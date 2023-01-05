ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Exclusive: Aura Mayari, Amethyst, Irene DuBois & Spice Speak On Shade & This Season’s Identical TikTok Twins

By Danielle Canada
Bossip
Bossip
 4 days ago

Ahead of this week’s supersized premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the Queens are getting super shady.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Ybpn_0k4qTYwX00
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

As previously reported season 15 premieres Friday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on MTV with two exciting episodes.

This time you’ll meet 16 Queens who’ll bring their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to the runway in hopes of winning the top title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a grand prize of $200,000 – the highest amount in the herstory of the main franchise.

BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada chatted with all 16 of the Queens handpicked for this season, varying from TikTok twins to newcomers and a literal legend.

Aura Mayari, Amethyst, Irene DuBois & Spice Speak On Season 15

During an exclusive sitdown with Aura Mayari, Amethyst, Irene DuBois, and Spice, the Queens explained what it was like entering the werk room.

“Honestly entering the werk room it was like looking behind the curtain in the Wizard of Oz,” said Irene who’s the drag sister of season 14 Queen, Bosco. “It’s like ‘oh, everything is fake, I can do this. Just like my personality, this whole thing is made up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12djBy_0k4qTYwX00
Source: Drag Race / MTV

Amethyst, this season’s Connecticut Queen who auditioned for the completion a single time before landing a spot , agreed.

“It was unreal to walk into the werk room, almost outta body in a way, I felt like I was dreaming and I rarely feel like that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XUt4p_0k4qTYwX00
Source: Drag Race / MTV

“It was just like a freaking dream,” said Aura Mayari. “I’ve never been in front or cameras before it was so different.”

The “Filipina Moon Goddess” also weighed in on being dubbed the “trade of the season” by her fellow queens who think she’s especially fine af attractive out of drag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yI9G1_0k4qTYwX00
Source: Drag Race / MTV

“I don’t wanna claim that, if the guys say that then sure,” said Aura while Amethyst and Irene both agreed.

“We agree,” said Irene. “Aura is f***able as hell.”

In addition to dishing on who’s the most attractive this season, the ladies RUvealed who’s the shadiest, and according to Aura, Irene takes the cake.

“I would say Irene. Irene is very quick and so witty. She has a lot to say and it’s not a bad thing, it’s a funny thing. She’s great—quick!”

Later in the interview, Spice who’s one-half of Drag Race’s first-ever identical twin contestants also gave us insight into what it was like competing against her twin sister, Sugar.

“I have no business even doing this competition because I’m the least competitive person in the world, I’m just here for fun times and to spread joy and my art. I definitely leaned into it (competing against Sugar) and have fun with it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3clqS7_0k4qTYwX00
Source: Drag Race / MTV

Check out our exclusive with the ladies below!

