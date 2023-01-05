Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Tip about 'lifeless body' being put into SUV leads to felony arrest in West Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — After being shown footage of a man loading an “apparently lifeless body” into an SUV, police found and arrested a man in West Seattle. A resident in the 4000 block of 35th Avenue Southwest reported that he saw his neighbor loading a woman’s body into an SUV to authorities at 4:42 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The man had surveillance footage to corroborate his report, according to police.
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Man in West Seattle After He Loads Blanket-Wrapped Body into SUV
Police arrested a man after he placed an apparently lifeless body, wrapped in a blanket, into the back of an SUV Sunday night in West Seattle. After SPD’s SWAT Team served a warrant at his residence – causing an extended closure of a major arterial – the possible victim was found alive at Harborview Medical Center.
KOMO News
Woman walking in Kent dies after getting hit by 2 cars
KENT, Wash. — A woman who was walking died after she was hit by two cars in south King County on Sunday morning. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), the incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. near the 23300 block of 132nd Avenue Southeast. The victim, an unidentified woman, was possibly crossing the street when she was hit by a car driving south, police said. The hit caused the pedestrian to enter the northbound lane, where she was then hit by another driver, police added.
Woman struck, killed by two vehicles while crossing street in Kent
KENT, Wash. — A woman was killed early Sunday morning after she was struck by two cars, according to the Kent Police Department. At about 5:45 a.m., police responded to the 23300 block of 132 Avenue Southeast after receiving reports of a collision. Upon arriving at the scene, officers...
Suspicious death investigation underway in Algona after man found dead in vehicle
ALGONA, Wash. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Algona on Sunday, according to the Algona Police Department. At about 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue South after receiving a report of a person...
KOMO News
Fentanyl ruled cause of death for Tacoma student who died days after fight last spring
TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County medical examiners concluded that a young girl who died after an on-campus altercation did not die because of the incident but because of fentanyl in her system. Lenyia Swansey-Faafit, 11, was involved in a physical dispute that occurred on the school campus, located at...
Chronicle
Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders Pursues Driver Accused of Hit-and-Run, Possessing Stolen Vehicle
Thurston County deputies arrested a person who crashed into a dead-end in west Olympia Thursday after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle. In a social media post, the Sheriff's Office accused the person of eluding law enforcement, hit and run, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence. Chehalis Tribal police also had sought the driver because they suspected them of eluding police and vehicle prowl Wednesday night.
KATU.com
Child found safe after AMBER Alert issued near Kent, WA
PORTLAND, Ore. — Kent police have located the child that was the subject of an AMBER Alert issued Sunday evening. The Washington State Patrol says three-year-old Tristan Sutter was inside a red Hyundai Sonata when it was stolen. Police found that car outside the Red Lion Motel in Kent.
Ford Middle School student died of fentanyl intoxication
MIDLAND, Wash. — A Ford Middle School student who passed away in May died from fentanyl intoxication, the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday. The 11-year-old student's official cause of death was ruled as anoxic encephalopathy due to acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death was not determined.
Chronicle
Cowlitz County Deputies Arrest Two Brothers in Alleged Gun Bust
Two brothers are in custody in connection to a December reported theft of firearms in Silver Lake. Elmer Craig Reynolds, Jr., born in 1962, and Richard Reynolds, 56, were in Cowlitz County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say they used a reported-stolen computer to track the suspects. According to...
kentreporter.com
Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment
A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
Shoplifter arrested in Tukwila after parking next to police station
A man was arrested in Tukwila after shoplifting at a convenience store, then returning to his car that he parked next to the police station, according to the Tukwila Police Department. Officers were quick to respond when they received a call from the business next door, where they found the...
Chronicle
Man Dead in Grays Harbor County After Being Struck by Vehicles Twice
Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident after a 31-year-old Aberdeen man died after being struck by two different vehicles on Wednesday evening. Cody P. Scott, 31, was pronounced dead at Grays Harbor Community Hospital after being transported from the scene. The Aberdeen Police Department and Aberdeen Fire Department were...
Mason County deputies capture suspect in fatal shooting
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office has captured a man wanted in a fatal shooting Monday in the Tahuya area. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob Elijah Ualika and three women lured a man into a secluded area near Lake Christine where he was shot multiple times and killed.
ghscanner.com
Man Dies In Trailer Home Fire In Hoquiam
While no official confirmation has been given by any investigating agencies we are told by neighbors that an elderly man has died in a fire that took place in Hoquiam. Here is the alert post from that incident we posted this morning. Fire was dispatched to a mobile home on...
5 teens arrested at The Commons at Federal Way after strongarm robbery, driving stolen car
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Five teen males were arrested at The Commons at Federal Way Thursday afternoon after they were spotted driving a stolen car that was connected to a robbery. The vehicle was reported stolen out of the 2200 block of Franklin Avenue Northeast in the Eastlake neighborhood...
Deputies arrest assault suspect after chase through Pierce County in stolen car
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were assisted by a Tacoma Police Department K9 and other law enforcement agencies in arresting an assault suspect after a chase in Pierce County on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s department, a 911 caller at noon reported a “suspicious” white Range Rover with plastic covering...
Seattle, Washington
Officers Seize Handguns After Arresting Four Men in Stolen Car
Police seized four handguns on Tuesday after officers tailed the four men in a stolen car from the Central District to Tukwila. Around 10:30 p.m., Community Response Group officers were patrolling near the Judkins Park neighborhood when they spotted the four men in a stolen Hyundai sedan. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away.
Chronicle
Bail Set at $1M for Evicted Man Who Allegedly Shot at Deputies in Thurston County; Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Investigating
A 50-year-old man accused of shooting at deputies who were trying to evict him from a home near Munn Lake is being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $1 million bail. Deputies arrested Wen Yu on Dec. 29 after their attempt to evict him from a home near Tumwater escalated into a 12-hour standoff with the county’s SWAT Team.
Seattle, Washington
Police Seize Loaded Gun, Suspected Fentanyl After Chasing Dealer Through Westlake Park
Police seized a loaded handgun and suspected fentanyl from a 22-year-old man after officers spotted a man dealing narcotics downtown on Wednesday. Around 12:30 p.m., officers saw the man passing suspected fentanyl for cash at 3rd and Pike Street. When officers tried to contact the man he led them on a brief foot chase through Westlake Park, and tossed chairs and tables in the path of pursuing officers, only to stumble and fall to the ground.
