wtmj.com
Wisconsin college wrestling team’s bus catches fire
BARRON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin college wrestling team escaped injury after their team bus caught fire on the way home from a meet in Minnesota. Milwaukee School of Engineering officials say the school’s wrestling team was on its way from a meet in Itasca on Saturday when the bus caught fire. KARE-TV reports the bus was on U.S. Highway 53 near Cameron in Barron County when it caught fire around 8 p.m. The driver pulled over and everyone was able to escape the vehicle. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says team members were transported to the sheriff’s office to warm up and eat snacks while they waited for a replacement bus.
wtmj.com
Milwaukee wins 74-70 over Purdue Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Led by Kentrell Pullian’s 19 points, the Milwaukee Panthers defeated the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons 74-70 on Saturday night. The Panthers improved to 11-5 with the win and the Mastodons fell to 11-6. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.
wtmj.com
Monday’s Scores
Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 75, Faith Christian 37. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
wtmj.com
Jones’ 17 lead Marquette past Georgetown 95-73
MILWAUKEE — Led by Kam Jones’ 17 points, the Marquette Golden Eagles defeated the Georgetown Hoyas 95-73 on Saturday. The Golden Eagles moved to 13-4 with the victory and the Hoyas dropped to 5-12, also extending their Big East Conference record losing streak to 26. For copyright information,...
wtmj.com
Police search for critically missing teen
The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing person, Jael Rodriguez. Rodriguez is described as a 14-year-old Hispanic male, 5’04”, 147 pounds, slim build, brown hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing all black clothing with black and blue “Yeezy” brand shoes.
wtmj.com
Whitewater’s trash & recycling plant partially collapsed from devastating fire
WHITEWATER, Wis. — Firefighters are still at the scene of the John’s Disposal Services facility in Whitewater, where a humongous blaze consumed recyclable material and partially collapsed the structure on Sunday night into Monday morning. According to Joe Uselding, the Second Assistant Fire Chief of Whitewater, Wisconsin, crews...
wtmj.com
Jensen scores 19, No. 25 Creighton women rout Marquette
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 19 points and No. 25 Creighton defeated Marquette 68-42 after holding the Golden Eagles to 14 points in the first half. Creighton rolled to a 20-6 lead through one quarter and led 35-14 at halftime. Marquette shot 24% in the first half, making seven field goals in 29 attempts. Meanwhile, Creighton shot 52% and made the only free throw attempted in the first half. Chloe Marotta scored 20 points for Marquette and Jordan King added 13. Only four players scored for the Golden Eagles. Morgan Maly and Emma Ronsiek scored 10 points each for the Bluejays.
wtmj.com
Saturday’s Scores
Alden-Hebron, Ill. 68, Williams Bay Faith Christian 49. Milwaukee Academy of Science 69, South Milwaukee 36. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
wtmj.com
After first domestic violence murder of 2023, advocates urge intervention before it turns deadly
Milwaukee County police said immediately after announcing the investigation of a murder that occurred on Sunday January 8 that it was was related to domestic violence. A 22-year-old man is in custody awaiting charges from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office after he allegedly fatally shot a 20-year-old woman at an apartment building at the corner of South 3rd Street and Mineral Street.
