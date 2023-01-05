ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, MS

Adams County searching for new garbage collector

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gs7Io_0k4qOjjz00

NATCHEZ, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Adams County supervisors issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) from other garbage companies after Metro Services Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The Natchez Democrat reported the bankrupt company is still under contract with Adams County to collect trash for at least another 30 days. However, officials said that appears not to be happening as it should.

Jackson leaders finalize payment settlement for Richard’s Disposal

The contract between the county and Metro Services Group states the company could be penalized for each day garbage is not picked up, but if Metro ends its contract with the county with Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection the company won’t be held responsible for paying those fines.

The newspaper reported Hometown Waste agreed to help service the county until the board gets contracts in line and ready to bid.

Anyone whose trash isn’t picked up on time should call the sanitation department at 601-445-7903.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Adams County residents could see increase in water bills

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County residents could see a spike in their water bills if they are serviced by Great River, formally known as Oakland Water Works. The Natchez Democrat reported Great River is proposing a rate hike throughout its markets. Around 200 people who use the services could affected by the rate hike. […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

After 90 years, Mississippi club goes in new direction, splits from Pilgrimage tradition

The Natchez Garden Club is breaking from tradition and going its own way this spring by beginning its own Spring Pilgrimage of Historic Homes. Donna Sessions, president of the Natchez Garden Club, said members wanted to make changes to the typical Pilgrimage experience, offering more homes on tour and more things to do for tourists to the city, as well as extending Pilgrimage from the typical one-month time frame into May.
NATCHEZ, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Pike Co. man arrested after impersonating an officer and pointing a finger gun

A Pike County man was arrested after authorities say he was identifying himself as a law enforcement officer. A release from the Sheriff’s Department said deputies were sent to the 4000 block of Old Highway 24 on a report of a man impersonating law enforcement. The caller said the suspect came to his house with lights and sirens, and then pointed his finger at him like it was a gun.
PIKE COUNTY, MS
Kristen Walters

Leading discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in Mississippi

A leading discount supermarket chain is hosting a grand opening event for another new store location in Mississippi this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the well-known and rapidly-expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi will be holding a grand opening event for its new Mississippi supermarket location in McComb, according to the company's website.
MCCOMB, MS
Magnolia State Live

Despite harrassment claims on social media, Natchez police chief says no complaints filed against police commander

Despite claims on social media, officials with the Natchez Police Department say they have not received any complaints against one of the department’s commanders. Allegations are swirling on social media outlets that complaints of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct have been made against a Natchez Police Department commander by a former city police officer.
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

McComb’s first Aldi store opens January 19

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Aldi will open its first store in McComb on January 19, 2023. The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of Aldi products and a gift card as part of the Aldi Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a […]
MCCOMB, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police: Women arrested after they jump on back of wrecker, remove weapons from car being towed for evidence

Two women were arrested after they reportedly jumped on the back of a wrecker and take weapons from the car as it was being towed for evidence in a Christmas Eve shooting. The two women — Shamekia Redd, 23, and Shafara Richardson, 26 — were each arrested by Brookhaven Police officers and charged with obstruction of justice, in connection with a Christmas Eve shooting.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana native wins more than $90,000 at Casino Resort

MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – Greenwell Springs, LA, native and Paragon Casino Resort Club Paragon member Julie Klein won more than $90,000 at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2023, while playing one of Paragon Casino Resort’s new Class II gaming machines. Klein, who hit the jackpot while playing the Rakin’ Bacon Grand game, stated that […]
MARKSVILLE, LA
vicksburgnews.com

Jefferson County girl’s basketball team defeated Port Gibson 47-36 on Friday

Jefferson County High School girl’s basketball team got a 47-36 win over Port Gibson on Friday. “I Believe in my girls and I knew Friday night’s rivalry game would be a very intense game,” JCHS Head Coach Travalyn Smith said. We both lost our first district game but i knew my girls were well prepared for this game. I’m proud of my seniors. They stepped up big in this game.” zyer smith stated that the hard work and dedication we put in during the summer months really has paid off.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy