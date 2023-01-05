Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Guts Club goes heavy and puts everything it has into cathartic new album 'CLIFFS/WALLS'
Recording “CLIFFS/WALLS” made Lindsey Baker physically sick. Last year, the New Orleans guitarist and vocalist and her Guts Club bandmates, drummer Ronna Sandoval and guitarist Alex Dimeff, got together with producer Nick Pope to record the latest Guts Club album in one, long take. Baker, Dimeff and Sandoval threw themselves — physically and emotionally — against the towering wall of sound they’d built while writing “CLIFFS/WALLS” and left nothing behind.
NOLA.com
Demand is going up for in-home pneumatic elevators, which offer an attractive way to avoid stairs
Ann McGee loves her home. If you saw it, you would understand. Every room of the 2,800-square-foot Mediterranean-style house in Winter Park, Florida, reflects her well-traveled life, her many friendships, her rich memories. She loves her oasis-like patio. She loves her neighbors, and her community. What she doesn’t love are...
NOLA.com
Zen circle represents a spiritual practice for teacher and student alike.
In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. For centuries, Japanese Zen Buddhist masters have used brush, ink and paper to create images and calligraphic works that convey spiritual truths. Many of these works reference particular episodes from the history of Zen; others, such as the Zen circle (or enso) pictured here, represent an aspect of spiritual practice for teacher and student alike.
NOLA.com
Letters: Endymion needs to own up to its wrong-headed invitation to Mel Gibson
While we are relieved that Mel Gibson will no longer ride in Endymion this year, we remain profoundly disappointed in the krewe’s decision to select him for this honor, and seek clarification if he will remain the co-grand marshal. Mr. Gibson has a well-documented history of antisemitism as well...
French TV Screenings: Gallic Distributors Line Up With “Local Market In Full Swing”
France’s television sector is enjoying a renaissance, and this week’s French TV Screenings is another indicator of a bullish market. The event, which takes place today and Wednesday (January 10-11) as part of Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris at the Club de l’Etoile, will see scores of international buyers flying in to explore the latest Gallic dramas, comedies and docs from leading French distributors. This year marks the first fully in-person screenings, with a hybrid event held last year due to the pandemic, and nine sales houses are holding screening events. These include Arte Distribution, Federation Studios, France TV Distribution, Mediawan Rights, Newen...
NOLA.com
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ has that New Orleans magic — or just enough of it
They pop up almost exactly 13 minutes into the first episode of AMC’s “Mayfair Witches,” just as two of her characters enter the haunted New Orleans house at the story’s center. Four bittersweet words:. “Executive Producer” and “Anne Rice.”. With her death a little...
