Centre Daily
Short-staffed Wild shut out 3-0 by Blues at Xcel
MINNEAPOLIS — Space wasn't in short supply on the Wild bench in the second period. That's when the team was briefly down to only 16 skaters and just nine of them were forwards. Already short-staffed due to injury and illness, the Wild offense reflected its circumstances and was blanked...
Centre Daily
Colorado in action against Florida following overtime victory
Florida Panthers (18-19-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (20-15-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Florida Panthers after the Avalanche took down the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime. Colorado has a 20-15-3 record overall and a 9-7-3 record on its home...
Centre Daily
WHL roundup: Bedard scores 4 goals in Pats win over Hitmen
REGINA - The Regina Pats welcomed Connor Bedard home from the world junior hockey championship on Sunday, and the MVP for Team Canada responded by scoring four goals and adding two assists as the Pats defeated the Calgary Hitmen 6-2 in Western Hockey League action. Bedard, a key figure in...
Centre Daily
Saad goal streak reaches 4 as Greiss, Blues blank Wild 3-0
Brayden Schenn burst out of the St. Louis penalty box, joined the rush and scored the insurance goal 12 seconds later. The banged-up Blues sure haven't given up on this season. Brandon Saad extended his goal streak to a career-best four straight games, Schenn scored twice in the third period,...
