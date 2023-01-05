ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo man sentenced in attempted murder, possession of illegal gun

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dNdm5_0k4qOv5T00

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to six years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

On the evening of March 24, 2022, the defendant, 20-year-old David J. Smith was witnessed driving the wrong way on Peace Place near the Peace Bridge by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

While conducting a traffic stop, border patrol agents saw a handgun on the floor of the backseat of the vehicle. The handgun, which was illegal and loaded, was submitted into evidence.

Smith was arraigned on one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree on March 25, 2022. He was later released from custody after posting $10,000 bail.

On May 31, 2022, two months after his initial arrest, Smith fired multiple shots into a store on the 300 block of Hopkins Street in Buffalo. Smith fired the shots with the intent to cause the death of the victim, who was shot in his lower leg and foot.

The victim was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was treated for his injuries. Smith was later arrested.

Smith was arraigned on June 2, 2022, on one count of attempted murder in the second degree, one count of assault in the second degree, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

He pleaded guilty to the above charges on Oct. 25, 2022.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnypapers.com

Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to gun charge

Submitted by the Office of U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross. U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Lazarus R. Hayes, 33, of Niagara Falls, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, which carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $250,000 fine.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
erienewsnow.com

Accused Jamestown Drug Trafficker Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges

BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused Jamestown drug trafficker has plead guilty to federal charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says 38-year-old Douglas Beardsley entered the guilty plea Friday. Between between September 2018 and January 2019, Beardsley is accused of buying and selling heroin and...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced to 5 years for robbery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for a robbery that occurred in Chautauqua County, authorities said. 23-year-old Tyrese White, along with a co-defendant, traveled to the area under a guise that he was purchasing a vehicle listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. However, the pair […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Olean man faces drug possession charge

An Olean man is facing drug possession charge after a report of a person slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in a parking lot in the town of Little Valley. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office responded to the call around 10 pm Friday and located 27-year-old Logan Shearer in the vehicle. The Sheriff's deputies were assisted at the scene by the State Police. Shearer was taken into custody without incident and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and vehicle and traffic offenses. He was processed and released on appearance ticket. He's due back in Little Valley Town Court at a later date.
OLEAN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Facing Child Endangerment Charges

A Jamestown man who had an active warrant for endangering the welfare of a child has been hit with another child endangerment charge after a well-being check Saturday afternoon. At about 12:30 PM, Jamestown Police were called to an address on the city's south side, where a three-year-old child was reported to be outside for an extended period of time, unsupervised, with inadequate clothing for the inclement weather. Officers were also advised about the warrant for 41-year-old Rick Coy, who was at the address. Coy was taken into custody on his active warrant and was transported to the Jamestown City Jail on the new charge. He was held pending arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man pleads guilty to drug and gun charges

A Jamestown man has pleaded guilty before a federal judge to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and being a felon in possession of firearms. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced on Friday that 38-year-old Douglas Beardsley entered the guilty plea before U.S. District Judge Richard Arcara. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Raid Results in Discovery of Drugs, Cash and High-Capacity Magazine

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) — A Chautauqua County man is being charged after a search warrant on a Dunkirk home allegedly turned up narcotics, packaging material for the distribution of narcotics, cash, and a firearm magazine. Malique Carter, 22-years-old, was located in the residence, along with 7.6 grams...
DUNKIRK, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Accused Of Ripping A Door From Its Hinges In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 39-year-old man is accused of ripping a door off a Jamestown residence by hooking it up with chains to his pickup truck. On Thursday night officers with the Jamestown Police Department were dispatched to an address on the city’s south side for a reported disturbance.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy