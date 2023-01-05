ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guts Club goes heavy and puts everything it has into cathartic new album 'CLIFFS/WALLS'

Recording “CLIFFS/WALLS” made Lindsey Baker physically sick. Last year, the New Orleans guitarist and vocalist and her Guts Club bandmates, drummer Ronna Sandoval and guitarist Alex Dimeff, got together with producer Nick Pope to record the latest Guts Club album in one, long take. Baker, Dimeff and Sandoval threw themselves — physically and emotionally — against the towering wall of sound they’d built while writing “CLIFFS/WALLS” and left nothing behind.
Zen circle represents a spiritual practice for teacher and student alike.

In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. For centuries, Japanese Zen Buddhist masters have used brush, ink and paper to create images and calligraphic works that convey spiritual truths. Many of these works reference particular episodes from the history of Zen; others, such as the Zen circle (or enso) pictured here, represent an aspect of spiritual practice for teacher and student alike.
French TV Screenings: Gallic Distributors Line Up With “Local Market In Full Swing”

France’s television sector is enjoying a renaissance, and this week’s French TV Screenings is another indicator of a bullish market. The event, which takes place today and Wednesday (January 10-11) as part of Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris at the Club de l’Etoile, will see scores of international buyers flying in to explore the latest Gallic dramas, comedies and docs from leading French distributors. This year marks the first fully in-person screenings, with a hybrid event held last year due to the pandemic, and nine sales houses are holding screening events. These include Arte Distribution, Federation Studios, France TV Distribution, Mediawan Rights, Newen...

