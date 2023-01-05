Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Star Demands TradeOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
The 5 highest rated pizzas in Houston. Do you agree with this list?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Kelsey-Seybold opens new Fairfield clinic in Cypress
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic - Fairfield opened Jan. 9 in Cypress. (Courtesy Kelsey-Seybold) Kelsey-Seybold Clinic - Fairfield opened Jan. 9 at 27020 Hwy. 290, Cypress. The new 22,500-square-foot facility offers family medicine and internal medicine primary care for adults as well as on-site X-ray and laboratory services. According to a news release,...
Massage Forest brings massage therapy to Conroe
Massage Forest is now open in Conroe. (Courtesy Massage Forest) Massage Forest opened in early December at 6511 Hwy.105, Ste. C, Conroe. The business offers types of massages, such as Thai herbal ball, Thai combination massage and Swedish massage. Each massage varies from 60-120 minutes. 936-703-3716. https://conroemassagetherapist.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton...
All of the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose businesses that opened in 2022
The shop is run by Van Teamer, owner and creator of Pudgy’s Fine Cookies. (Courtesy Michael Ma) Here are all the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose shopping and entertainment businesses that opened in 2022, as well as some that are set to open in 2023. These listings are not comprehensive.
See what new road projects Harris County Precinct 3 has planned for Cy-Fair in 2023
Redistricting brought many changes for Harris County precincts 3 and 4 in 2022. Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey said 80% of his jurisdiction—which includes more than 6,500 miles of roads—is new territory. Throughout the year, Precinct 3 leadership took on several projects planned by the previous Precinct 4...
Berkeley Eye Center relocates to larger facility in The Woodlands
Berkeley Eye Center's new location offers a bigger space and availability for new appointments. (Courtesy Pexels) Berkeley Eye Center relocated from 17450 St. Lukes Way, Ste. 100, The Woodlands, to a larger space at 143 Vision Park Blvd. in The Woodlands as of Oct. 1. The new location expanded both the optical and clinic space for the facility, and it allowed for an additional ophthalmologist to be brought in for more physician availability for patients. 281-363-3443. www.berkeleyeye.com.
Texas-based vitamin and supplement retailer opens new location in League City
Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More offers vitamins and opened a new location in League City on Dec. 26. (Courtesy Pexels) Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More opened its first Houston-area location at 831 W. Main St., League City, on Dec. 26, according to location manager Aaron Rodriguez. The store offers vitamins and fitness supplements. The Texas-based retailer has over 20 locations across Central and South Texas. 281-724-1911. www.rocksdiscountvitamins.com/
Lisa Wells running for more than one reason!
When Lisa Wells takes to the Houston streets for the Aramco Half Marathon, she'll run for Mom, her health and for other MS survivors.
houstonpublicmedia.org
COVID-19 numbers increase in Houston region as vaccine immunity wanes, fatigue in precautions
The number of COVID-19 patients in Harris County hospitals continues to increase since the holidays. According to the Houston Health Department, more than 15% of Covid tests are coming back positive, and the amount of virus in the city’s wastewater is 917% above the baseline level set back in 2020. That means the virus is spreading fast.
Houston Happens – Maggie returns from maternity leave with special little guest
HOUSTON (KIAH) – She’s baaaack! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is back from maternity leave after three months! She’s joined by a special guest, her husband Jeff and daughter, Mae. Find out what Maggie’s been up to and how motherhood is. Plus, a single mom and entrepreneur is helping another mom launch her own business. […]
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Houston, TX. - In addition to being the 4th-largest city in the US, Houston is also home to one of the nation's strongest job markets, which is largely why the city has grown so much in recent decades.
Houston Chronicle
Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus
Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
Owen Park, Westside Recreation Center opens Jan. 23 in Conroe
Owen Park will open Jan. 23 in Conroe. (Courtesy Conroe Department of Parks and Recreation) The city of Conroe announced Jan. 5 the soft opening of Owen Park and the Westside Recreation Center will be Jan. 23. According to previous reporting, the city bought the property for $2.5 million in...
HeBrews Coffee Co. opening new location in The Woodlands
HeBrews Coffee Co. will be opening its second permanent location in The Woodlands. (Courtesy HeBrews Coffee Co.) Magnolia coffee shop HeBrews Coffee Company is planning to open a new location in The Woodlands in April. This will be the company's second physical location in addition to the Magnolia one and a mobile cafe. The new location will be just off I-45 at 26403 Oak Ridge Drive, Spring. In addition to a large cafe area, it has three conference rooms, a loft area, an Airbnb, an outdoor toddler play area, a dog park and a drive-thru. 832-642-0786. www.hebrewslocalcoffee.com.
Houston grows commitment to clean energy
Green Street is just one of various facets to Houston's Innovation District, along Fannin Street. It features coworking spaces. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The first episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast in 2023 dives into Houston's shift toward clean energy and how the Texas Legislature is set to address startling data on maternal mortality. Community Impact reporters Leah Foreman and Hannah Norton weigh in.
Fort Bend Junior Service League opens applications to $8K in scholarships for women
From left: Maddy Xiong, Kathyrn Reynolds, Leeah Chang, Anshumi Jhaveri, Arshia Verma and Urva Patel were recipients of the 2021-22 Volunteer Scholarships awarded by the Fort Bend Junior Service League. (Courtesy Fort Bend Junior Service League) The Fort Bend Junior Service League has announced it is now accepting applications for...
houstononthecheap.com
Celebrate the opening of the Land Bridge at Memorial Park with the ‘Biggest Picnic in Texas’
Houstonians are invited to a FREE event honoring the official opening of Memorial Park’s transformational Land Bridge and Prairie project. The event is hosted by Memorial Park Conservancy in collaboration with partners the City of Houston, Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Kinder Foundation, and Uptown Houston. The community is invited to enjoy this new 100-acre park at The Biggest Picnic in Texas!
rice.edu
Rice mourns death of undergraduate student Kamryn Sanamo
Kamryn Sanamo, a sports medicine and exercise physiology major and member of Rice University’s Martel College, died Thursday evening following a battle with brain cancer. She was 21 years old. Born in Louisiana and raised in Katy, Texas, Kamryn was especially interested in studying medicine after experiencing the life-changing...
Indian grocery store, restaurant to be first tenant in Mercy Village Shopping Center
Mercy Village Shopping Center in Missouri City will have 14 units upon completion. (Rendering courtesy Land & Luxe Realty) A new Indian grocery store with a restaurant and bakery inside is the first tenant confirmed for the upcoming Mercy Village Shopping Center, located at 2040 FM 1092 and 2144 FM 1092, Missouri City.
Fall in love with this rom-com worthy Woodland Heights mansion
The Houston home was built as the personal residence of the original Woodland Heights developer.
Investment group interested in developing Exxon property in Friendswood
Hines is under contract to develop the property located between the Wilderness Trails and Creekwood Estates subdivisions. (Courtesy city of Friendswood) New life as a residential development could be in the future for an Exxon property sitting vacant in Friendswood. Hines, a multinational real estate investment group, is under contract...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0