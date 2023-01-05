ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The 10 weirdest things agents found at airport security in 2022, according to TSA

By Camille Fine, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

The Transportation Security Administration agency's recently released list of the "Top 10 Catches of 2022" at U.S. airports serves as an important reminder to double-check your crutches, raw chickens and peanut butter jars for drugs, grenades or guns before heading through airport security.

Passengers are not allowed to bring weapons of any kind, including replicas, into the cabin of a commercial plane – but firearms with the proper permits and packaging can be transported, according to TSA.

Here were TSA’s top finds in 2022:

More: TSA raising fines after finding record number of guns at security checkpoints

More: US will require COVID-19 testing for travelers from China, major cruise line follows suit

10. Soiled money in crutches

TSA agents discovered a pair of crutches stuffed with soiled money at the El Paso International Airport.

9. Inert grenade

A TSA officer at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport found an inert grenade at security on July 29, 2022, the agency reported. Courtesy of TSA

A hand grenade was found inside a carry-on bag at Milwaukee Mitchell Airport on July 29. The grenade was found to be inert after the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department’s bomb squad was called to the scene.

8. Cattle Prod

Three cattle prods stuffed inside a passenger’s carry-on guitar case were found on Sept. 14 at Dulles International Airport. The passenger was allowed to repack them into a checked bag, a TSA spokesperson said at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=319sUX_0k4qSgo000
Washington Dulles International Airport ranked No. 8 on the Transportation Security Administration’s annual Top 10 List of most unusual items found at security checkpoints nationwide in 2022. TSA officers at Dulles Airport detected two electric cattle prods packed alongside a guitar inside a carry-on guitar case in September. Courtesy of TSA

7. Gun in a PlayStation

A handgun hidden inside a gutted PlayStation console was discovered by TSA agents at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Dec. 14.

Officer Theodosia White said she flagged the PlayStation after it went through an X-ray and didn't show a mass of computer parts.

6. Drug scrunchies

Drugs hidden inside hair scrunchies were found in Boise Airport in Idaho, according to a video from TSA. When the drugs were found was not immediately known.

5. Knife in laptop

A double-bladed knife hidden inside the casing of a laptop was discovered on Nov. 15 at Richmond International Airport in Virginia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NXyjX_0k4qSgo000
A man from Williamsburg, Va., was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers at a Richmond International Airport security checkpoint after they detected a double-bladed knife that was concealed inside the inner workings of his laptop. on Nov. 11, 2022. TSA

“Detecting artfully concealed weapons points to the training and skill of our officers who are focused on their mission to ensure that prohibited items that could cause harm are not carried onto flights," said TSA Federal Security Director Robin Burke.

4. Gun in medical sling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MpmP3_0k4qSgo000
A TSA officer at Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport in New York reported finding a gun in a medical sling in September. Courtesy of TSA

In September, a man alleged that he forget to remove a loaded 9mm handgun from a medical sling before going through security at Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport in New York.

More: NASA's new asteroid-hunting telescope is made to protect Earth from disaster

3. Peanut butter firearm

Officers found disassembled parts of a handgun wrapped in plastic and a magazine loaded with ammo inside jars of peanut butter at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Dec. 22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YZQuP_0k4qSgo000
TSA officers at JFK Airport stopped a passenger who was traveling with two jars of peanut butter in a checked bag when the bag triggered an alarm. Upon closer inspection, the TSA officers removed parts of a disassembled .22 caliber handgun that had been artfully concealed in what was packaged to look like two unopened jars of peanut butter. Courtesy of TSA

2. Gun inside of chicken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hyS8R_0k4qSgo000
TSA agents recovered a gun stuffed inside a chicken. Transportation Security Administration

On Nov. 7, TSA agents experienced an unpleasantly early Thanksgiving feast when they discovered a handgun stuffed inside a raw whole chicken at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

1. Fentanyl candy

TSA officers confiscated about 12,000 fentanyl pills from a suspect who had allegedly hidden them inside candy boxes and bags while going through the Los Angeles International Airport, according to the LA Sheriff’s Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HBoMA_0k4qSgo000
LA County Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau Detectives and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agents seized approximately 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills in several bags of candy and miscellaneous snacks. LA County Sheriff’s Department

Rainbow fentanyl passed out on Halloween? Why experts say that's 'absolutely ludicrous '

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The 10 weirdest things agents found at airport security in 2022, according to TSA

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane

WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
WASHINGTON, DC
PIX11

TSA shares top 10 catches of 2022 at airports

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Transportation Security Administration workers find some strange and dangerous items at airport security checkpoints. The agency rounded up its top 10 catches for 2022. New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport was home to the No. 3 catch on the list; a man tried to bring gun parts hidden inside peanut […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

American Airlines flight carrying sick, vomiting passengers landing at PHL: officials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Moderate turbulence" left several passengers sick on a flight to Philadelphia International Airport, American Airlines officials confirmed with CBS Philadelphia. Crews from the Office of Emergency Management and the CDC responded to PHL for the flight's arrival to check on the passengers who reported being ill and vomiting. "The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us," a passenger on the flight told CBS Philadelphia. "It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction."It was quite bad."The American Airlines flight landed shortly after 8:45 p.m. Thursday from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.A representative with American Airlines issued the following statement:"American Airlines flight 2528 encountered moderate turbulence while en route from St. Thomas, USVI (STT) to Philadelphia (PHL). The aircraft landed safely and out of an abundance of caution was met by first responders before taxiing to the gate."No one has been taken to a hospital.Airport officials say there was no impact on service.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FodorsTravel

How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant

What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
The Center Square

Court demands Southwest Airlines reinstate flight attendant fired over religious beliefs

(The Center Square) – A federal judge has awarded a former Southwest Airlines flight attendant the maximum amount in damages allowed under federal law and issued an injunction against the airline and its union from discriminating against flight attendants because of their religious beliefs. Judge Brantley Starr, ruling for the U.S. District Court Northern District of Texas, last week ordered Southwest to pay Carter back pay and other forms of relief that the jury awarded when she won her lawsuit in July. ...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

742K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy