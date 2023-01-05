Local volunteer opportunities for MLK Day
Each year, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is observed as a federal holiday on the third Monday of January — Jan . 16 this year . The theme for this year is “ Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset to Transform Unjust Systems ,” according to The King Center — a nonprofit founded by MLK’s wife, Coretta Scott King, to continue Dr. King’s legacy.
If you have time to dedicate to our community, here are three local volunteer opportunities :
Looking for other ways to get involved? Check out more local volunteer opportunities .
- reStart | This organization fights homelessness and helps 400 people each day through prevention, outreach, shelter, transitional housing, and permanent housing.
- Harvesters | This metro food service aids 387,000 people in its 26-county service area through meals . It has volunteer opportunities both in-person and from the comfort of your own home.
- Boys and Girls Club | Volunteers help at-risk kids through tutoring, mentoring, coaching, job shadowing, and event support .
