Local volunteer opportunities for MLK Day
Each year, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is observed as a federal holiday on the third Monday of January — Jan . 16 this year . The theme for this year is “ Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset to Transform Unjust Systems ,” according to The King Center — a nonprofit founded by MLK’s wife, Coretta Scott King, to continue Dr. King’s legacy.
If you have time to dedicate to our community, here are three local volunteer opportunities :
Looking for other ways to get involved? Check out more local volunteer opportunities .
- Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity | Sign up as an individual or group and help build a house for a family in need.
- Gleaners Food Bank | This Feeding America member food bank puts over 2 million pounds of food on Hoosiers’ plates every month , thanks to its volunteers. You can hand out food directly to your fellow Indy residents, sort donated food and more during your shift.
- Horizon House | Become a life-long community advocate for your Hoosier neighbors experiencing homelessness by working in the donation center , landscaping , or lending a hand in the kitchen.
