In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. For centuries, Japanese Zen Buddhist masters have used brush, ink and paper to create images and calligraphic works that convey spiritual truths. Many of these works reference particular episodes from the history of Zen; others, such as the Zen circle (or enso) pictured here, represent an aspect of spiritual practice for teacher and student alike.

