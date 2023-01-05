Read full article on original website
MVC Begins Hearing on Southern Tier Housing Development
The Martha’s Vineyard Commission has begun its review of a proposed affordable housing complex in Oak Bluffs, called Southern Tier, that is a near-twin of the Meshacket Commons development approved unanimously by the commission last December. Both projects come from Island Housing Trust and Affordable Investments, who propose using...
Coast Guard Auxiliary to Hold Safe Boating Class
The Martha’s Vineyard Coast Guard Auxiliary will hold a Safe Boating Class in Jan. 28 at the West Tisbury fire station. The comprehensive course is designed for all boaters, both beginners and experts, with topics ranging from boating law, safety equipment, navigation and what to do in boating emergencies.
