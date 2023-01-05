Read full article on original website
Cincinnati craft brewery reopens shuttered restaurant after nearly 3 years
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A veteran Cincinnati craft brewery has reopened a shuttered restaurant after nearly three years of dormancy. Fifty West Brewing Co. on Jan. 4 welcomed guests back into its brewpub, a restaurant in a historic building dating back to 1827 on the brewery's Columbia Township campus. The restaurant had been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
Police: Stolen car with several people inside led police on chase through NKY
ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - Multiple suspects are in custody after a police chase in Northern Kentucky early Monday. It all started around 1:20 a.m. on southbound 75/71 near the 187 exit – which is on the Ft. Mitchell/Ft. Wright line. Dispatchers say there were several people in a stolen...
City of Cincinnati officials to make announcement about Hartwell apartment complex issues
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - Residents living in a troubled local apartment complex will learn what the city plans to do to help. Tuesday morning, city officials will make an announcement about ongoing maintenance problems at the Williamsburg Apartments. The complex has been the target of several Local 12 investigations. Residents...
Woman drives off hillside while reportedly fleeing police in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is in jail after allegedly driving her car off a Newport hillside while fleeing police. Danielle Young, 19, faces multiple charges, including fleeing and reckless driving. Police were called to Newport Racing and Gaming around 8:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a...
Rumpke facility in St. Bernard catches fire
ST. BERNARD, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Fire Departments arrived on scene at Rumpke's Cincinnati Recycling Facility in St. Bernard after a fire broke out on Saturday. It happened just after 1:30 p.m. "The fire appears to be contained at this time, thanks to the plant's safety features and the quick...
Man dies after shooting in Covington, 2 juveniles in custody
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A man is dead after a shooting that happened in Covington Friday. Police were called to the scene at Greenup and East 20th Street just before 8 p.m. They found two men with gunshot wounds. One was shot in the leg and treated at the hospital.
First look at developer's plans to transform former Terrace Plaza
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - What is currently home to ripped out pipes, boarded windows and a fallen piece of plaster and wire mesh will soon be given a second lease on life – complete with a new branded identity for the Cincinnati icon. The former Terrace Plaza Hotel...
Arnold's Bar and Grill temporarily closing for major movie shoot
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Arnold's Bar and Grill will close temporarily for a major movie shoot. "We aren't really allowed to give specifics but a certain famous rabbit's employers have rented Arnold's out for 6 weeks," Arnold's wrote in its Facebook post. The post includes a picture of Bugs Bunny superimposed...
Woman killed in Queensgate crash
QUEENSGATE, Ohio (WKRC) - One woman is dead after a crash in Queensgate early Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene on River Road near Williams Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Investigators say 29-year-old Ladebra Sherman lost control of her vehicle and hit a guardrail. She was pronounced dead...
Driver accused of injuring 6 in crash while under the influence
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - A local man faces charges of driving drunk after a crash in Ripley County. Troopers say Justin Palmer was headed eastbound on SR 48 when he entered SR 129 in the path of another vehicle in Ripley County just before 10 p.m. on Saturday. There...
Oscar Mayer is hiring drivers for iconic 'wienermobile' car
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Oscar Mayer is currently recruiting a new class of drivers to operate its famous 'wienermobile.'. The car is a 27-foot long vehicle in the shape of a hot dog, which travels to make appearances at special events around the country. The drivers of the vehicle, also...
Cincinnati gas prices rise more than 27 cents over previous week
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Average gasoline prices in Cincinnati went up 27.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 637 stations. Prices in Cincinnati were 10.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and still 13.8 cents per gallon...
Police: Shots fired outside Florence Taco Bell over video game sale
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Shots rang out in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Florence after an altercation between two groups, police say. Officers were called to the restaurant on US 42 just after 6 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say multiple people had agreed to meet an unknown...
2 juvenile suspects arrested in Covington double shooting
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Two juvenile suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Covington. It happened near the corner of Greenup and East 20th Street just before 8 p.m. Friday. Two men were injured and rushed to the hospital. One was shot in the leg and is...
Here are 20 projects that will bring change to different corners of Cincinnati in 2023
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Record inflation, continued supply chain issues and the specter of a recession have slowed the pace of new development in Greater Cincinnati. But the region still has plenty of projects that will reshape the Tri-State. The Business Courier identified dozens of projects that will alter...
Teen arrested in connection with shooting outside Florence Taco Bell
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened outside a Florence Taco Bell. Officers were called to the restaurant on US 42 just after 6 p.m. on Friday. Authorities say two groups of people got into an altercation over the sale of a PlayStation...
Jury convicts man involved in shootout with Middletown police officers
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man was found guilty Monday of getting into a shootout with Middletown police officers. On Aug. 31, officers tried to pull over Christopher Hubbard in Fairfield Township. He drove off, leading them on a 22-minute chase. Officers deployed stop sticks on Mason-Montgomery Road.
$5 million bond set for suspect in murder of Clermont County tattoo shop owner
BATAVIA, Ohio (WKRC) - The weight of evidence against the man suspected of fatally shooting a Pierce Township tattoo shop owner in the street is massive, said the assistant prosecutor during Michael Guilfoyle's arraignment. He asked for a $5 million bond. Guilfoyle is accused of shooting Brian Wilson 17 times...
Is red tape shutting out good cops?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - To be a police officer in Ohio, a recruit has to go through a mix of classroom work, shooting, driving, and physical fitness. However, it's that fitness test that has sheriffs around Ohio calling for changes, saying it's keeping good people out of public service for the wrong reasons.
Local police department down to just 1 officer as new mayor explores cutbacks
FALMOUTH, Ky. (WKRC) – During his campaign, the newly-elected mayor of a small Pendleton County city promised to explore cutting back the local police's services, if not doing away with the department entirely. That led to a mass exodus and major questions about what happens next. Five Falmouth Police...
