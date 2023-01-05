Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie armed robbery suspect arrested in Fort Pierce
A man accused of robbing a gas station clerk at knifepoint and mugging a mother in front of her children at a pharmacy is behind bars. Fort Pierce police arrested 56-year-old Walter Montgomery on the 2500 block of U.S. 1 on Sunday, thanks to tips from followers on social media.
ANOTHER ARMED ROBBERY AT A BANK DRIVE-THROUGH IN THE BOCA RATON AREA
THIS TIME SUSPECT CAUGHT ON CAMERA… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man seen in the surveillance photo above is the suspect in an armed robbery at a bank in West Boca Raton. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says the man approached a […]
Two men arrested using pickup truck with "stolen tag" as license plate
Deputies in Brevard County arrested two men on grand theft and burglary charges after the two were caught riding in a pickup truck with a piece of cardboard that read "stolen tag" where the license plate should be.
Man dead from possible gunshot wound after car crashes into bushes
Palm Beach County deputies responded to a crash early Monday morning and found a man dead, possibly from a gunshot wound, authorities said.
wflx.com
Hit-and-run victim at vigil in Boynton Beach out of ICU
The 70-year-old activist hit during a vigil in Boynton Beach is out of the intensive care unit at Delray Medical Center and is still receiving treatment there. Bishop Bernard Wright "is making progress," Andrew Lofholm, who is communications and community relations manager for Tenet's Palm Beach Health Network, said. "There is still a long road to go in his recovery."
wflx.com
Police investigation at West Palm Beach condominium complex
Multiple West Palm Beach police officers responded to a condominium complex early Monday morning and blocked off part of the area with yellow crime scene tape. The investigation took place at the Presidential Golfview condominiums, located in the 2000 block of North Congress Avenue. WPTV was there as at least...
wflx.com
33-year-old man fatally shot at West Palm Beach condo
Detectives in West Palm Beach are investigating the first homicide of the new year. The shooting occurred just after midnight Monday at the Presidential Golfview condominiums located in the 2000 block of North Congress Avenue. Police said the victim is a 33-year-old man, but his family is invoking Marcy's Law...
WPBF News 25
Man shot, killed outside of West Palm Beach condo complex
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside of a condo complex in West Palm Beach early Monday morning. Investigators with the West Palm Beach Police Department are investigating after the call came in around 1 a.m. outside of Presidential Golfview Condominiums along Congress Avenue.
wflx.com
Pedestrian, 85, struck by vehicle, dies 2 days later
An 85-year-old pedestrian struck by a car Saturday in Lake Worth Beach died from his injuries Monday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. At 2:25 p.m., Pascual Martin Diego of Lake Worth was standing on the sidewalk at the northwest corner of Sixth Avenue South and Wright Drive. A 2016 RAV4 driven by Flilip Nawra, 56, of Lake Worth entered the intersection as the pedestrian stepped off the sidewalk and into the path of the vehicle. The vehicle's front passenger corner struck him and he fell to the ground.
WPBF News 25
Robbers steal Boca Raton man's $25K watch at gunpoint
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weather. The Boca Raton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place along the Spanish River on Saturday. Police say around 4 p.m., they responded to an armed robbery at the 2800 block of Spanish...
Turnto10.com
Granddaughters' concern led to man's arrest for keeping his elderly mom's body in filth
COCOA, Fla. (TND) — Police made a troubling discovery after making a welfare check on an 80-year-old woman, despite her son’s attempts to prevent it. On New Year’s Day, the woman’s granddaughter called the Cocoa Police Department in Central Florida to check on Kathleen Ruhlander because her son, Robert Ruhlander, “would not allow her access,” according to his latest arrest report.
WESH
Driver arrested after Brevard County crash kills woman, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Police said a driver was arrested after a Brevard County crash. On Thursday, two cars crashed in Melbourne on Sarno and Croton roads. A pickup truck was making a left turn onto Croton Road when it struck a Kia eastbound on Sarno Road, according to the Melbourne Police Department.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Elderly woman killed, driver arrested in Melbourne crash, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a passenger and injured a driver. On Thursday, officers responded to a crash on Sarno Road and Croton Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said a Kia utility vehicle was traveling eastbound on...
Arrest made in Osceola County beating death, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida man is behind in Seminole County after being arrested for manslaughter. Bryant Scott Demelo, 34, was arrested in Seminole County for an active warrant and is waiting to be extradited back to Osceola County. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Body found in canal near Boca Raton prompts death investigation
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found in a canal near Boca Raton on Saturday.
WPBF News 25
Arrest made after social media helped police find the man who fled on bike
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weaher. The Port St. Lucie Police Department arrested 56-year-old Walter Montgomery in relation to two robberies that took place Saturday at a gas station. The latest: Weather coverage from WPBF 25 News. PSLPD says the Montgomery...
KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Man Cuts Self Repeatedly
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Delray Beach rescuers responded to the report of a double stabbing in Kings Point mid-day Sunday, but ultimately determined that just one person was wounded. The wounds, according to sources familiar with the […]
wflx.com
Delray Beach doctor sentenced to 20 years in sober home fraud
A 48-year-old Delray Beach doctor was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for engaging in a multi-year fraud involving sober homes in the largest addiction fraud treatment case ever charged by the Department of Justice. Michael J. Ligotti was the medical director or authorizing physician for more 50 sober...
fox35orlando.com
FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023
A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
cw34.com
Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities arrested a woman who they say is behind a string of unprovoked attacks on shoppers on the Treasure Coast. Surveillance video released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office captured one of the attacks at the Best Buy plaza in Jensen Beach. Investigators said...
