a 30-day period from four-thousand-milligrams to eight-thousand-milligrams in products like lotions, capsules, transdermal patches and concentrates. No immediate action has been taken on the bill.
FARGO, ND
Sarah Walker Gorrell

Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."

Louisiana’s first Penitentiary was begun in 1832 in what is now downtown Baton Rouge. It was called “The Walls” because the buildings and yards were behind tall enclosed structures. During the 82 years it was open (1835–1917), it housed thousands of men, women, children, blacks, and whites. The cells were 7 ft. x 3.5 ft. with concrete floors and no bed or mattress!
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Center Square

Sanders pledges to phase out state income tax

(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a social media countdown to her Tuesday inauguration she wants to work on ending the state's income tax. "When I take office, we will work on responsibly phasing out the state income tax to reward work - NOT government...
ARKANSAS STATE

