ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida’s lawsuit against feds over Biden immigration policies set to begin

By News Service of Florida
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eAonV_0k4qSUAA00
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody addressed the audience during the ground breaking ceremony for the Bernie McCabe 2nd District Court of Appeal Courthouse at 525 Mirror Lake Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in St. Petersburg. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TALLAHASSEE — Amid a fierce national debate about immigration issues, Florida next week will try to convince a U.S. district judge that the Biden administration is violating federal laws through policies that lead to releasing undocumented immigrants.

Pensacola-based U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell is scheduled to begin a trial Monday in a lawsuit that Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed against the Biden administration in 2021.

Florida contends that the administration’s policies result in undocumented immigrants flowing into the state, increasing costs for services such as prisons, schools and health care. Moody also argues that undocumented immigrants cause public safety problems, such as bringing deadly fentanyl into Florida.

“These policies harm Florida,” attorneys in Moody’s office wrote in an amended version of the lawsuit, filed in August. “The Biden administration is releasing tens of thousands of migrants at the border every month. Many of these migrants are arriving or will arrive in Florida, harming the state’s quasi-sovereign interests and forcing it to incur millions of dollars in expenses.”

But U.S. Department of Justice attorneys argued in an October court document that the federal government has the authority to determine immigration policies and that Florida is asking Wetherell to “second-guess discretionary decisions by the Department of Homeland Security about how to enforce immigration law most effectively and efficiently.”

“This court should decline Florida’s invitation to undermine the principles of federalism and separation of powers upon which the U.S. constitutional system is based,” the October document said.

Moody and Gov. Ron DeSantis have long bashed the Biden administration’s handling of border and immigration issues, with the DeSantis administration in September going so far as to fly 49 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Other Republican governors also have bused migrants to Democratic-controlled places such as New York City and Washington, D.C.

“Since President Biden took office, he has intentionally dismantled public-safety immigration structures, allowing chaos to reign at our nation’s Southwest border, and letting unvetted, inadmissible immigrants — along with dangerous individuals and deadly drugs like fentanyl — into our country,” Moody said Thursday in a prepared statement about next week’s trial.

As another sign of the importance of the issues, the Biden administration on Thursday announced new measures that it said are aimed at increasing border security and reducing the number of people coming into the country. The White House also announced that Biden will travel Sunday to the border city of El Paso, Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Eq7N_0k4qSUAA00

“The president will assess border enforcement operations and meet with local elected officials and community leaders who have been important partners in managing the historic number of migrants fleeing political oppression and gang violence in Venezuela, Haiti, Nicaragua and Cuba,” a White House press advisory said.

In the lawsuit, Florida has alleged that the Biden administration is “systematically violating” federal laws by releasing migrants who are required to be detained. In part, it has alleged the federal government has enacted a “non-detention” policy and violated a law known as the Administrative Procedure Act.

The state also has challenged the use of what is dubbed the Parole Plus Alternatives to Detention, or Parole+ATD, policy, which Justice Department attorneys described in the October court document as providing guidance on how immigration officers can use “discretionary parole authority” in certain circumstances to release undocumented immigrants.

“The Biden Administration is … promoting its open borders agenda with two steps. One, eliminate effective immigration enforcement measures, and two, use the resulting crisis as a basis to violate congressionally mandated requirements in the immigration laws,” the lawsuit said.

But in the October document, Justice Department attorneys said a “non-detention policy does not exist” and that the Parole+ATD policy is consistent with a federal law known as the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The document said, for example, that the Parole+ATD policy helps avoid serious overcrowding at detention facilities that can pose health and safety risks and that detention and release decisions are made on a “case-by-case basis.”

Also, the Justice Department has argued that Florida does not have legal standing to pursue the lawsuit and has not proven that it has been injured by the federal government’s actions.

“Florida’s challenges to the alleged ‘non-detention’ policy are not redressable for the additional reason that they are nonjusticiable political questions,” the October document said. “Florida’s claims boil down to its disagreement with how defendants utilize various INA (Immigration and Naturalization Act) release mechanisms, and space and funding for prioritizing detention space.”

Wetherell, a former state appellate judge, was appointed to the federal bench by former President Donald Trump.

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Amarie M.

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
GEORGIA STATE
Malek Sherif

Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark

MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
MOSCOW, ID
straightarrownews.com

Biden announces immigration program, will deport those who don’t use it

President Biden announced his administration is expanding an immigrant parole program for immigrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti. Effective immediately, citizens from those countries who cross the border illegally or arrive at a port of entry unannounced will be deported to Mexico, which has agreed to accept returns of 30,000 people per month.
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
88K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy