Community Impact Houston

Kelsey-Seybold opens new Fairfield clinic in Cypress

Kelsey-Seybold Clinic - Fairfield opened Jan. 9 in Cypress. (Courtesy Kelsey-Seybold) Kelsey-Seybold Clinic - Fairfield opened Jan. 9 at 27020 Hwy. 290, Cypress. The new 22,500-square-foot facility offers family medicine and internal medicine primary care for adults as well as on-site X-ray and laboratory services. According to a news release,...
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Massage Forest brings massage therapy to Conroe

Massage Forest is now open in Conroe. (Courtesy Massage Forest) Massage Forest opened in early December at 6511 Hwy.105, Ste. C, Conroe. The business offers types of massages, such as Thai herbal ball, Thai combination massage and Swedish massage. Each massage varies from 60-120 minutes. 936-703-3716. https://conroemassagetherapist.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Berkeley Eye Center relocates to larger facility in The Woodlands

Berkeley Eye Center's new location offers a bigger space and availability for new appointments. (Courtesy Pexels) Berkeley Eye Center relocated from 17450 St. Lukes Way, Ste. 100, The Woodlands, to a larger space at 143 Vision Park Blvd. in The Woodlands as of Oct. 1. The new location expanded both the optical and clinic space for the facility, and it allowed for an additional ophthalmologist to be brought in for more physician availability for patients. 281-363-3443. www.berkeleyeye.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Texas-based vitamin and supplement retailer opens new location in League City

Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More offers vitamins and opened a new location in League City on Dec. 26. (Courtesy Pexels) Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More opened its first Houston-area location at 831 W. Main St., League City, on Dec. 26, according to location manager Aaron Rodriguez. The store offers vitamins and fitness supplements. The Texas-based retailer has over 20 locations across Central and South Texas. 281-724-1911. www.rocksdiscountvitamins.com/
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus

Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

HeBrews Coffee Co. opening new location in The Woodlands

HeBrews Coffee Co. will be opening its second permanent location in The Woodlands. (Courtesy HeBrews Coffee Co.) Magnolia coffee shop HeBrews Coffee Company is planning to open a new location in The Woodlands in April. This will be the company's second physical location in addition to the Magnolia one and a mobile cafe. The new location will be just off I-45 at 26403 Oak Ridge Drive, Spring. In addition to a large cafe area, it has three conference rooms, a loft area, an Airbnb, an outdoor toddler play area, a dog park and a drive-thru. 832-642-0786. www.hebrewslocalcoffee.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston grows commitment to clean energy

Green Street is just one of various facets to Houston's Innovation District, along Fannin Street. It features coworking spaces. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The first episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast in 2023 dives into Houston's shift toward clean energy and how the Texas Legislature is set to address startling data on maternal mortality. Community Impact reporters Leah Foreman and Hannah Norton weigh in.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Celebrate the opening of the Land Bridge at Memorial Park with the ‘Biggest Picnic in Texas’

Houstonians are invited to a FREE event honoring the official opening of Memorial Park’s transformational Land Bridge and Prairie project. The event is hosted by Memorial Park Conservancy in collaboration with partners the City of Houston, Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Kinder Foundation, and Uptown Houston. The community is invited to enjoy this new 100-acre park at The Biggest Picnic in Texas!
HOUSTON, TX
rice.edu

Rice mourns death of undergraduate student Kamryn Sanamo

Kamryn Sanamo, a sports medicine and exercise physiology major and member of Rice University’s Martel College, died Thursday evening following a battle with brain cancer. She was 21 years old. Born in Louisiana and raised in Katy, Texas, Kamryn was especially interested in studying medicine after experiencing the life-changing...
HOUSTON, TX
