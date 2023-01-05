Read full article on original website
Snow alert is over in Sioux Falls; crews continue to remove snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Parking can resume in all zones and on emergency snow routes in Sioux Falls. Keep in mind plows will still be removing snow from the streets. To request additional plowing or sanding on your street, go to siouxfalls.org/report and file a request. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue reminds fire hydrants should be cleared wide enough to walk around, and there should be clear a path from the hydrant to the street. A house fire can double in size each minute it takes emergency responders to shovel out a hydrant.
Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
Sickies Garage in Sioux Falls offering free Glazed Doughnut Burger for National Law Enforcement Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Today is National Law Enforcement Day and Sickies Garage in Sioux Falls is celebrating by offering a free Glazed Doughnut Burger to any and all law enforcement officers. Whether you’re a police officer, trooper, sheriff, marshal or corrections officer, stop in anytime before 10...
City Council doubles up meetings on Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls City Council will meet twice on Tuesday. At the 4 pm informational meeting, the council will hear reports from the Transit Development Plan, as well as a Multi-Cultural Center Transition Update. At the regular meeting at 6 pm the council will...
Minnehaha County Sheriff looking for escapee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is looking for an escapee. Authorities are looking for Aundrea Marie LaPlante. She is wanted for second degree escape. LaPlante is 32 years old, stands five foot eight and weighs 140 pounds. If you have any information as...
SDSU football team to be honored Tuesday in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The national champion South Dakota State football team will be honored Tuesday, January 9, during a public event at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings. The National Championship Celebration begins at 5 p.m. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and no admission will be charged.
Herd down Buccaneers 5-2
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede earned another tally in the win column on Friday evening, with a 5-2 victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers. A back-and-forth first and second period kept the matchup close after 40 minutes of play. The Stampede marked three goals, two in the first period and one in the second, and the Buccaneers marking two, one in each period.
