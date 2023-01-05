ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Cincinnati craft brewery reopens shuttered restaurant after nearly 3 years

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A veteran Cincinnati craft brewery has reopened a shuttered restaurant after nearly three years of dormancy. Fifty West Brewing Co. on Jan. 4 welcomed guests back into its brewpub, a restaurant in a historic building dating back to 1827 on the brewery's Columbia Township campus. The restaurant had been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Woman drives off hillside while reportedly fleeing police in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is in jail after allegedly driving her car off a Newport hillside while fleeing police. Danielle Young, 19, faces multiple charges, including fleeing and reckless driving. Police were called to Newport Racing and Gaming around 8:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a...
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Rumpke facility in St. Bernard catches fire

ST. BERNARD, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Fire Departments arrived on scene at Rumpke's Cincinnati Recycling Facility in St. Bernard after a fire broke out on Saturday. It happened just after 1:30 p.m. "The fire appears to be contained at this time, thanks to the plant's safety features and the quick...
SAINT BERNARD, OH
WKRC

Man dies after shooting in Covington, 2 juveniles in custody

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A man is dead after a shooting that happened in Covington Friday. Police were called to the scene at Greenup and East 20th Street just before 8 p.m. They found two men with gunshot wounds. One was shot in the leg and treated at the hospital.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

First look at developer's plans to transform former Terrace Plaza

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - What is currently home to ripped out pipes, boarded windows and a fallen piece of plaster and wire mesh will soon be given a second lease on life – complete with a new branded identity for the Cincinnati icon. The former Terrace Plaza Hotel...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Arnold's Bar and Grill temporarily closing for major movie shoot

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Arnold's Bar and Grill will close temporarily for a major movie shoot. "We aren't really allowed to give specifics but a certain famous rabbit's employers have rented Arnold's out for 6 weeks," Arnold's wrote in its Facebook post. The post includes a picture of Bugs Bunny superimposed...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Woman killed in Queensgate crash

QUEENSGATE, Ohio (WKRC) - One woman is dead after a crash in Queensgate early Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene on River Road near Williams Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Investigators say 29-year-old Ladebra Sherman lost control of her vehicle and hit a guardrail. She was pronounced dead...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Oscar Mayer is hiring drivers for iconic 'wienermobile' car

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Oscar Mayer is currently recruiting a new class of drivers to operate its famous 'wienermobile.'. The car is a 27-foot long vehicle in the shape of a hot dog, which travels to make appearances at special events around the country. The drivers of the vehicle, also...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati gas prices rise more than 27 cents over previous week

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Average gasoline prices in Cincinnati went up 27.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 637 stations. Prices in Cincinnati were 10.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and still 13.8 cents per gallon...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 juvenile suspects arrested in Covington double shooting

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Two juvenile suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Covington. It happened near the corner of Greenup and East 20th Street just before 8 p.m. Friday. Two men were injured and rushed to the hospital. One was shot in the leg and is...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Jury convicts man involved in shootout with Middletown police officers

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man was found guilty Monday of getting into a shootout with Middletown police officers. On Aug. 31, officers tried to pull over Christopher Hubbard in Fairfield Township. He drove off, leading them on a 22-minute chase. Officers deployed stop sticks on Mason-Montgomery Road.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Is red tape shutting out good cops?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - To be a police officer in Ohio, a recruit has to go through a mix of classroom work, shooting, driving, and physical fitness. However, it's that fitness test that has sheriffs around Ohio calling for changes, saying it's keeping good people out of public service for the wrong reasons.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy