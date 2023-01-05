Read full article on original website
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for January 8
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (1) update to this series since Updated 32 min ago. Henry Carson Jackson, Jr.May 25, 1951 - January 3, 2023Henry Carson Jackson Jr. of Opelika, Alabama died in his home on January 3,2023. He was…
Nonprofit that helped rebuild Beauregard after 2019 tornado to build new homes in Opelika
To build three houses in one week may seem like a daunting task. But big challenges are the norm for the Chattahoochee Fuller Center. It’s the same team, after all, that rebuilt 20 new homes in Beauregard after the 2019 tornado. In October of this year, the group plans...
Auburn adds seventh transfer portal pickup in former Purdue DT Lawrence Johnson
Auburn continues to add transfer portal players to its 2023 class, as former Purdue Boilermaker Lawrence Johnson announced Sunday he'd be using his final season of eligibility on the Plains. The defensive tackle is the seventh player Auburn has added through the transfer portal since Hugh Freeze was hired as...
Auburn adds fifth commitment of weekend in safety CJ Johnson
CJ Johnson continued what's been a busy Sunday for Auburn, as the three-star safety announced he'd be continuing his football career on the Plains. Johnson, a product of Paetow (Texas) High School, is the third Auburn pledge of the day. He's also the fifth of the weekend, and he's the seventh defensive back Auburn has added to its 2023 signing class.
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Opelika: A few clouds overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Auburn adds veteran defensive lineman in Maryland transfer Mosiah Nasili-Kite
Auburn football added more experience on its defensive line Saturday, as Maryland transfer Mosiah Nasili-Kite will be continuing his football career as a Tiger. Both 247Sports and On3 initially reported the news, and Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze effectively confirmed those initial reports, retweeting them from his personal account. Nasili-Kite...
Polar Plunge set for Jan. 28 to raise money for Lee County Special Olympics
Are you ready to get cold for a good cause? Then get ready to dive into the frigid winter waters at Samford Pool on Jan. 28 for the 11th annual Polar Plunge. The Polar Plunge is a chance for residents to step out and raise money for the Lee County Special Olympics while having a little bit of fun in the process. Every winter, participants raise money for the cause, dress up in costumes, and plunge right into the pool’s cold waters.
Auburn adds second transfer in two days, lands former LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan
A day after picking up a pledge from an All-Power Five Conference defensive lineman, Auburn got another notable addition on defense, as former LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan announced Sunday he'd be trading in his purple and yellow tiger stripes for navy and orange. After former Maryland defensive tackle Mosiah Nasili-Kite...
Auburn lands another 2023 defensive back in Tyler Scott
Auburn football’s defensive back room was already set to get a good dose of youth in 2023, and that dose grew bigger Saturday, as Tyler Scott announced during the All-American Bowl that he was signed to play college football at Auburn. According to 247Sports composite rankings, Scott is a three-star recruit and the No. 43 cornerback in the country. He’s listed as a four-star prospect by Rivals. The Pebblebrook (Ga.) High School product, who announced his commitment to Auburn during the All-American Bowl on Saturday, chose the Tigers over several other Power-Five offers, including Alabama, Texas and USC, among others. Formerly an Arkansas State commit, Scott decommitted from the Red Wolves in early October, and received at least 11 more Power Five offers in the time since. With his pledge to Auburn, Scott becomes the sixth defensive back the Tigers have signed in their 2023 class.
Auburn gymnastics floor preview: Fresh faces and strengthened depth look to push Tigers to higher scores
Editor's note: This is the fourth in a four-part series previewing Auburn's 2023 season. Click to see previous stories on vault, bars and beam. New blood, the floor is yours. That was the message coming out of preseason practices at Auburn, where head coach Jeff Graba says the Tigers are 10 or 11 deep on floor entering the season. Auburn is looking to replace one starting routine from last year — that of departed senior Drew Watson — and beyond that, the Tigers say depth has swelled with more names pushing the other returning starters this offseason.
Auburn handles Arkansas to win top-25 matchup
In what was one of the more anticipated matchups of Auburn’s season to this point, against a team Bruce Pearl said Friday was the best the Tigers were set to face so far, the on-court performance was, at most points, somewhere between ugly and lopsided. A battle of two...
‘A good series’: Auburn against Musselman-led Arkansas one of the tighter series of Bruce Pearl era
It’s been 1,068 days since Auburn men’s basketball got a win against Arkansas. Nearly three rotations around the sun, the last win came months into a new decade and, as unfortunate as it is for the Tigers, the Razorbacks have had their number for the start of the 2020s, albeit by a close margin.
Opelika filmmaker becomes first-ever recipient of David Brower Grant for Alabama Filmmakers
Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema has named Theo Moore II, of Opelika, as the winner of the first ever David Brower Grant for Alabama Filmmakers. This $1,500 mentorship grant was established in 2022 with a goal to give one Alabama filmmaker aid in a filmmaking endeavor, of any genre, at any stage of production.
Auburn gymnastics season preview: Outlooks for vault, bars, beam and floor
The 2023 Auburn gymnastics season opens Saturday night in Las Vegas. (4) updates to this series since Updated 5 hrs ago.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Shorthanded Auburn women’s basketball trounced by Alabama in rivalry game
With Aicha Coulibaly out and Honesty Scott-Grayson limited, the Auburn women’s basketball team was dropped 88-57 Sunday by Alabama in the rivalry game in Neville Arena. Alabama jumped out to a 7-0 lead and ended up scoring 26 first-quarter points. The game was never truly competitive, marking surely the lowpoint of Johnnie Harris’ tenure as Auburn head coach so far.
Former USF running back Brian Battie commits to Auburn
Monday was another busy day in the transfer portal for Auburn football. About an hour after securing a pledge from 6-foot-6 wide receiver Nick Mardner, the Tigers added another offensive weapon in former South Florida running back Brian Battie. The ninth addition to Auburn via the transfer portal this offseason,...
PERFECT 10: Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee scores perfect 10 on beam to start 2023 with a bang
Suni Lee has done it again. The superstar started 2023 with a supernova, scoring a perfect 10 on beam at the Super 16 meet in Las Vegas. Lee threw down a perfect routine, marking the fourth perfect 10 on beam in her career. Watch her routine here. No. 5 Auburn...
Auburn’s Suni Lee wins all-around, Tigers open season with bang at Super 16
Suni Lee scored a perfect 10 on beam, won the all-around, and the Auburn gymnastics team opened its season with bang Saturday night in Las Vegas. The Tigers roared to the finish line on vault to close a successful season opener. Lee won the all-around in the combined standings among...
