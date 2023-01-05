ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

CBS Boston

Why eggs have been so expensive this year

By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNNSeveral grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since early this year, a deadly avian flu has been reducing poultry flocks - specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens. That's one reason for the unrelenting increase in prices. But the situation has been exacerbated by elevated feed and energy costs for producers, in addition to high demand in the supermarket. Experts think that the peak...
Popculture

Pasta Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

It's a hard time to be a pasta lover. Following World Variety Produce, Inc.'s recall of Melissa's Pasta Para Duros packages, yet another brand of pasta is being pulled from store shelves. On Dec. 29, Caesar's Pasta, LLC recalled more than 5,000 pounds of frozen manicotti due to potential listeria contamination.
Margaret Minnicks

The price of eggs is higher than ever

Many households depend on eggs to eat for breakfast and for baking. However, the price of eggs has shot up to an all-time high. Over the past year, the average price for a carton of eggs has gone up about 68% whether you buy them from your local grocery store or from a local farm.
Quick Country 96.5

6 Foods In Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois That You Can’t Buy Right Now

The internet basically broke earlier this year when news broke that a popular ice cream product was being discontinued in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States. Yes, the Choco Taco was terminated last year and the world reacted like a 2-year-old. No one wanted to share their ice cream and little temper tantrums erupted demanding that the company keep the product. Although that was quite the spectacle, it did seem to overshadow 5 other products that disappeared in 2022 too.
MINNESOTA STATE
Verywell Health

Sesame Is Now on the List of Major Food Allergens

The FDA listed sesame as the ninth major food allergen in the United States. Under the new regulations, manufacturers must list sesame as an allergen on labels and work to prevent cross-contact in production. To avoid compliance, some restaurants have started adding sesame into recipes that previously did not contain...
WWMTCw

Consumers 'shelling' out extra money due to rising costs of eggs

MICHIGAN — Inflation has hit all parts of the economy, including the grocery bill. One item that has significantly increased are eggs, according to CNN Newsource. The main reason is due to the avian flu which is affecting farms. Nearly 58 million commercial and backyard birds were affected in...
MICHIGAN STATE

