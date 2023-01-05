Northeastern Maryland Technology Council to honor 17 at 12th annual visionary awards

The Northeastern Maryland Technology Council will give 17 people Visionary awards on Feb. 23 for contributions to the promotional organization’s STEM-educated workforce and helping advance technology and innovation in the realms of the economy and national security.

“We honor remarkable people who continue to play key roles in moving our region forward in STEM education and technology,” said Claudine Adams, the council’s board chair. “These individuals selflessly donate their time and talents to make a difference in our community.”

The awards gala, the largest of its kind in Maryland, is now in its 12th year and supported by leaders and contributors from industry, government and education.

Honorees are nominated by their forebears, who are now members of the Academy of Visionary Awards.

The 2023 Visionary Award honorees are:

Visionary: Bruce England, president, Susquehanna Workforce Network

Leader: Alvie Johnson, Data Systems Analysts, Inc.

Leader: Rob Limpert, Harford County Public Schools

Leader: David Hairston, Human Research and Engineering Directorate, U.S. Army Research Lab

Innovator: Melissa Burke, Cecil College

Innovator: Bill Jones, Data Systems Analysts, Inc.

Mentor: Andrew Adams, Harford Community College

Mentor: Diana Patrick, Mid Atlantic Developers SharePoint User Group

Mentor: Peter Plostins, U.S. Army Research Lab.

Mentor: Patrick Rogers, Caelum Research Corporation

Mentor Team: Aaron Armus, Jack Doolittle, Aaron Wawrzyniak, and Liam Janis from SURVICE Engineering Co. as well as John Feser from Blue Sky Technology.

Rising Star: Lauren Beward, Bravura Information Technology Systems

Rising Star: Jaime Wilson, U.S. Army Research lab

“We are grateful to these individuals for helping our region grow to the next level,” said John Casner, executive director of the Northeastern Maryland Technology Council. “Baltimore, Cecil, and Harford Counties’ economic infrastructure are increasingly dependent on the economic development driven by newly emerging and complex technology. These individuals understand the technology and share their knowledge to create the workforce for the future of our region.”

The honorees boost the number of Academy of Visionary Awards honorees to over 150 members. The event will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the Waters Edge Event Center in Belcamp. To register or sponsor, visit: https://nmtc.org/events/visionary-awards .

The Northeastern Maryland Technology Council connects collaborative leaders in academia, industry and the federal government to build a STEM-educated workforce that will advance the technology and innovation needed to expand our economy and protect national security.