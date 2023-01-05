Update on Damar Hamlin reveals Buffalo Bills player is awake, communicating

The only story around the NFL right now is all about the health and safety of 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Vibes around the league just haven’t been the same since Monday night, when millions witnessed Hamlin’s injury occur, which required CPR, and resulted in his hospital stay in Cincinnati ever since.

Yet, we’ve continued to receive trickles of information regarding the Pennsylvania native’s condition, and on Thursday, more updates were released.

Here’s the latest we know.

Damar Hamlin still on a breathing tube, but is communicating via writing

Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to doctors who have been apprised of the situation, Hamlin is now awake but is also hooked up to a breathing tube to ensure he receives enough oxygen. He’s also been able to communicate only in written form.

The doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center suggest there is even still hope for Hamlin to pick up where he left off with a normal life before the incident occurred.

On Thursday, the Bills made an official statement regarding the improving health of Hamlin.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.” Buffalo Bills official statement on Damar Hamlin’s health

With Hamlin’s health improving, one of the top topics on his mind was to learn who won the Week 17 matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. He proceeded to ask about the outcome of the game to those around him in the hospital room, to which they had a great response.

Of course, the game stopped after roughly nine minutes of play in the first quarter after Hamlin’s serious injury occurred and has since been suspended. The most recent indication is that the Bills-Bengals matchup will not be resumed at all and will be canceled in short order.

Yet, it’s safe to say nobody really cares about whether a game is played or not. It’s all about Hamlin at this point. We all just want to see him safe and sound, even his opponents.

