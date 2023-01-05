ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

KATU.com

Tip about 'lifeless body' being put into SUV leads to felony arrest in West Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — After being shown footage of a man loading an “apparently lifeless body” into an SUV, police found and arrested a man in West Seattle. A resident in the 4000 block of 35th Avenue Southwest reported that he saw his neighbor loading a woman’s body into an SUV to authorities at 4:42 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The man had surveillance footage to corroborate his report, according to police.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Man in West Seattle After He Loads Blanket-Wrapped Body into SUV

Police arrested a man after he placed an apparently lifeless body, wrapped in a blanket, into the back of an SUV Sunday night in West Seattle. After SPD’s SWAT Team served a warrant at his residence – causing an extended closure of a major arterial – the possible victim was found alive at Harborview Medical Center.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Woman walking in Kent dies after getting hit by 2 cars

KENT, Wash. — A woman who was walking died after she was hit by two cars in south King County on Sunday morning. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), the incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. near the 23300 block of 132nd Avenue Southeast. The victim, an unidentified woman, was possibly crossing the street when she was hit by a car driving south, police said. The hit caused the pedestrian to enter the northbound lane, where she was then hit by another driver, police added.
KENT, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders Pursues Driver Accused of Hit-and-Run, Possessing Stolen Vehicle

Thurston County deputies arrested a person who crashed into a dead-end in west Olympia Thursday after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle. In a social media post, the Sheriff's Office accused the person of eluding law enforcement, hit and run, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence. Chehalis Tribal police also had sought the driver because they suspected them of eluding police and vehicle prowl Wednesday night.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Child found safe after AMBER Alert issued near Kent, WA

PORTLAND, Ore. — Kent police have located the child that was the subject of an AMBER Alert issued Sunday evening. The Washington State Patrol says three-year-old Tristan Sutter was inside a red Hyundai Sonata when it was stolen. Police found that car outside the Red Lion Motel in Kent.
KENT, WA
KING 5

Ford Middle School student died of fentanyl intoxication

MIDLAND, Wash. — A Ford Middle School student who passed away in May died from fentanyl intoxication, the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday. The 11-year-old student's official cause of death was ruled as anoxic encephalopathy due to acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death was not determined.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Cowlitz County Deputies Arrest Two Brothers in Alleged Gun Bust

Two brothers are in custody in connection to a December reported theft of firearms in Silver Lake. Elmer Craig Reynolds, Jr., born in 1962, and Richard Reynolds, 56, were in Cowlitz County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say they used a reported-stolen computer to track the suspects. According to...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
kentreporter.com

Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment

A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Chronicle

Man Dead in Grays Harbor County After Being Struck by Vehicles Twice

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident after a 31-year-old Aberdeen man died after being struck by two different vehicles on Wednesday evening. Cody P. Scott, 31, was pronounced dead at Grays Harbor Community Hospital after being transported from the scene. The Aberdeen Police Department and Aberdeen Fire Department were...
ABERDEEN, WA
ghscanner.com

Man Dies In Trailer Home Fire In Hoquiam

While no official confirmation has been given by any investigating agencies we are told by neighbors that an elderly man has died in a fire that took place in Hoquiam. Here is the alert post from that incident we posted this morning. Fire was dispatched to a mobile home on...
HOQUIAM, WA
Seattle, Washington

Officers Seize Handguns After Arresting Four Men in Stolen Car

Police seized four handguns on Tuesday after officers tailed the four men in a stolen car from the Central District to Tukwila. Around 10:30 p.m., Community Response Group officers were patrolling near the Judkins Park neighborhood when they spotted the four men in a stolen Hyundai sedan. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Bail Set at $1M for Evicted Man Who Allegedly Shot at Deputies in Thurston County; Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Investigating

A 50-year-old man accused of shooting at deputies who were trying to evict him from a home near Munn Lake is being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $1 million bail. Deputies arrested Wen Yu on Dec. 29 after their attempt to evict him from a home near Tumwater escalated into a 12-hour standoff with the county’s SWAT Team.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Seize Loaded Gun, Suspected Fentanyl After Chasing Dealer Through Westlake Park

Police seized a loaded handgun and suspected fentanyl from a 22-year-old man after officers spotted a man dealing narcotics downtown on Wednesday. Around 12:30 p.m., officers saw the man passing suspected fentanyl for cash at 3rd and Pike Street. When officers tried to contact the man he led them on a brief foot chase through Westlake Park, and tossed chairs and tables in the path of pursuing officers, only to stumble and fall to the ground.
SEATTLE, WA

