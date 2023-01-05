ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver, MN

Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents

(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
Duluth Police: Man Stabbed Girlfriend, 20, In Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police are investigating a stabbing of a 20-year-old woman who they say was caused by her boyfriend. FOX 21 got a tip about this crime and reached out to the police department around 4 p.m. Monday after not receiving a press release about any such crime. Details were eventually released after FOX 21 had to specifically tell the department’s public information officer that the crime was believed to have happened in the morning.
Driver killed in crash with train in St. Louis County

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are investigating a fatal collision on Thursday between a pickup and a Canadian National train northwest of Hermantown. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the truck didn’t stop for the stop sign at the rail crossing and was struck broadside by...
Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes

LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
Missing person: Anne Wyatt, 55, last seen Monday in Aitkin County

AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. -- The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a 55-year-old woman last seen on Monday.Police say Anne Wyatt has not had contact with her family or friends since Monday and does not have her cell phone.Wyatt is described as 5-foot-9 and weighs 145 pounds. Police say she has brown/blonde hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing the last time she was seen.Authorities are not sure of Wyatt's destination or direction of travel.The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to contact them at 218-927-7435.
These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND

STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
6 arrested after funeral for Mall of America shooting victim

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police have arrested six men following the funeral for a 19-year-old man who was shot at the Mall of America last month. Johntae Hudson’s funeral was held Friday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Officers at the service noticed a man with a handgun and another man wanted for a nonfatal shooting Dec. […]
Man Charged in Connection with Cass Lake Arson Fire

A 34-year-old Cloquet man who is accused of setting a house on fire in Cass Lake on New Year's Eve has been charged in Cass County District Court with felony first-degree arson. Samuel Kyle White is also charged with a felony for threats of violence, a gross misdemeanor for domestic...
St. Cloud Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing from Walmart and Fleeing Police

(KNSI) — A 35-year-old St. Cloud man is jailed for suspected shoplifting and fleeing police. According to Sartell police, they were notified about 4:00 Thursday afternoon of a shoplifting in progress at the Sartell Walmart. When officers arrived, loss prevention told them the suspect left with unpaid merchandise, got into a car and drove off. Police say the suspect, Brandon Weeda, also had felony warrants for his arrest.
Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?

I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
St. Cloud Man Arrested in Fentanyl Raid

(KNSI) — A 34-year-old St. Cloud man has been charged in Anoka County with five felony drug counts relating to recent drug seizures in several cities in Minnesota. According to the criminal complaint, in August, investigators found an SUV known to be associated with Thomas Gentry Junior stop on the road in St. Cloud near another vehicle. That vehicle was followed to Onamia, where police conducted a traffic stop and allegedly found a “large quantity” of counterfeit M Box 30 pills. The person admitted the drugs were laced with fentanyl and that the pills were purchased from Gentry.
Climbing To New Heights At Sandstone Ice Festival

SANDSTONE, Minn. — When it comes to winter, we might as well enjoy it if we’re going to live here. That attitude is taken to new heights each year by those who love to climb ice. The 3-day Sandstone Ice Festival happened this weekend. Fox 21 Photojournalist Adam...
