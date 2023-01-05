ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

How ‘Kindred’ Tackles the Problem(s) of Time

By Sarah Shachat
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BwXHz_0k4qOanS00

Time-travel stories are, inevitably, almost always about the present. They’re sort of a crucible for our values and ideas about the world, when transposed suddenly to the distant past or future. But FX’s “ Kindred ,” based on the 1979 Octavia Butler novel, owes its identity as much to the problems and possibilities of TV in the 21st century as it does to one of the landmark speculative fiction stories of the 20th century. Showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins saw something happening as he watched shows like “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad” inaugurate the age of the antihero in the late ’00s. He saw an emphasis shift in the structure and storytelling priorities of certain TV shows, one that might perfectly fit the way Butler’s novel plays with the movement of time and how it affects the characters.

“[I saw “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad”] engaging a viewership, not playing the game of like, ‘guess what happens,’ but like you were really watching a writer write in real time,” Jacobs-Jenkins told IndieWire. “I felt like there was a real sense of feeling time pass, like the pleasure inside that space is watching these characters develop and grow. That was part of what was making the show. You were paying attention to that, as opposed to just like, ‘This is a season of television. I hope it comes back next season.'”

That sense of development under pressure and over time is crucial to the protagonist of “Kindred,” Dana ( Mallori Johnson ), whose ability to transport herself back to an Antebellum Maryland plantation asserts itself just as she’s trying to embark on a new career (as a “Dynasty”-loving TV writer!) in Los Angeles in 2016. Choices of adaptation like these are ones that place Dana much more at a crossroads of identity than in the novel. The adjustments focus the show’s attention on the ways in which the pressures of the past and Dana’s attempts to ‘solve’ her family history by protecting Rufus (David Alexander Kaplan), the son of enslaver Thomas Weylin (Ryan Kwanten), might imperil or change the person she wants to be.

Having the show’s central tension come down to Dana’s character itself allowed “Kindred” to treat its time travel in a very different, less strictly causal way that most sci-fi TV shows would do. “I did not want to be predictable when Dana would go back and forth, which meant to me that we couldn’t have a pattern of like one episode in LA, one episode in the past — that kind of ‘Quantum Leap’ vibe,” Jacobs-Jenkins said. “We wanted to be able to somehow still feel a little surprised or build suspense around when is she going home, when is she going back? You want to feel the past eat the show — or eat the present — over the course of the season.”

Dana’s character also dictated resets of some character relationships and the inclusion of others. While in the novel, she’s already married to a white man named Kevin, the series’ Kevin (Micah Stock) starts as barely an acquaintance, and Jacobs-Jenkins puts the development of the couple’s interracial relationship in direct contact with the history of enslavement and the endemic rape of enslaved people by their enslavers that still swims below the surface of our culture.

“In the book, we’re actually getting the story of their marriage and these flashbacks at the top of chapters, and we knew that we weren’t gonna be able to cover the whole book in the first season, so [we asked], ‘There’s gotta be a way to play [this relationship] in real time,'” Jacobs-Jenkins said. “You’re handed the canvas and the canvas is as big as it is, so you’re like, ‘What kind of picture can we paint?’ We made this formal call that the camera in the past can only follow Dana or Kevin, so we could not have privileged scenes with other people because it would sort of beg different questions about why we are cutting back to like someone in their cabin while Dana’s in the present taking a bath?”

Building emotionally motivated but clearly telegraphed genre concepts and stretching characterization across episodes (without a lever to pull on a TARDIS) proved to be one of the most exciting opportunities and one of the trickiest aspects to work out in Jacobs-Jenkins’ storytelling calculus. “The book is so rich,” he said. “I think you could tell this story in a hundred episodes — and teaching people how to watch the show requires time. In addition to introducing us to two honestly separate, different play worlds. It was tricky.”

“There’s a kind of game you can play of, ‘Oh, every episode is basically a procedural or a short story unto itself.’ [But] people are watching these three in a row, so what can you give people that can create a cumulative effect over three hours as opposed to a half-hour, a full hour? ‘What kind of longer shapes can you make?’ is a big question I think is worth asking all the time, given that that’s how people are consuming a streamed show that’s dropped in one night.”

One of those longer shapes was the character of Olivia (Sheria Irving), Dana’s mother who may or may not also be permanently stuck in the past. “The show’s called ‘Kindred,'” Jacobs-Jenkins said. “It’s about family. In a way I feel like Dana needed some way to actually get under the hood of family for herself. And so that’s what the mother emerged from — and also wanting [Dana] to have a reason to go back that’s more than just Rufus. Like there’s a reason for her to be in this space that isn’t just hiding with a child in a room for hours of television.”

Finding hooks to create involving (and evolving) TV set pieces also led Jacobs-Jenkins and his team to a visual approach. “Kindred” balances the needs of looking period-accurate with sometimes deliberately avoiding and sometimes challenging the cliché Hollywood images of what American slavery was and meant. Some of this involved peppering in a lot more point-of-view and on-the-ground experiential shots to keep the viewer grounded in Dana’s experience, some of it involved something as simple and original as putting snow on the ground.

“I’ve never seen it snowing before on a plantation,” Jacobs-Jenkins said. “What does that look like? Because it happened, you know? When everyone’s cold, what happens? What are they wearing? What’s different here? We were just looking for the different way to see it, which meant not relying on like the pan up an alleyway of oak trees or, you know, Black bodies in a white spotted cotton landscape with a clear horizon line. We were interested in things that felt shaky, things that felt kind of dirty, we were always kind of chasing something about the uncanny.”

Chasing ideas and images that defy older modes of episode-by-episode plotting, that marinate across longer stretches, is an adaptation strategy that actually mirrors the way Butler’s novel treats time, and time-travel, as a force that is, horrifyingly, always shaping us even as we try to assert our agency in the present. It’s a strategy that attempts to produce characters and a set of worlds that are as complex and fascinating as Butler’s prose. But Jacobs-Jenkins is conscious of how much time that requires, too. “We had so much concept to lay out in this [first season],” he said. “Hopefully, we get Season 2 so we can keep doing what we think we’re trying to do.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Final ‘Stranger Things’ Season Will Have One of the Most Expensive TV Casts Ever — Report

“Stranger Things” has always been a pricy series, with the most recent season last year reportedly totaling a $30 million budget per episode. And although filming for the fifth and final installment has yet to happen, that number will probably increase, thanks in part to the cast’s salaries. According to a new report from Puck News — a media startup founded by former reporters at outlets like The Hollywood Reporter, CNN, and The Atlantic — the cast of “Stranger Things” closed their deals for the salaries of the fifth and final season. And while the total salaries of the cast for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IndieWire

Why Ayo Edebiri Didn’t Watch Certain Episodes of ‘The Bear’

Even Ayo Adebiri can’t bring herself to watch certain episodes of FX’s surprise smash “The Bear.” We get that, and so does Stephen Colbert. “The Bear” seemingly came out of nowhere, though IndieWire was a very early adopter. Technically, we may be bigger supporters than Adebiri herself. “I didn’t watch all the episodes, I think some were kind of hard to watch, if that makes sense,” Adebiri told Colbert on the January 4 “Late Show.” “There’s massive tension,” Colbert, a fan who had to stop at Episode 7 for a break, offered. The CBS late-night host said he and his wife have yet...
IndieWire

How to Give a Great Mockumentary Performance

Usually when the subject of a documentary sits for an hours-long interview, they’re pulling their responses from memories and past experiences. It’s a culmination, rather than a beginning. For Misha Brooks, playing the part of enigmatic veteran gamer Creamcheese in the Paramount+ mockumentary series “Players,” that experience was flipped. The team behind “American Vandal” envisioned “Players” as a follow-up that could approach the worlds of Epsorts and sports documentaries the same way their first show tackled the particulars of true crime. So Creamcheese becomes a quintessential lead figure in a shuffled-timeline, retrospective, “The Last Dance”-style look at a quest for a...
IndieWire

‘The Lying Life of Adults’ Is Another Hypnotic Elena Ferrante Adaptation

In “The Lying Life of Adults,” the lies are elusive things. For those unfamiliar with the Elena Ferrante novel the new Netflix series is adapted from, hearing a premise about a teenage girl looking for answers about her estranged aunt might conjure ideas of generations-long cover-ups and long-held secrets. What makes this TV version of the story — directed by Edoardo De Angelis and boasting Ferrante among its team of screenwriters — so entrancing is that it downplays the sordid. When Giovanna (Giordana Marengo) begins her search for physical evidence of her aunt Vittoria (Valeria Golino) and the origins of a...
IndieWire

TCA’s First Question Was a Dig at Quibi

Welcome back, TCA. You wanted to be back in-person for the first time in three years? That means you also invite some awkward questions. In this case, the very first question asked directly to a panel of talent at the in-person Television Critics Association press tour included a dig at the short-lived mobile streaming platform Quibi and actor Kiefer Sutherland f0r doing one of the shows on it. Paramount+ hostws the first day of TCA 2023, and the first show to face the fully masked press room in Pasadena, California was the upcoming “Rabbit Hole.” After a brief intro from the...
PASADENA, CA
IndieWire

‘My Beautiful Laundrette’ Writer Hanif Kureishi Suffers Dangerous Fall: ‘I Woke Up in a Pool of Blood’

Hanif Kureishi, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter best known for penning the Daniel Day-Lewis romance “My Beautiful Laundrette,” suffered a potentially catastrophic fall that could prevent him from working again. In a Twitter thread on Friday, the actor detailed the dangerous accident that took place in his apartment in Rome over the winter holidays. “I should like you to know that on Boxing Day, in Rome, after taking a comfortable walk to the Piazza del Popolo, followed by a stroll through the Villa Borghese, and then back to the apartment, I had a fall,” Kureishi wrote. “I had just seen Mo Salah score...
IndieWire

Paul Mescal Set to Star in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel

Are you not entertained? Paul Mescal is in talks to lead “Gladiator 2,” helmed by original director Ridley Scott, a source confirmed to IndieWire. After Scott revealed that the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2000 film will take place 20 years later, with Mescal’s role as part of the next generation of the ruling Roman family. The estimated era for the film is 200 B.C.E. The “Aftersun” actor is set to star as lead character Lucius, the nephew of since-deceased Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) who was killed by Russell Crowe’s Maximus. Lucius is the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and grandson of Marcus Aurelius. “Gladiator 2”...
IndieWire

After ‘Tulsa King,’ Sylvester Stallone Might Stop Acting in His Own Projects

Sylvester Stallone’s rise is a story so celebrated, it’s come to shape how we imagine the Hollywood dream. A young, no-name actor writes a script, sells it to a studio, fights to play the title role, and — for his effort, his faith, and his talent — the movie turns him into a star. More than a star, really. “Rocky” and the ensuing sequels helped establish Stallone as a multi-hyphenate artist. For nearly 50 years, Stallone has been writing, acting, producing, and directing many of his own projects. But after his latest dual role — leading and executive producing the Paramount+...
IndieWire

‘When in Doubt, Cut to Margot’: Editing the 30-Minute Opening Bacchanal of ‘Babylon’

Typically, director Damien Chazelle and his Oscar-winning editor Tom Cross (“Whiplash”) start cutting a movie from the last scene, since it’s the most challenging. So it went for the “Caravan” showdown in “Whiplash,” the “What if?” epilogue in “La La Land,” and the suspenseful Apollo 11 mission in “First Man.” But for their magnum opus, “Babylon,” they began at the top: The opening bacchanal at the mansion of Kinoscope Studios executive Don Wallach (Jeff Garland), a nearly 30-minute tour de force that sweeps through the colorful cast of characters and sets the manic, hedonistic tone for a Wild West Hollywood...
IndieWire

Rian Johnson Unveils His Next Whodunnit Mystery with ‘Poker Face’ Trailer — Watch

Fresh off playing “Among Us” with Daniel Craig and Angela Lansbury in “Glass Onion,” Natasha Lyonne is reuniting with Rian Johnson and taking center stage in her own series of murder mysteries. The “Russian Doll” star leads the cast of “Poker Face,” a new Peacock series from Rian Johnson, and the streamer released the official trailer for the series on Thursday. The mystery-of-the-week series sees Lyonne play Charlie Cale, a private detective in the mold of James Garner in “The Rockford Files” who is something of a human lie detector — she can instantly know when someone isn’t telling the truth,...
IndieWire

‘Koala Man’ Wastes Sarah Snook and Hugh Jackman in Hulu’s Un-bear-able Superhero Spoof

Despite often being referred to as such, koalas aren’t actually bears. They’re marsupials. So if you’re going to mislabel Australia’s cutest export, you may as well call them koala puppies, koala piglets, or, if you want to take things to the opposite end of the adorable spectrum, koala middle-aged-men. I’m thinking of a specific type of middle-aged man, who’s both delusional and stubborn; prone to sweeping declarations of noble intent, yet unable or unwilling to act with any chivalry on a regular basis; out of shape and less than stylish, always wearing an old polo tucked into fading jean shorts....
IndieWire

‘M3GAN’: James Wan and Jason Blum on Bringing Their Lifelong Love of Creepy Dolls Into the Age of AI

How did Jason Blum know that “M3GAN” would become a viral sensation? The answer is simple: The horror hitmaker has learned to never say no when James Wan comes calling with an idea about a scary little doll. “I am very familiar with James’ love of creepy dolls,” Blum said with a laugh during a recent interview with IndieWire. “So when he said he had another idea for a creepy doll, I was very intrigued before we even read the script.” Blum’s blind confidence in the project was certainly understandable. Over the past two decades, Wan has established himself as Hollywood’s top...
IndieWire

‘George and Tammy’: What’s Actually True in Showtime’s Series?

As Showtime’s new limited series “George and Tammy” lays out, George Jones and Tammy Wynette may have had a messy personal life, but they made beautiful music together. Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain play George and Tammy, respectively, in a musical drama that’s filled with, surprisingly, a lot of facts. (It might not be that shocking considering it’s based upon their daughter Georgette Jones’ own memoir.) Creator Abe Sylvia’s six-episode series isn’t afraid to show the toxic love between the pair, as well as their individual high and low points. But with a series like this, liberties are of course taken....
IndieWire

Todd Field Teases ‘Surprising’ ‘TÁR’ Cinematic Universe with ‘The Fundraiser’ Short Film

Will Lydia Tár conduct again? “TÁR” writer-director Todd Field stayed mum on the plot of upcoming short film “The Fundraiser,” which is set in the same universe as the award-winning drama starring Cate Blanchett. As for what to expect from “The Fundraiser,” Field told IndieWire at the New York Film Critics Circle awards ceremony that it’s “the first three letters of that title.” The fun won’t stop for Blanchett, as Field hinted that she will be reprising the role of the disgraced conductor, which is already earning Blanchett Oscar buzz. “Is the entire cast in ‘The Fundraiser’? No, not the entire cast,” Field...
IndieWire

The 15 Best Episodes of ‘Cheers’

What makes “Cheers” so special? It’s right there in the opening song: you want to go where everybody knows your name. It’s a show about camaraderie, relationships, and above all, shooting the shit. The more you watch “Cheers,” the more you feel like you just hung out with your best friends.  Before “Cheers,” most sitcoms took place in someone’s house or workplace. Here was a show set at a bar where most people were just having fun with their buddies. It made a statement that seems obvious now but was revolutionary at the time: one’s social life is equally as important...
IndieWire

Tom Hanks Worries He ‘Didn’t Go Far Enough’ as an Actor in ‘Big Hit’ Movies: ‘I Wrestle with Authenticity’

Tom Hanks may only count on one hand the movies of his that he considers “pretty good,” but the two-time Oscar winner is opening up about suffering from doubts over his acting ability. The “Man Called Otto” actor admitted to having “self-doubt that is pure neurosis” over the “authenticity” of his roles in the “big hits” of his career. “I wrestle with authenticity,” Hanks said during “The Great Creators with Guy Raz” podcast (via People). “I wrestle with the difference between lying for a living as an actor and lying to myself as a human being.” Hanks does not watch a majority of...
IndieWire

Netflix Is Going All in on Mindless Soaps Like ‘Ginny & Georgia’: The Viewership Numbers Speak for Themselves

“Ginny & Georgia” Season 2 has it all: Troubled teens, rushed nuptials, bad exes, nonviolent murders (!), and so much more. The latest installment of this mother-daughter show, which debuted this week, is part of an ongoing trend with Netflix originals: series with heaps of drama, gasp-worthy twists, and genre-jumping storylines. They are soap operas in all but name, and they’ve become critical to Netflix’s viewership success. Like the soap operas of yore, these shows are ostensibly targeted at women; mothers and daughters or adolescents or adult friends and the like. Viewers can expect a level of kitsch and below-average reviews...
GEORGIA STATE
IndieWire

Colin Farrell Confirms ‘The Penguin’ Production Start Date: ‘I Wanted More’ of Character with ‘The Batman’ Spin-Off

Colin Farrell is ready to dive back into playing The Penguin. After appearing as mob nightclub owner Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot in “The Batman,” Farrell reprises the villainous role for an eponymous HBO Max spin-off series, which is set to go into production this February. “The only thing I had an idea was that I wasn’t nearly getting to explore the character as much as I wanted to,” Farrell told Variety on the red carpet for the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala. “Because there was all this extraordinary work done by [makeup and prosthetics artists] Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine and...
IndieWire

How ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stunts Ground Pandora in Reality — Watch

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is maybe the most special-effects heavy film of the entire year, transforming the majority of the cast into the alien Na’vi and their real-world surroundings into the lush planet of Pandora. But in making the film, James Cameron had an edict for the stunt team responsible for coordinating the action scenes to make them feel as real and grounded as possible. “[James] of course doesn’t like things to just be animated, you’re gonna do them for real,” stunt coordinator Garrett Warren says. “The only thing that’s not real is us being blue,” assistant stunt coordinator Steve...
IndieWire

Hugh Jackman: Bryan Singer’s Behavior on ‘X-Men’ Films ‘Would Not Happen Now’

Bryan Singer is one of the primary architects of the modern age of superhero films, between his first two “X-Men” films in 2000 and 2003 as well as “Days of Future Past” and “Apocalypse” in 2014 and 2016. Those original two films also transformed Hugh Jackman, then mostly known for his work in theater, into an A-list film star through his portrayal of iconic superhero Wolverine. But since the release of those films, Singer has faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, as well as allegations from stars like Halle Berry and Jennifer Lawrence of volatile on-set behavior. In a new interview...
IndieWire

IndieWire

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy