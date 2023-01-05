ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

U.S. House stuck for a third day as Republicans struggle to unite around a speaker

By Jennifer Shutt
New Hampshire Bulletin
New Hampshire Bulletin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RGvt1_0k4qOnGt00

California Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy heads to the U.S. House chamber just after noon on Jan. 5, 2023, as the House began another day of votes on his bid to become speaker. "We're just going to keep working until we solve it," he told reporters. (Ashley Murray | States Newsroom)

WASHINGTON – The U.S. House slogged through more votes for speaker Thursday, with Republicans unable to reach consensus about whether Kevin McCarthy should lead them during the 118th Congress, or if another lawmaker should win the gavel.

Twenty-one Republicans voted against McCarthy during the third day, signaling that ongoing closed-door negotiations and talks on the House floor from McCarthy allies haven’t succeeded yet. The level of opposition was unchanged from Wednesday.

“Like I said from the beginning, we want to change things fundamentally here so this place works for the American people. And we’re not going to stop going until we get that one way or the other,” Pennsylvania’s Scott Perry said during a brief interview as voting dragged on inside the chamber. “Either we have the tools to do it, or we have the personnel to do it. It’s going to be one, or the other.”

McCarthy’s backing through two rounds of ballots continued to hold at 201 votes, with 20 members of his conference voting for other candidates – including Florida’s Byron Donalds, Oklahoma’s Kevin Hern, and former President Donald Trump – and one member voting present.

Democrats continued to uniformly back New York’s Hakeem Jeffries, who holds the most votes for speaker with 212.

The House cannot move on from speaker debate unless a candidate gets at least 218 votes, or the chamber adjourns, as it did on Tuesday and Wednesday .

Until Republicans unite around McCarthy, or a consensus candidate emerges, the 434 current House members cannot be sworn in and committees cannot form, leaving the chamber stuck.

Democratic rebuke

House Democrats rebuked the GOP stalemate in floor speeches Thursday, with the new leadership trio – Majority Leader Jeffries, Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar of California – releasing a joint statement as well.

“House Democrats are united and ready to get to work,” they said. “Unfortunately, House Republicans remain unable to organize themselves in a manner that allows the Congress to move forward and do the business of the American people.”

Michigan’s John James, an incoming freshman Republican, sought to contextualize the ongoing GOP stalemate by referencing the speaker election of the 34th Congress, noting it took lawmakers more than 133 votes over two months to elect Nathaniel Banks, of Massachusetts.

“The issues today are over a few rules and personalities, while the issues at that time were about slavery and whether the value of a man who looks like me was 60 percent or 100 percent of a human being,” James said.

“It was a long, drawn-out, painful process. But it needed to happen,” James continued. “And in the end, Nathaniel Banks won by the slimmest of margins. But you know, margins don’t matter when your policies are on the right side of history.”

James, who nominated McCarthy ahead of the seventh ballot, also pressed all of his Republican colleagues to back the California Republican and not let the process extend longer.

“The American people have told us, by putting a Republican majority here, that they want Republicans to lead, and they want a government that works and doesn’t embarrass them,” James said. “And we are failing on both missions. That must change today.”

But North Carolina’s Dan Bishop offered Donalds as an alternative candidate ahead of the seventh ballot, arguing that McCarthy wasn’t the right person for the role. Arizona’s Andy Biggs offered Donalds on the eighth ballot. And Montana’s Matt Rosendale nominated Donalds on the ninth ballot, underway late Thursday afternoon.

“We are committed to make change to this institution that has lost its way,” Bishop said, calling Donalds a “man of personal conviction.”

Bishop said the ongoing gridlock within the House GOP will be resolved, though he didn’t offer details for a clear path forward during his floor speech.

“People ask me what is the end game? How does this end? The answer to this question is that this is a dynamic process,” Bishop said. “All of the decisions on this floor result from the coming together of minds – one way or another.”

McCarthy told reporters he remained optimistic, while rushing between meetings inside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday morning.

“I think everybody, of the members I’ve talked to, (has) been very productive. They’ve been productive in their discussions, their ideas … They want to find a solution that’s possible,” McCarthy said.

Concessions by McCarthy

But there are concerns within the House Republican Conference about some of the concessions McCarthy might make to get the backing of the 218 House members needed to become speaker.

Alabama’s Robert Aderholt said during a brief interview before the House session that potentially allowing Maryland Rep. Andy Harris to elbow Oklahoma’s Tom Cole out as chairman of the spending panel that controls funding for the departments of Education, Health and Human Services, and Labor “is a bridge too far.”

“When you start into the seniority process, I think that’s going a bit too far and I would have very great concerns about that,” Aderholt said.

Aderholt, a senior appropriator and subcommittee chairman, said whether House GOP leaders bring the dozen annual government funding bills to the floor under open rules, which allow any member to offer any amendment, could be challenging. Open rules for such bills are a demand by McCarthy opponents.

The House hasn’t used open rules for spending bills in several years, with both Republicans and Democrats opting for a process that allows for limited amendment debate.

“I’ll be honest with you, I have mixed emotions about it,” Aderholt said. “I think generally speaking, when you have an open rule, it’s a good idea. But also too, you can get some crazy amendment in there. And so, I think it’s a double-edged sword. So, I think we’ve got to go into this with all eyes open.”

Wisconsin’s Mike Gallagher said during an interview as the votes went on that the biggest roadblock to Republicans uniting around McCarthy for speaker “seems to be just basic trust.”

Gallagher also questioned how McCarthy potentially giving into demands from the opposition group that a minimum number of its members be placed on certain committees, like Rules or Appropriations panels, would affect the conference.

“If you say, ‘Okay, you get X spots on the Rules Committee and X spots on the Appropriations Committee.’ Well, then every faction in the Republican caucus is going to [say], ‘I want three spots on Ag. I want, you know, 10 spots on Armed Services.’ Then it’s just chaos,” Gallagher said.

List of opponents

House GOP lawmakers voting for candidates other than McCarthy were: Andy Biggs of Arizona, Bishop of North Carolina, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma, Michael Cloud of Texas, Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Eli Crane of Arizona, Donalds of Florida, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Bob Good of Virginia, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Harris of Maryland, Anna Luna of Florida, Mary Miller of Illinois, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Andrew Ogles of Tennessee, Perry of Pennsylvania, Rosendale of Montana, Chip Roy of Texas, and Keith Self of Texas.

Indiana’s Victoria Spartz continued voting present.

Boebert and Brecheen switched from backing Donalds to backing Oklahoma’s Hern, who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2018, though Hern has been voting for McCarthy.

Boebert said during a brief interview that she believes Hern “is the consensus candidate that everyone needs to rally behind and never move away from.”

Nebraska’s Don Bacon reiterated Thursday that a stronghold of the Republican conference will remain behind McCarthy.

“We’re in for the long haul,” he said.

The post U.S. House stuck for a third day as Republicans struggle to unite around a speaker appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin .

Comments / 2

Related
msn.com

Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Amarie M.

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
GEORGIA STATE
Malek Sherif

Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark

MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
MOSCOW, ID
New Hampshire Bulletin

Congress rolls out $1.7 trillion spending deal in race to Friday deadline

WASHINGTON — Congress unveiled a $1.7 trillion spending package early Tuesday that would fund the federal government for the rest of the fiscal year, completing the annual process that began this spring when President Joe Biden sent lawmakers his budget request.  Biden’s chief budget official in a statement urged Congress to speedily pass the massive […] The post Congress rolls out $1.7 trillion spending deal in race to Friday deadline appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
GEORGIA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

U.S. House Jan. 6 panel report finds Trump incited insurrection, demands accountability

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House Jan. 6 committee late Thursday published its findings in a nearly 850-page report that accused former President Donald Trump of inciting an insurrection and recommended Congress consider how to determine whether those found to be insurrectionists should be barred from holding office ever again. The report caps 18 months of […] The post U.S. House Jan. 6 panel report finds Trump incited insurrection, demands accountability appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
GEORGIA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

U.S. House approves $1.7 trillion funding package and sends it to Biden

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted Friday to approve a sweeping $1.7 trillion government spending package that carries along with it dozens of new initiatives, including an update to how Congress certifies electoral votes for president and new protections for pregnant workers.  The 225-201 bipartisan vote, with one member voting present, sends the 4,126-page measure […] The post U.S. House approves $1.7 trillion funding package and sends it to Biden appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

As budget season approaches, rift between Sununu and House Republicans grows

A year after resigning amid controversy, Rep. Ken Weyler is back at the helm of the House Finance Committee, the House Speaker’s Office announced this week. But not everyone in the State House is pleased about it. “It’s a terrible move,” said Gov. Chris Sununu, calling the decision “tone deaf” on the “New Hampshire Today” […] The post As budget season approaches, rift between Sununu and House Republicans grows appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Congress clears one-week bill to fund the government, but many hurdles remain

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate sent President Joe Biden a one-week government funding bill late Thursday, giving negotiators a few more days to wrap up talks on what is expected to be a $1.7 trillion package to keep the federal government up and running through September.  The short-term bill is the second time Congress has […] The post Congress clears one-week bill to fund the government, but many hurdles remain appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
GEORGIA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Club Q survivors at U.S. House hearing denounce anti-LGBTQ rhetoric

Survivors of a deadly attack at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs and other advocates told a U.S. House panel Wednesday that political rhetoric and policy fights dehumanize LGBTQ people and contribute to such violence. Democrats and Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee largely sympathized with the survivors, but drew different conclusions […] The post Club Q survivors at U.S. House hearing denounce anti-LGBTQ rhetoric appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
New Hampshire Bulletin

U.S. House GOP backs McCarthy as speaker after tense and chaotic late-night session

WASHINGTON – The U.S. House elected Kevin McCarthy speaker early Saturday after most of the chamber’s Republicans finally gathered behind him, ending a four-day stalemate that led to the most rounds of voting for a speaker since before the Civil War.  The California Republican was able to clinch the gavel on the 15th ballot by […] The post U.S. House GOP backs McCarthy as speaker after tense and chaotic late-night session appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

U.S. Supreme Court temporarily keeps Title 42 immigration program in effect

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court is keeping Title 42 in place until the justices can review whether the pandemic-era program should be lifted or continue. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in an order on Monday stayed a lower court’s ruling that would have allowed the program, which was put in place by the […] The post U.S. Supreme Court temporarily keeps Title 42 immigration program in effect appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
ALABAMA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

New Hampshire Bulletin

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Hampshire Bulletin is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping the people of the Granite State informed about the issues that matter most. Because the activities inside the halls of power are just one part of the picture, the Bulletin staff follows the threads of policy into communities throughout New Hampshire to tell the people’s stories. The Bulletin also publishes thoughtful commentary from New Hampshire stakeholders and watchdogs, but not from elected officials or candidates, in an effort to expand and elevate the state’s many ongoing conversations. Launched in April 2021, the New Hampshire Bulletin is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Bulletin retains full editorial independence. Your donations are vital, and your money goes directly to paying for quality journalism.

 https://newhampshirebulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy