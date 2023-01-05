ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$5K reward offered in Annapolis hit-and-run after a man was critically injured

By Jeff Hager
 4 days ago
For now, no one can be positive the driver of a White Ford Edge with tinted windows knew they had struck 61-year-old James “Sammy” Keller as he crossed Chesapeake Avenue at State Street in Eastport last Friday night, but Keller’s daughter, Jessie, isn’t giving them the benefit of the doubt.

“Common sense says if you hit a raccoon, if you hit a piece of debris in the road, you feel it. You know if you hit a human,” she told us.

The driver certainly didn’t know that the same man who suffered life-threatening injuries also served as his 90-year-old father’s primary care giver and as a father to a pair of children as well.

“My dad’s my best friend. I’m a daddy’s girl,” said the victim’s daughter. “We spent the day together, actually, Friday before the accident. Went to the new Lexington Market. Had a great day together. He means the world to me, and I hope the person comes forward so we can figure out who did this.”

Keller’s family is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the hit-and-run driver’s arrest.”

They have also set up a GoFundMe page to cover Keller’s medical expenses, which has drawn more than 200 donors and has raised more than $22,000 in its first three days.

“My dad is born and raised in Eastport, and just seeing his community rally around him---it means so much to our family and we’re so humbled by everyone’s kindness,” said Jessie Keller. “And if he’s going to pull through, it’s the hopes and prayers and donations and everyone reaching out and your wishes and everything.”

If you can help identify the driver, you’re asked to call Annapolis Police D. Dekowsky at 410-268-4141.

Metro Crime Stoppers is also offering an additional $2,000 in reward money, and that number is 1-866-7LOCKUP.

