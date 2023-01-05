ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Damar Hamlin asked doctors if the Bills won, and their response was perfect

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BgeVv_0k4qRaXr00

(Update: Jan. 5, 3:23 p.m.): According to a report, the Bills and Bengals not resume their Week 17 matchup.

The NFL is also still figuring out how to handle postseason seeding with the contest unlikely to be continued:

Previously coverage:

Damar Hamlin continues to make progress after collapsing on the field Monday night when the Bills were facing the Bengals, showing “remarkable improvement” in the last 24 hours. He woke up on Wednesday night and is responsive, despite still being in critical condition.

After waking up, Hamlin had the Bills-Bengals game on his mind. Communicating through writing because he’s unable to speak with a tube in, Hamlin asked doctors if the Bills won. One doctor’s response was perfect.

“Yes, Damar. You won. You’ve won the game of life,” Dr. Timothy Pritts recalled while on a video call Thursday.

The fact that Hamlin has a recollection of the game and is still thinking about it is a great sign as he continues to recover from what was a terrifying situation in Cincinnati on Monday night.

The NFL is still working through its options with regard to the Bills-Bengals game, including the possibility of resuming it at some point. There’s also a chance the league calls it a no-contest, leaving the teams’ records as-is heading into Week 18.

No matter what is decided, Hamlin’s health is the league’s primary concern.

A clip of the UC Medical Center’s video conference explaining Hamlin’s communication can be found below:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday

The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it.  Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs.  The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
DALLAS, TX
extratv

Damar Hamlin Shares First Message Since Injury: 'The Love Has Been Overwhelming'

Damar Hamlin is showing remarkable progress since his on-field injury — and now, he has shared his first message since the emergency. From his verified IG account, the ailing football star wrote, "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this."
The Spun

Look: Damar Hamlin's Message For Tee Higgins Going Viral

Damar Hamlin had a great message for Tee Higgins on Sunday afternoon. Higgins was the wide receiver who Hamlin tackled before going into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The Bills-Bengals game ended up then being postponed before it got canceled later in the week. Higgins was wearing a sweatshirt that...
thecomeback.com

Derrick Henry’s brutal stiff-arm sparks huge debate among NFL fans

Derrick Henry strikes fear into the hearts 0f defensive backs everywhere. When the Tennessee Titans running back breaks into the secondary, they know he’s going to be a load to bring down at 247 pounds. And then there’s his infamous stiff-arm. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins got a...
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Deadline

Damar Hamlin Tweets Again: “God Using Me In A Different Way Today”

Damar Hamlin is still hospitalized, but he’s with his Buffalo Bills teammates in spirit. Hamlin fired off a tweet this morning claiming “Nothing I want more than to be running out of that tunnel with my brothers. ” The team is preparing for its first game since Hamlin’s near-fatal injury last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.   Buffalo takes on the New England Patriots today. Hamlin last tweeted on Saturday night to thank fans for their support. NFL teams have a series of activations to keep Hamlin front and center this weekend, ranging from pregame t-shirt with his No. 3 on them...
BUFFALO, NY
WKRC

Damar Hamlin watches Buffalo Bills game from hospital bed

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin tweeted a photo of him watching the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots on Sunday from his hospital bed. The 24-year-old safety is still recovering at UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Look: Photo of Smiling Damar Hamlin is Going Viral

Good news continues to arrive about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Saturday, the Bills announced that Hamlin, while still hospitalized, continues to progress in his recovery. Just as exciting has been the confirmation that Hamlin has been able to experience and appreciate the outpouring of ...
HollywoodLife

Damar Hamlin Holds Up Heart Hand Sign As He Watches Bills Game From Hospital Bed After Cardiac Arrest: Photo

Damar Hamlin is supporting his teammates on the Buffalo Bills from his hospital bed. The NFL star, 24, held up a heart symbol with both of his hands as he watched his team take on the New England Patriots in a match up on Sunday, Jan. 8. He was attached to a breathing tube as he wore a cap with his number 3 as well as a jersey reading “Love For Damar” next to his parents Nina and Mario. “GAMETIME @buffalobills LFG!!!!!!” he wrote, using an acronym for “lets f***ing go.” His mom and dad also sported “Love For Damar” shirts.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

202K+
Followers
253K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy