Walmart chicken products recalled in 28 states
Mountain View Packaging recalled 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée products that were sold to Walmart stores nationwide.
Why eggs have been so expensive this year
By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNNSeveral grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since early this year, a deadly avian flu has been reducing poultry flocks - specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens. That's one reason for the unrelenting increase in prices. But the situation has been exacerbated by elevated feed and energy costs for producers, in addition to high demand in the supermarket. Experts think that the peak...
Death of 2 Kids Reason for Latest Recall in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois
204,000 blankets sold throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and nationwide have been recalled by Target due to the deaths of two children. Blanket Recalled By Minnesota-Based Target Due to Death of 2 Children. Check your Christmas gifts and stash of blankets in your kids' rooms. According to the Consumer Product...
Pasta Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
It's a hard time to be a pasta lover. Following World Variety Produce, Inc.'s recall of Melissa's Pasta Para Duros packages, yet another brand of pasta is being pulled from store shelves. On Dec. 29, Caesar's Pasta, LLC recalled more than 5,000 pounds of frozen manicotti due to potential listeria contamination.
Why organic eggs are suddenly cheaper than conventional ones
Organic eggs were cheaper than regular eggs in 2022, according to Cal-Maine Foods. Avian flu has led to chicken deaths, fewer eggs, and higher prices.
Spinach mix, micro greens sold in 7 states recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
Wegmans Food Markets is recalling products with micro greens, sweet pea leaves and cat grass because of possible salmonella contamination.
DeSantis Shocks the Nation by Mobilizing National Guard
Florida leadership can’t stand the current immigration system. They will attempt to persuade a U.S. district judge that the Biden administration is breaking federal law by implementing practices resulting in the release of unauthorized immigrants into the country.
The price of eggs is higher than ever
Many households depend on eggs to eat for breakfast and for baking. However, the price of eggs has shot up to an all-time high. Over the past year, the average price for a carton of eggs has gone up about 68% whether you buy them from your local grocery store or from a local farm.
Here’s Why Grocery Stores Keep Running Out of Eggs in South Dakota
What the [REDACTED] is going on with eggs and chicken?!? Over the last couple of months, more often than not I see an empty egg section at the grocery store in Sioux Falls. And when there are eggs they are super pricey. According to officials, the price of a dozen...
6 Foods In Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois That You Can’t Buy Right Now
The internet basically broke earlier this year when news broke that a popular ice cream product was being discontinued in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States. Yes, the Choco Taco was terminated last year and the world reacted like a 2-year-old. No one wanted to share their ice cream and little temper tantrums erupted demanding that the company keep the product. Although that was quite the spectacle, it did seem to overshadow 5 other products that disappeared in 2022 too.
Cost of eggs, chicken at highest point yet in Utah
Many families had to adjust their budgets and hope the new year will bring lower costs. FOX 13 News asked the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food which costs are here to stay.
Eggs have more than doubled in price in the last year, but why?
Bill Mattos, President of the California Poultry Federation, says supply chain issues have raised egg prices, but that he predicts prices going back down within a year as supply stabilizes.
Sesame Is Now on the List of Major Food Allergens
The FDA listed sesame as the ninth major food allergen in the United States. Under the new regulations, manufacturers must list sesame as an allergen on labels and work to prevent cross-contact in production. To avoid compliance, some restaurants have started adding sesame into recipes that previously did not contain...
Consumers 'shelling' out extra money due to rising costs of eggs
MICHIGAN — Inflation has hit all parts of the economy, including the grocery bill. One item that has significantly increased are eggs, according to CNN Newsource. The main reason is due to the avian flu which is affecting farms. Nearly 58 million commercial and backyard birds were affected in...
A Guide to Eating Ethically, if You Just Can't Cut Out Meat and Dairy
Beef is 8 times worse for the environment than chicken, while going organic ensures a better life for the animals.
