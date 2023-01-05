CHAPEL HILL — Rocking its throwback jerseys, North Carolina basketball logged a vintage performance in an 81-64 win Saturday against Notre Dame at the Smith Center. In a game that started at 11:30 a.m., Caleb Love scored 13 of his 18 points in the first half and Armando Bacot (21 points, 13 rebounds) logged his ninth double-double performance of the season for the Tar Heels (11-5, 3-2 ACC).

