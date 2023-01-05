Read full article on original website
Related
wtmj.com
Democratic Kansas Gov. Kelly urges civility; Kobach is AG
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly called Monday for leaders in Republican-leaning Kansas to follow the lead of the state’s residents and “turn down the volume” on “this hate, this vitriol, this divisiveness” in politics as she started a second term with a new, hard-right state attorney general.
wtmj.com
2 freshmen revive Wisconsin Legislature’s socialist caucus
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Socialism is back in the Wisconsin Legislature after decades without representation. Freshman Reps. Ryan Clancy and Darrin Madison on Tuesday revived a socialist caucus that has been dormant for more than 90 years. The democratic socialists are part of a movement that has been regaining popularity in the U.S. with the help of young Democrats. As a sliver of the already minority Democratic caucus, it’s highly unlikely the two lawmakers will get their way on the Assembly floor, but for socialist groups in the state, the new caucus marks the ideology’s return. Both lawmakers hail from districts in Milwaukee, a city that was once home to one of the strongest socialist movements in country.
wtmj.com
Gov. Evers appoints gay Marine vet to lead veterans agency
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has appointed the deputy secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs to lead the troubled agency. James Bond is a disabled U.S. Marine Corps veteran who has worked at the department for years. According to the Legislative Audit Bureau, he is the first openly LGBTQ person in state history to head a Cabinet agency. Bond said he served as a supply clerk from 1983 to 1985 and qualifies as a disabled veteran due to a service-connected injury to his right eye. He inherits an agency plagued by issues in its assisted living facilities and nursing homes, including frequent allegations of abuse and poor care.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin college wrestling team’s bus catches fire
BARRON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin college wrestling team escaped injury after their team bus caught fire on the way home from a meet in Minnesota. Milwaukee School of Engineering officials say the school’s wrestling team was on its way from a meet in Itasca on Saturday when the bus caught fire. KARE-TV reports the bus was on U.S. Highway 53 near Cameron in Barron County when it caught fire around 8 p.m. The driver pulled over and everyone was able to escape the vehicle. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says team members were transported to the sheriff’s office to warm up and eat snacks while they waited for a replacement bus.
wtmj.com
Musk says he can’t get fair trial in California, wants Texas
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk has urged a federal judge to shift a trial in a shareholder lawsuit out of San Francisco because he says negative local media coverage has biased potential jurors against him. Instead, in a filing submitted late Friday — less than two weeks before the...
wtmj.com
California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California was hit with more turbulent weather Sunday as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
Comments / 0