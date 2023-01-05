ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Update on Damar Hamlin reveals Buffalo Bills player is awake, communicating

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QYSeq_0k4qP7IZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1csuST_0k4qP7IZ00

The only story around the NFL right now is all about the health and safety of 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Vibes around the league just haven’t been the same since Monday night, when millions witnessed Hamlin’s injury occur, which required CPR, and resulted in his hospital stay in Cincinnati ever since.

Yet, we’ve continued to receive trickles of information regarding the Pennsylvania native’s condition, and on Thursday, more updates were released.

Here’s the latest we know.

Damar Hamlin still on a breathing tube, but is communicating via writing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gWscR_0k4qP7IZ00
Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to doctors who have been apprised of the situation, Hamlin is now awake but is also hooked up to a breathing tube to ensure he receives enough oxygen. He’s also been able to communicate only in written form.

The doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center suggest there is even still hope for Hamlin to pick up where he left off with a normal life before the incident occurred.

On Thursday, the Bills made an official statement regarding the improving health of Hamlin.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.”

Buffalo Bills official statement on Damar Hamlin’s health

With Hamlin’s health improving, one of the top topics on his mind was to learn who won the Week 17 matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. He proceeded to ask about the outcome of the game to those around him in the hospital room, to which they had a great response.

Of course, the game stopped after roughly nine minutes of play in the first quarter after Hamlin’s serious injury occurred and has since been suspended. The most recent indication is that the Bills-Bengals matchup will not be resumed at all and will be canceled in short order.

Yet, it’s safe to say nobody really cares about whether a game is played or not. It’s all about Hamlin at this point. We all just want to see him safe and sound, even his opponents.

Related: Damar Hamlin’s jersey becomes best-seller on Fanatics

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
extratv

Damar Hamlin Shares First Message Since Injury: 'The Love Has Been Overwhelming'

Damar Hamlin is showing remarkable progress since his on-field injury — and now, he has shared his first message since the emergency. From his verified IG account, the ailing football star wrote, "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this."
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Deadline

Damar Hamlin Tweets Again: “God Using Me In A Different Way Today”

Damar Hamlin is still hospitalized, but he’s with his Buffalo Bills teammates in spirit. Hamlin fired off a tweet this morning claiming “Nothing I want more than to be running out of that tunnel with my brothers. ” The team is preparing for its first game since Hamlin’s near-fatal injury last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.   Buffalo takes on the New England Patriots today. Hamlin last tweeted on Saturday night to thank fans for their support. NFL teams have a series of activations to keep Hamlin front and center this weekend, ranging from pregame t-shirt with his No. 3 on them...
BUFFALO, NY
Athlon Sports

Video: Buffalo Bills Take Opening Kickoff To The House

Hollywood couldn't script it any better than how the Buffalo Bills did this Sunday afternoon.  Buffalo's first play from scrimmage since Damar Hamlin's medical emergency last Monday night just went for a touchdown.  Nyheim Hines took the opening kickoff 96 yards to the house to give the ...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Jerry Jones wants Cowboys to turn Sunday “nightmare” into a positive

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a simple assessment of his play in Sunday’s 26-6 loss to the Commanders and it could be extended to the team at large. Prescott went 14-of-37 for 128 yards, a touchdown, and an interception that Kendall Fuller returned for a touchdown in what he called a “shitty” outing to close out the regular season. The flop came in a game that started with the NFC East and No. 1 seed in the conference still on the table, which doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence for their chances in the postseason.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
71K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy