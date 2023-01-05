ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Local volunteer opportunities for MLK Day

By Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto
6AM City
6AM City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RaOhE_0k4qSd9p00

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was born on Jan. 15, 1929. | Photo by Mark Stebnicki from Pexels

Each year, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is observed as a federal holiday on the third Monday of January — Jan . 16 this year . The theme for this year is “ Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset to Transform Unjust Systems
,” according to The King Center a nonprofit founded by MLK’s wife, Coretta Scott King, to continue Dr. King’s legacy.

If you have time to dedicate to our community, here are three local volunteer opportunities :
  • Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity | Sign up as an individual or group and help build a house for a family in need.
  • Gleaners Food Bank | This Feeding America member food bank puts over 2 million pounds of food on Hoosiers’ plates every month , thanks to its volunteers. You can hand out food directly to your fellow Indy residents, sort donated food and more during your shift.
  • Horizon House | Become a life-long community advocate for your Hoosier neighbors experiencing homelessness by working in the donation center , landscaping , or lending a hand in the kitchen.



Looking for other ways to get involved? Check out more local volunteer opportunities .

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Old Farmer’s Almanac January & February 2023 Winter Predictions for Southern Indiana

We saw a decent amount of snow and some frigid cold temperatures as we closed out 2022, but how much winter weather can we expect in early 2023?. In December of 2022, we received our first white Christmas in about ten years. We also saw temperatures well below freezing, with windchills below zero. A lot of folks here in southern Indiana had furnace issues and frozen water pipes as a result of this winter weather. If you're like me, that was enough for you to want winter to already be over. However, winter isn't over yet...and there's more snow and cold temperatures yet to come.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

$150K winning Powerball ticket sold in northwest Indiana

CHICAGO - A $150,000 winning ticket was sold at a northwest Indiana gas station for Saturday night's Powerball drawing. That ticket, sold at Speedway #6688 located at 9299 Broadway in Merrillville, matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball with a Power Play of 3 in Saturday night's $246 million drawing, according to a statement from the Indiana Lottery.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
FOX59

Reminder: New turn signal law in effect in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A new turn signal law went into effect at the start of the new year that chops out a specific measured distance in which a turn signal is required to be used before a turn. Previously, Indiana law required vehicles to signal 200 feet before a turn or lane change, or 300 feet […]
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana weather turning up the heat next week

INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Periods of rain showers will enter to the south heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible through the weekend. In sections where it gets cool enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system. Periods of rain will continue into Sunday.
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Turn Signal Law Change in Indiana

With the new year comes a new law when it comes to using turn signals in Indiana. The law used to be that your turn signal had to be on for at least 200 to 300 feet before turning. You might be thinking that that distance might be a little hard to judge while you’re driving. So did your state lawmakers. Last year, they passed a measure that took effect on January 1 that now states you have to signal a “reasonable” amount of time before turning. Law enforcement experts say this may make it easier for drivers to judge when to signal while also giving the cops more leeway in deciding whether to pull someone over.
INDIANA STATE
B100

It Is Illegal To Throw These 7 Things Away In Wisconsin

It goes without saying, but there are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away like glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks, wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away for each state. Some things, however, can get...
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

3 Illinois Teens Hospitalized After Eating Too Many Pot Gummies

Teens in Illinois and marijuana edibles don't mix well and here's the perfect example of why. Three Teenagers In Illinois End Up In Hospital After Ingesting Cannabis Candy. Chicago police said three teenage girls were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon for a suspected overdose on cannabis edibles at their school in Rogers Park.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

How to fight back against Indiana invasive species

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As invasive species continue to damage the natural flora and fauna of the region, the state is working to help residents combat the many invasive species that can be found in Indiana through awareness, education, and easy access to experts. The State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management (SICIM) has recently […]
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Auto doc fees litigation checks

All across Indiana, families are opening their mailboxes to find an unexpected check. The attached letter says it's a payout for a class action settlement.
INDIANA STATE
6AM City

6AM City

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy