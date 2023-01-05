Damar Hamlin asked doctors if the Bills won, and their response was perfect

(Update: Jan. 5, 3:23 p.m.): According to a report, the Bills and Bengals not resume their Week 17 matchup.

The NFL is also still figuring out how to handle postseason seeding with the contest unlikely to be continued:

Damar Hamlin continues to make progress after collapsing on the field Monday night when the Bills were facing the Bengals, showing “remarkable improvement” in the last 24 hours. He woke up on Wednesday night and is responsive, despite still being in critical condition.

After waking up, Hamlin had the Bills-Bengals game on his mind. Communicating through writing because he’s unable to speak with a tube in, Hamlin asked doctors if the Bills won. One doctor’s response was perfect.

“Yes, Damar. You won. You’ve won the game of life,” Dr. Timothy Pritts recalled while on a video call Thursday.

The fact that Hamlin has a recollection of the game and is still thinking about it is a great sign as he continues to recover from what was a terrifying situation in Cincinnati on Monday night.

The NFL is still working through its options with regard to the Bills-Bengals game, including the possibility of resuming it at some point. There’s also a chance the league calls it a no-contest, leaving the teams’ records as-is heading into Week 18.

No matter what is decided, Hamlin’s health is the league’s primary concern.

A clip of the UC Medical Center’s video conference explaining Hamlin’s communication can be found below: